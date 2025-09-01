Aberdeen FC transfer deadline day state of play – A ‘few’ signings to ‘help squad’ expected, as Shayden Morris kicks off Monday exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC transfer deadline day state of play – A ‘few’ signings to ‘help squad’ expected, as Shayden Morris kicks off Monday exits

The Press and Journal understands Aberdeen are 'hoping and expecting' for a busy transfer deadline day, and a 'few' additions to 'help the squad'. 

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen are expecting a busy transfer deadline-day following a slow start to the season.

The Dons’ loss at home to Falkirk on Sunday means they are pointless in the Premiership after three outings, with Jimmy Thelin’s side also having been confirmed as Conference League participants this term following Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat to FCSB over in Romania.

In the wake of the 1-0 reverse to the Bairns, the usually tight-lipped Thelin himself admitted there was a “need to balance the squad in a better way”, with the club “working really, really hard” on targets.

The boss said the time up to Monday’s 11pm Scottish transfer deadline was “going to be quite busy hours”.

Prior to deadline day, Aberdeen had made 10 summer window signings – following the capture of Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on Saturday.

However, there is a shared belief among the Pittodrie hierarchy and the fans more signings are required before the the window closes tonight.

Aberdeen still looking for a ‘few’ additions

Aberdeen sources have told The Press and Journal they are “hoping and expecting” for a busy deadline day, and a “few” additions to “help the squad”.

It is understood, despite the signings of ex-Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi and Marko Lazetic from AC Milan over the summer, Aberdeen still have another forward on their wish-list.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic replaces Dante Polvara for his debut. Image: SNS
A box-to-box midfielder is also a profile of player they want to bring in.

Outs for Aberdeen, too, on deadline day

Monday will also be a day of departures at Aberdeen, including perhaps out-of-favour striker Ester Sokler – absent from Sunday’s squad – should another striker acquisition go to plan.

Already this morning, right-winger Shayden Morris’ six-figure exit to English League One Luton Town has been confirmed, with potential add-ons and a sell-on clause worked into the deal to sell last season’s player of the year. 

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd, Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov in Bucharest last week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd, Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov in Bucharest last week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It is also expected young attacker Fletcher Boyd will complete a £1million move to English Premier League Aston Villa.

And what of Nigerian centre-forward Peter Ambrose? Ambrose has two years left on the Dons deal he penned last summer, but is currently miles out of the Dons picture.

We’ll be updating this piece right up until Monday’s 11pm Scottish transfer deadline.

Conversation