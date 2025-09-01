Aberdeen v Falkirk ref watch: Ross Hardie’s horrendous afternoon, including Nicky Devlin red – but why he was correct on Leighton Clarkson flashpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Falkirk ref watch: Ross Hardie’s horrendous afternoon, including Nicky Devlin red – but why he was correct on Leighton Clarkson flashpoint

Finlay Elder reviews referee Ross Hardie's much-maligned performance during Aberdeen v Falkirk, including the VAR-assisted ruling to send off Nicky Devlin.

Referee Ross Hardie gives Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen a red card after a VAR review. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee Ross Hardie gives Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen a red card after a VAR review. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen continued their poor start to the season as they were beaten 1-0 at home to newly-promoted Falkirk 1-0 – with a red card, this time for Nicky Devlin, part of their undoing for the second game in succession.

The referee for the Premiership game was Ross Hardie, who was being assisted on VAR by Nick Walsh.

The big call in the game was to send off Devlin after a VAR review.

The referee initially awarded a caution to Devlin after he appeared to catch Calvin Miller as they both moved for a loose ball.

I thought the red card was extremely harsh, and Devlin is a victim of modern refereeing.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in dismissed against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in dismissed against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.

Devlin obviously won the ball, but he did catch Miller high with the follow-through with his boot.

It was not a tackle or challenge, though, as Miller had not quite got there in time, and Devlin was trying to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.

Ref Hardie saw the incident in the game and cautioned Devlin.

I think what frustrates me ever since VAR has been introduced is we have constantly been told it won’t re-referee games.

Scottish football’s head of refereeing operations Willie Collum has said on numerous occasions there are decisions on the pitch where VAR should only support the referee.

And this is one occasion where I feel VAR should have backed the referee with his on-field decision.

Referee Ross Hardie consults VAR before upgrading Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin's yellow card to a red. Image: SNS.
Referee Ross Hardie consults VAR before upgrading Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin's yellow card to a red. Image: SNS.

Hardie had seen the incident in real time, in context, and acknowledged Devlin did catch his man.

For me, it is not a clear and obvious error, and a yellow card would have been sufficient.

It reminded me of a decision last season where Kofi Balmer was sent off for Motherwell v Kilmarnock.

VAR intervened to send him off, with an appeal later seeing the red card rescinded (made even more bizarre by the SFA-backed KMI panel saying the red card should have stood).

I can imagine Aberdeen will potentially appeal the Devlin sending off on the basis it has been successful previously.

Whistler lost control of Aberdeen v Falkirk

Outwith the red card, the referee had a horrendous game.

I have been critical of Ross Hardie before for his inability to control games and rash decision making.

Once again he lost complete control of the game on Sunday.

I actually think he started the game well – the first 25 minutes were good, and he let the game flow.

The red card was the turning point for the referee, though.

After that he was very quick with his cautions, I don’t think it was a type of game which warranted 10 cards (including the red, and booking Dons boss for Jimmy Thelin).

Some of his decisions were absolutely baffling. I think the strangest was when he pulled an Aberdeen attack back for an offside call – just let the play continue, acknowledge your assistant raising the flag and let the game tick over.

Ref Hardie was right on Clarkson

Despite another poor game from the referee, he was correct in his decision to not allow Leighton Clarkson back on to the field, despite the howls of Aberdeen fans.

With the Dons already down to 10, Clarkson went off for treatment of a blood injury.

Clarkson is not allowed to enter the field of play until the referee has checked to ensure his bleeding has stopped.

As much as this is frustrating for the fans seeing their team down to nine men, the referee was spot on.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

