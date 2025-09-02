Kevin Nisbet feared he had missed out on a return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Kevin Nisbet feared he had missed out on a return to Aberdeen

Striker surprised but delighted to return to Pittodrie on a three-year deal on deadline day.

By Paul Third
Kevin Nisbet sealed a deadline day return to Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Aberdeen FC
Kevin Nisbet is delighted to be back at Aberdeen after fearing his chance of returning to Pittodrie had gone.

The 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Dons from Millwall, returned to the club on a three-year contract on the final day of the transfer window on Monday in a £300,000 deal.

Nisbet loved his time in the Granite City and is thrilled to have sealed a return to Pittodrie.

He said: “It was always in the back of my mind. I didn’t really think it was going to happen, if I’m honest.

“(The transfer) gained steam in the last 24 hours and I’m here, so yeah, delighted.

“The way last season finished and how last season was, I felt at home here so it was always in the back of my mind. I was always like ‘what if?’

“I think (coming back permanently) was a big thing as well as is being settled up here.

“Ever since I came to the club, I felt settled right away in the changing room with the boys and it’s a great atmosphere, you’re out in a good environment.

“When I’ve got that, that’s when I play my best football. So for me to come here, it’s great.”

‘Gaffer showed bits of my game I didn’t know I had’

Nisbet is looking forward to working with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin again after crediting the Aberdeen manager with helping him develop his game during his loan spell last season.

The former Raith Rovers and Hibernian striker earned a recall to the Scotland international team due to his form at Pittodrie and he believes he is returning to a more rounded player.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and Kevin Nisbet at full time after the 4-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Nisbet told RedTV: “The gaffer showed bits of my game that I didn’t know I had like tackling and I was running the most I ever ran and was the fittest I’ve ever felt.

“It was a good opportunity for me to come back here and kind of improve myself. And even though I’m kind of getting on now I still want to improve and I think it’s the best place for me to do that.

“It was a slow start, the first six months getting myself going, but I think when I gained the gaffer’s trust over the last six months, that’s when I started playing my best football.

“The gaffer’s been great, Peter Leven’s been great, Steven Gunn, Dave Cormack and everyone involved has been superb and I’m just delighted to be back.”

Conference League group stage is not the height of the Dons’ ambition

Nisbet returns to a Dons which will be competing in the Conference League after he helped the club win the Scottish Cup in May.

The striker has been following Aberdeen’s start to the season and he believes luck has deserted his club in recent matches.

But that has not shaken his belief he and his team-mates can make an impact in Europe in this campaign.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet. Image: SNS.
The forward said: “I think we’ve been a bit unlucky, especially the last couple of games with sending offs and decisions against us in the penalty against Bucharest as well.

“But the international week coming up is a good time to relax, take time away and go again.

“(Europe) will be great. We’re not there just to make up numbers and be happy we’re there. We want to win games and try to qualify.

“That’s what we’re trying to do.”

