Why Aberdeen loan signing Jesper Karlsson is ‘overqualified’ for Scottish football

Aberdeen loan signing Jesper Karlsson is “overqualified” for Scottish football and has the creativity to rip apart Premiership defences this season.

That is the opinion of Swedish football writer Joel Besseling who watched the winger shine for Swedish top flight Elfsborg under Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

Thelin reunited with the Swedish international when sealing a loan deal for the 27-year-old from Italian side Bologna late on transfer deadline day.

Karlsson’s red-hot form in the Swedish Allsvenskan under Thelin earned a €2.5 million (£2.17m) move to Dutch top flight AZ Alkmaar in 2020.

Fast, technically gifted and a fantastic finisher

The left-sided winger was a sensation in the Netherlands, netting 35 goals from 89 league appearances to move onto the radar of top European clubs.

His form was so impressive Karlsson was dubbed “the Swedish Neymar”.

Bologna signed Karlsson for €11m (£9.56m) in 2023 but he struggled to secure a regular start in Serie A.

Besseling reckons working with Thelin again can reignite the career of Karlsson who was the most exciting winger in Swedish football only two years ago.

He said: “I’m surprised Karlsson has moved from Bologna to Aberdeen as it is a massive drop in level.

“Obviously there is the connection with Jimmy Thelin but Karlsson is most definitely overqualified for the Scottish league.

“He should make a great impact at Aberdeen as he is such a good player in one against one situations.

“Karlsson is also a fantastic finisher, fast and has excellent technical skills.

“He also works so hard for the team.

“When he first broke through at Elfsborg as a 17-year-old Thelin thought he was not mature enough and not working for the team, he was working for himself.

“However Thelin taught Karlsson how to work as part of a collective and then he really broke though and scored a lot of goals.

“Karlsson arrived at Elfsborg a year before Thelin but he didn’t play much as he was 17 and didn’t make an impact.

“However, he thrived under Thelin and in his final 18 months at Elfsborg was a key player who always started on the left wing.

“In his last season at Elfsborg in 2022 he was the best winger in the Allsvenskan.

“Karlsson then moved to AZ Alkmaar where he was great.”

During his time at Elfsborg the winger scored 20 goals and provided 16 assists in 88 appearances.

Highly rated by Liverpool manager

That form prompted then AZ Alkmaar boss Arne Slot to sign the winger on a five-year contract in 2020.

Slot would go on to manage Feyenoord before moving to Liverpool where he led the Anfield club to the Premier League title last season.

Karlsson netted 46 goals in three seasons for the Dutch top flight side before a big money move to the Italian top flight.

Besseling said: “He had three great seasons with Alkmaar but I really can’t understand what happened in Italy.

“When he moved to Bologna he was one of the most exciting players in Sweden.

“When Elfsborg were playing Feyenoord (Conference League play-off, 2021) I talked to Arne Slot about Karlsson as he had managed him at Alkmaar.

“Slot said he was such a great player who had really thrived in his first season under him.

“What is really important now is that Karlsson really trusts Thelin and knows he will play him.

“He has a great relationship with Thelin and even travelled to Rotterdam to see Elfsborg play Feyenoord.

“After that European game he spent time with the team and Thelin in the hotel where they had dinner together.

“So there is that strong connection, they have a great relationship.”

In summer 2023 then Bologna boss Thiago Motta signed Karlsson where the winger linked up with former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

What went wrong at Bologna

However Karlsson failed to make the expected impact, making only 15 appearances across two seasons, with one goal.

In January this year he was sent on loan to Italian Serie A Lecce.

Besseling said: “The last two years have been very tough for him.

“It was pretty obvious in his first couple of months at Bologna two years ago that he wasn’t going to be a priority for manager Motta.

“He has subsequently fallen out of the Swedish national team.

“Karlsson has been a little forgotten in Sweden as he hasn’t really played for Bologna or the national team.

“So people are confused what happed to him.

“However, he hasn’t had a manager who believes in him for two years.

“Now he knows Thelin believes in him, trusts him and will play him.

“Moving to Aberdeen is a safe choice for Karlsson in that regard.”

Aberdeen beat interest from clubs in Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and Russia to land the winger on loan until the end of the season.

Targeting Swedish squad return

Karlsson last played when starting Lecce’s 1-0 win at Lazio in Serie A on May 25.

The Dons loan winger has been capped 14 times by Sweden, scoring five times.

His last international appearance was in a 3-1 friendly win against Moldova in October 2023, when the winger scored a double.

Besseling believes the winger could resurrect his international career with the loan move to Aberdeen, and Conference League action.

He said: “This is a great loan and opportunity for Aberdeen because Karlsson will be thinking about getting back into the national team.

“I think his mind will be on the World Cup in America next year so he will be highly motivated to perform for Aberdeen.

“Let’s see if performing well in Scotland will be enough for the Swedish manager (Jon Dahl Tomasson) to select him.”