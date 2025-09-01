WATCH: What Aberdeen still need on transfer deadline day, plus analysis of names linked to Dons

It’s transfer deadline day, but what positions do sluggish Aberdeen still need to strengthen? And what names could be in the mix? Our sports writer Ryan Cryle and Paul Third discuss.

After 10 signings to Jimmy Thelin’s squad so far this summer, Aberdeen are expecting a busy transfer deadline-day.

Dons sources have told The Press and Journal they are “hoping and expecting” for a busy deadline day, and a “few” additions to “help the squad”.

Exits are also coming down Pittodrie way on Monday, with Shayden Morris having already left the club.

Fans want to see more incomings after a start to the season which has included three Premiership defeats, to sit bottom of the table, as well as a Europa League play-off defeat to Romanian champions FCSB.

Supporters expect their team to be up competing with the likes of Hearts and Hibs this term, and will also demand a respectable showing when the Conference League league phase kicks off at home to Shaktar Donetsk next month.