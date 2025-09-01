Aberdeen FC transfer deadline day state of play – A ‘few’ signings to ‘help squad’ expected, as Shayden Morris kicks off Monday exits

Aberdeen are expecting a busy transfer deadline-day following a slow start to the season.

The Dons’ loss at home to Falkirk on Sunday means they are pointless in the Premiership after three outings, with Jimmy Thelin’s side also having been confirmed as Conference League participants this term following Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat to FCSB over in Romania.

In the wake of the 1-0 reverse to the Bairns, the usually tight-lipped Thelin himself admitted there was a “need to balance the squad in a better way”, with the club “working really, really hard” on targets.

The boss said the time up to Monday’s 11pm Scottish transfer deadline was “going to be quite busy hours”.

Prior to deadline day, Aberdeen had made 10 summer window signings – following the capture of Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on Saturday.

However, there is a shared belief among the Pittodrie hierarchy and the fans more signings are required before the the window closes tonight.

Aberdeen still looking for a ‘few’ additions

Aberdeen sources have told The Press and Journal they are “hoping and expecting” for a busy deadline day, and a “few” additions to “help the squad”.

It is understood, despite the signings of ex-Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi and Marko Lazetic from AC Milan over the summer, Aberdeen still have another forward on their wish-list.

A box-to-box midfielder is also a profile of player they want to bring in.

Outs for Aberdeen, too, on deadline day

Monday will also be a day of departures at Aberdeen, including perhaps out-of-favour striker Ester Sokler – absent from Sunday’s squad – should another striker acquisition go to plan.

Already this morning, right-winger Shayden Morris’ six-figure exit to English League One Luton Town has been confirmed, with potential add-ons and a sell-on clause worked into the deal to sell last season’s player of the year.

It is also expected young attacker Fletcher Boyd will complete a £1million move to English Premier League Aston Villa.

And what of Nigerian centre-forward Peter Ambrose? Ambrose has two years left on the Dons deal he penned last summer, but is currently miles out of the Dons picture.

We’ll be updating this piece right up until Monday’s 11pm Scottish transfer deadline.