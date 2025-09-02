Aberdeen transfer window analysis: Will deadline duo Kevin Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson solve Dons’ problems?

Aberdeen have ripped up their transfer playbook with a double deadline day swoop.

The return of Kevin Nisbet and the arrival of Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson made for one of the most exciting deadline days in recent history for Dons fans.

Last season’s leading scorer and a brilliant wide player who will get fans off their seats in anticipation? That’ll do nicely, thank you for very much.

Having failed to score in four of their opening six games of the season it does not take great foresight to recognise the Dons squad on Monday morning was one in severe need of a greater attacking threat.

The need to add some experience to help the young recruits of the summer was equally important – and Nisbet and Karlsson can help on that front immensely.

Nisbet is a bargain buy for Aberdeen

The return of Nisbet, who scored 14 goals and provided five assists during his loan at the club last season, is as welcome as it is needed.

He took his time to get going at Pittodrie after an injury-blighted time in England with Millwall but Nisbet ended his season with the Dons as the top scorer at the club and a Scottish Cup winner.

All summer the Dons have dismissed the package it would take to bring Nisbet back to the club as being cost prohibitive.

But the Dons have played the long game with Nisbet and a £250,000 transfer represents a bargain price for the Scotland striker.

Thelin knows Karlsson well

Karlsson is no stranger to Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, of course.

The Swedish international played for Thelin at Elfsborg, contributing 22 goals and 16 assists in 94 appearances for the club before earning a £2.25million move to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2020.

Karlsson was a huge success in the Netherlands as he scored 46 goals and provided 33 assists in 124 appearances for Alkmaar.

That productivity caught the eye of Bologna who paid £10.3million to bring the Swede to Italy two years ago.

At that point Karlsson was a human highlight reel. He was a bag of tricks and scorer of fabulous goals.

But the 27 year-old has found Italy tough, however, having made just 15 appearances for Bologna. He joined Lecce on loan in January, making 13 appearances before returning to Bologna in the summer.

The move to Italy has come at a cost to Karlsson’s international career with his last involvement for his country coming as an unused substitute in Sweden’s 1-1 draw with Belgium in October 2023.

Karlsson is eager to get back into the international picture with his country and his success under Thelin previously has helped Aberdeen pull off an extraordinary deal a minute before the window closed on Monday.

Without question, the squad which Thelin had by midnight on Monday was stronger than the one he had when he woke up.

It’s no exaggeration to suggest if Thelin can get the brilliant wide man back to his best then Aberdeen will have one of the most exciting players in Scottish football on their hands this season.

However, as welcome as the acquisition of the late arrivals may be, will they address the flaws in Jimmy Thelin’s side?

Are Aberdeen stronger overall than last season?

The aim of every club in a transfer window is to be stronger when it closes than they were when it opened.

Scottish Cup glory in May was a fairytale end to a wildly erratic first season in Scotland for Thelin, but silverware did not mask the need for change at Pittodrie – and what a summer of change it has been for the Dons.

The Dons scored 79 goals last season with the squad contributing 69 assists.

The players who have moved on from the club this summer contributed 30 of those goals and 32 of the assists.

Replacing what has been lost from the likes of Luton Town signing Shayden Morris, who scored five goals and provided 13 assists on his own, and the creative spark and industry of Jamie McGrath, is imperative.

But the numbers alone do not tell the story.

A closer look at the last campaign shows 43 of the season’s total goal tally came between July and the international break in November.

As Aberdeen’s form nosedived, so too did their attacking threat. That’s why Thelin has had to address that issue.

Stuttering start for new-look attack

Nisbet and Karlsson are major additions to addressing those issues but overall this Dons squad leaves fans with more questions than answers.

Two of the new attackers – Marko Lazetic and Kenan Bilalovic – made their debut on Sunday in the 1-0 defeat by Falkirk. The other attack minded players have yet to find their feet.

Add in the largely unseen teenage prospect, midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, and two new left backs who have yet to feature, and you can see why it’s so hard to gauge this side.

It’s impossible to make an assessment after just six competitive games but the early signs show there remains a great deal of work to be done.