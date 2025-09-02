EXCLUSIVE – Aberdeen FC deadline day debrief: More exits and incomings still on cards, plus INSIDE Kevin Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson transfers

There could yet be further Aberdeen FC transfer exits – and even incoming business – despite the Scottish window closing on Monday night.

The Dons thrilled fans with the late capture of last term’s loan Scottish Cup winner Kevin Nisbet on a three-year contract and even later confirmation they had squeezed a sensational season-long loan deal for Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson, from Bologna, across the line – reuniting him with ex-Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin.

While the new arrivals – the 11th and 12th – of the window seem to have satisfied supporters, questions remain over the future of out-of-favour strikers Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose.

The Press and Journal understands the Nisbet switch may yet mean Sokler moves on from Pittodrie in the coming days.

While English clubs were keen on the forward, there remains interest in the 26-year-old back in his Slovenian homeland, where the summer transfer window doesn’t close until Sunday.

While many of the Aberdeen squad will have time off away from the north-east during the current international break, multiple windows across the globe are still up and running, so the futures of Sokler and Ambrose, who has two years left on his contract, are not settled yet.

Still at the Dons it appears, for now, is talented young attacker Fletcher Boyd, who had looked likely to join Aston Villa for £1million over the weekend.

The P&J also understands Aberdeen are exploring a few options in the free agent market to further bolster their squad.

They had hoped to bring in a box-to-box midfielder before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Inside Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson deals

It can also be revealed Aberdeen have paid just £250,000 for hitman Kevin Nisbet, according to club sources.

When negotiations over last season’s 14-goal frontman began at the weekend, English Championship Millwall wanted a seven-figure fee to sell him, despite all parties being keen on a move.

However, Dons chiefs held their nerve to negotiate a huge discount on the Scotland international, 28, as the hours ticked down.

Meanwhile, the Karlsson capture was the culmination of months of work from Aberdeen.

There was plenty of other interest in the wideman – who has racked up 14milliom euros in transfer fees during his career – from Spain, Portugal, Russia and the Netherlands, where he had a phenomenal three-year stint with AZ Alkmaar, across the window.

Bologna’s Karlsson was registered by Aberdeen just ONE MINUTE before the 11pm deadline, with the will it/won’t it deal going on to off in early evening yesterday before being reanimated.

The Dons sold midfielder Lewis Ferguson to Karlsson’s Serie A parent club in 2o22, including a potentially lucrative sell-on clause.

It is understood, though, there has been NO impact on the terms of the Ferguson deal from the Karlsson agreement.