Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s summer signings must prove their worth – like those at other clubs have – after concerning start to the season

Aberdeen’s summer signings need to step up to the mark to prove why boss Jimmy Thelin and his recruitment team chose to bring them to Pittodrie.

As of yet, the new additions have yet to make an impact or how any signs they are the answer to the Dons’ poor form – and that is concerning.

Aberdeen have already failed to qualify for the Europa League and are sitting rock bottom of the Premiership table.

This is despite boss Thelin overhauling his squad during the transfer window at considerable expense.

You can put forward the case the summer signings need time to settle in and to gel.

However, Hearts and Hibs have signed players during summer who have come in and are already banging goals in.

New signings at rivals are impressing

New additions at clubs like Dundee United and St Mirren have also made an early impact.

Those four clubs look like they have built a strong squad during the summer transfer window.

Now it is time for Aberdeen’s signings to prove their worth to get the season back on track after a disappointing start.

Aberdeen are already 10 points behind Hearts in the Premiership table, although Thelin’s side do hold a game in hand.

The Dons also failed to qualify for the Europa League following a 5-2 aggregate play-off loss to Romanian club FCSB in the play-offs.

To compound matters they have also failed to register a point, or score a goal, in the opening three Premiership matches.

Too early to press the panic button

It is far too early to press the panic button. but Aberdeen need to start delivering wins soon – and the new signings must play a major role in them.

The struggle to score goals so far this season is a huge concern as the lack of attacking edge puts everyone else in the team under pressure.

When you suffer a setback like Nicky Devlin’s red card against Falkirk, it makes it so much harder when you don’t look like scoring with 11 players on the field.

When that is reduced to 10 on the park, the chances of scoring diminish even further.

The number nine and number 10 positions have been Aberdeen’s issue so far this season.

If Aberdeen are not getting goals from these positions they are going to struggle through the campaign.

Can Aberdeen balance European and domestic commitments?

Failing to reach the Europa League is a major blow to Aberdeen.

The Europa League offered the opportunity to play at a high level and is also rewarded with an extra £1million in prize money.

There is still the safety net of the Conference League which brings six league games.

However, those will be challenging after landing Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

Now the burning question is can Aberdeen cope with European league football and the Thursday and Sunday fixture schedule it brings?

The Reds were not ready for the challenge of the Premiership opening fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle and lost 2-0.

So with the transfer window now closed, will Aberdeen be ready to cope with the combination of European league action and domestic games?

It is going to be a huge challenge for them as the majority of the summer signings are young with limited experience at European level.

International break to fix problems

There are more questions than answers for Aberdeen at the moment.

Aberdeen manager Thelin has almost two weeks to find solutions as the next match is not until a home clash with Livingston on Saturday, September 13.

That wait until the next fixture is due to the international break.

Now Thelin has time to work with his new signings on the training ground at Cormack Park to get the season going.

And the new additions must rise to the challenge and quickly make their mark for the Scottish Cup holders.