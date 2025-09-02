Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s summer signings must prove their worth – like those at other clubs have – after concerning start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s summer signings must prove their worth – like those at other clubs have – after concerning start to the season

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller pinpoints how Aberdeen's summer signings have failed to make an impact, yet new additions at rival clubs are already making their mark.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen’s summer signings need to step up to the mark to prove why boss Jimmy Thelin and his recruitment team chose to bring them to Pittodrie.

As of yet, the new additions have yet to make an impact or how any signs they are the answer to the Dons’ poor form – and that is concerning.

Aberdeen have already failed to qualify for the Europa League and are sitting rock bottom of the Premiership table.

This is despite boss Thelin overhauling his squad during the transfer window at considerable expense.

Aberdeen summer signing Kusini Yengi in action during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen summer signing Kusini Yengi in action during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

You can put forward the case the summer signings need time to settle in and to gel.

However, Hearts and Hibs have signed players during summer who have come in and are already banging goals in.

New signings at rivals are impressing

New additions at clubs like Dundee United and St Mirren have also made an early impact.

Those four clubs look like they have built a strong squad during the summer transfer window.

Now it is time for Aberdeen’s signings to prove their worth to get the season back on track after a disappointing start.

Aberdeen are already 10 points behind Hearts in the Premiership table, although Thelin’s side do hold a game in hand.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and coach Christer Persson look dejected at full time after the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and coach Christer Persson look dejected at full time after the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The Dons also failed to qualify for the Europa League following a 5-2 aggregate play-off loss to Romanian club FCSB in the play-offs.

To compound matters they have also failed to register a point, or score a goal, in the opening three Premiership matches.

Too early to press the panic button

It is far too early to press the panic button. but Aberdeen need to start delivering wins soon – and the new signings must play a major role in them.

The struggle to score goals so far this season is a huge concern as the lack of attacking edge puts everyone else in the team under pressure.

When you suffer a setback like Nicky Devlin’s red card against Falkirk, it makes it so much harder when you don’t look like scoring with 11 players on the field.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic replaces Dante Polvara for his debut. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic replaces Dante Polvara for his debut. Image: SNS.

When that is reduced to 10 on the park, the chances of scoring diminish even further.

The number nine and number 10 positions have been Aberdeen’s issue so far this season.

If Aberdeen are not getting goals from these positions they are going to struggle through the campaign.

Can Aberdeen balance European and domestic commitments?

Failing to reach the Europa League is a major blow to Aberdeen.

The Europa League offered the opportunity to play at a high level and is also rewarded with an extra £1million in prize money.

There is still the safety net of the Conference League which brings six league games.

However, those will be challenging after landing Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

Adil Aouchiche looks dejected as Aberdeen fall 3-0 behind to FCSB in Bucharest. Image by Darrel Benns DC Thomson
Adil Aouchiche looks dejected as Aberdeen fall 3-0 behind to FCSB in Bucharest. Image by Darrel Benns DC Thomson

Now the burning question is can Aberdeen cope with European league football and the Thursday and Sunday fixture schedule it brings?

The Reds were not ready for the challenge of the Premiership opening fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle and lost 2-0.

So with the transfer window now closed, will Aberdeen be ready to cope with the combination of European league action and domestic games?

It is going to be a huge challenge for them as the majority of the summer signings are young with limited experience at European level.

International break to fix problems

There are more questions than answers for Aberdeen at the moment.

Aberdeen manager Thelin has almost two weeks to find solutions as the next match is not until a home clash with Livingston on Saturday, September 13.

That wait until the next fixture is due to the international break.

Now Thelin has time to work with his new signings on the training ground at Cormack Park to get the season going.

And the new additions must rise to the challenge and quickly make their mark for the Scottish Cup holders.

 

Conversation