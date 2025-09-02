Kevin Nisbet feared he had missed out on a return to Aberdeen

Kevin Nisbet is delighted to be back at Aberdeen after fearing his chance of returning to Pittodrie had gone.

The 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Dons from Millwall, returned to the club on a three-year contract on the final day of the transfer window on Monday in a £300,000 deal.

Nisbet loved his time in the Granite City and is thrilled to have sealed a return to Pittodrie.

He said: “It was always in the back of my mind. I didn’t really think it was going to happen, if I’m honest.

“(The transfer) gained steam in the last 24 hours and I’m here, so yeah, delighted.

“The way last season finished and how last season was, I felt at home here so it was always in the back of my mind. I was always like ‘what if?’

“I think (coming back permanently) was a big thing as well as is being settled up here.

“Ever since I came to the club, I felt settled right away in the changing room with the boys and it’s a great atmosphere, you’re out in a good environment.

“When I’ve got that, that’s when I play my best football. So for me to come here, it’s great.”

‘Gaffer showed bits of my game I didn’t know I had’

Nisbet is looking forward to working with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin again after crediting the Aberdeen manager with helping him develop his game during his loan spell last season.

The former Raith Rovers and Hibernian striker earned a recall to the Scotland international team due to his form at Pittodrie and he believes he is returning to a more rounded player.

Nisbet told RedTV: “The gaffer showed bits of my game that I didn’t know I had like tackling and I was running the most I ever ran and was the fittest I’ve ever felt.

“It was a good opportunity for me to come back here and kind of improve myself. And even though I’m kind of getting on now I still want to improve and I think it’s the best place for me to do that.

“It was a slow start, the first six months getting myself going, but I think when I gained the gaffer’s trust over the last six months, that’s when I started playing my best football.

“The gaffer’s been great, Peter Leven’s been great, Steven Gunn, Dave Cormack and everyone involved has been superb and I’m just delighted to be back.”

Conference League group stage is not the height of the Dons’ ambition

Nisbet returns to a Dons which will be competing in the Conference League after he helped the club win the Scottish Cup in May.

The striker has been following Aberdeen’s start to the season and he believes luck has deserted his club in recent matches.

But that has not shaken his belief he and his team-mates can make an impact in Europe in this campaign.

The forward said: “I think we’ve been a bit unlucky, especially the last couple of games with sending offs and decisions against us in the penalty against Bucharest as well.

“But the international week coming up is a good time to relax, take time away and go again.

“(Europe) will be great. We’re not there just to make up numbers and be happy we’re there. We want to win games and try to qualify.

“That’s what we’re trying to do.”