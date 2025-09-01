WATCH: What Aberdeen still need on transfer deadline day, plus analysis of names linked to Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: What Aberdeen still need on transfer deadline day, plus analysis of names linked to Dons

Our sports writer Ryan Cryle and Paul Third discuss Aberdeen's transfer deadline day objectives.

By Ryan Cryle

It’s transfer deadline day, but what positions do sluggish Aberdeen still need to strengthen? And what names could be in the mix? Our sports writer Ryan Cryle and Paul Third discuss.

After 10 signings to Jimmy Thelin’s squad so far this summer, Aberdeen are expecting a busy transfer deadline-day.

Dons sources have told The Press and Journal they are “hoping and expecting” for a busy deadline day, and a “few” additions to “help the squad”.

Exits are also coming down Pittodrie way on Monday, with Shayden Morris having already left the club.

Fans want to see more incomings after a start to the season which has included three Premiership defeats, to sit bottom of the table, as well as a Europa League play-off defeat to Romanian champions FCSB.

Supporters expect their team to be up competing with the likes of Hearts and Hibs this term, and will also demand a respectable showing when the Conference League league phase kicks off at home to Shaktar Donetsk next month. 

Conversation