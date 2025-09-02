EXCLUSIVE – Aberdeen FC deadline day debrief: More exits and incomings still on cards, plus INSIDE Kevin Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE – Aberdeen FC deadline day debrief: More exits and incomings still on cards, plus INSIDE Kevin Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson transfers

With global transfer windows still open, Aberdeen could secure departures for a couple of players in the coming days. Despite the Scottish window shutting on Monday, they could also yet add to Jimmy Thelin's squad.

Aberdeen are still active in the transfer market. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

There could yet be further Aberdeen FC transfer exits – and even incoming business – despite the Scottish window closing on Monday night.

The Dons thrilled fans with the late capture of last term’s loan Scottish Cup winner Kevin Nisbet on a three-year contract and even later confirmation they had squeezed a sensational season-long loan deal for Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson, from Bologna, across the line – reuniting him with ex-Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin.

While the new arrivals – the 11th and 12th – of the window seem to have satisfied supporters, questions remain over the future of out-of-favour strikers Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose.

The Press and Journal understands the Nisbet switch may yet mean Sokler moves on from Pittodrie in the coming days.

While English clubs were keen on the forward, there remains interest in the 26-year-old back in his Slovenian homeland, where the summer transfer window doesn’t close until Sunday.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB.
While many of the Aberdeen squad will have time off away from the north-east during the current international break, multiple windows across the globe are still up and running, so the futures of Sokler and Ambrose, who has two years left on his contract, are not settled yet.

Still at the Dons it appears, for now, is talented young attacker Fletcher Boyd, who had looked likely to join Aston Villa for £1million over the weekend.

The P&J also understands Aberdeen are exploring a few options in the free agent market to further bolster their squad.

They had hoped to bring in a box-to-box midfielder before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Inside Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson deals

It can also be revealed Aberdeen have paid just £250,000 for hitman Kevin Nisbet, according to club sources.

When negotiations over last season’s 14-goal frontman began at the weekend, English Championship Millwall wanted a seven-figure fee to sell him, despite all parties being keen on a move.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates at full-time following a win against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
However, Dons chiefs held their nerve to negotiate a huge discount on the Scotland international, 28, as the hours ticked down.

Meanwhile, the Karlsson capture was the culmination of months of work from Aberdeen.

There was plenty of other interest in the wideman – who has racked up 14milliom euros in transfer fees during his career – from Spain, Portugal, Russia and the Netherlands, where he had a phenomenal three-year stint with AZ Alkmaar, across the window.

Jesper Karlsson in action for Italian Serie A side Bologna against Verona. Image: Shutterstock.
Bologna’s Karlsson was registered by Aberdeen just ONE MINUTE before the 11pm deadline, with the will it/won’t it deal going on to off in early evening yesterday before being reanimated.

The Dons sold midfielder Lewis Ferguson to Karlsson’s Serie A parent club in 2o22, including a potentially lucrative sell-on clause.

It is understood, though, there has been NO impact on the terms of the Ferguson deal from the Karlsson agreement.

