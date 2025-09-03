Debate: Has it been a good transfer window for Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Has it been a good transfer window for Aberdeen?

Now the Scottish summer transfer window has closed has it been a good one for the Dons? Share your thoughts in the comments section and our sportswriter Paul Third will respond between 10-11am on Thursday.

By Paul Third
It has been a busy summer window for the Dons with 12 new arrivals.
Aberdeen left it late as they brought in two new players on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window on Monday.

Last season’s leading goalscorer Kevin Nisbet has returned on a three-year deal from Millwall while Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson will spend the season on loan at Pittodrie after reuniting with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

Karlsson, who plays for Bologna in Italy, spent three seasons with the Aberdeen boss at Elfsborg.

The window may have closed but the Dons’ transfer activity continued on Tuesday with the signing of Scotland international Stuart Armstrong, who put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club.

The new arrivals bring the number of signings at Pittodrie this summer to 13 but the big question is whether the Scottish Cup holders are a stronger force now than they were at the end of last season.

Key players from last season including player of the year Shayden Morris, Jamie McGrath and Pape Gueye are among the high-profile departures since the season ended.

With seven of the new arrivals yet to make their competitive debut for the Dons the jury is out on whether Thelin’s squad is ready for the added demands of UEFA Conference League football and the domestic game.

But with a big month ahead in the Premiership and Premier Sports Cup, the Dons, who have failed to score in four of their six games so far this season and sit bottom of the table with no points, will be looking to get their campaign up and running after the international break.

What do you think? Has it been a good transfer window for the club?

Have your say in our comments section below

Our sportswriter Paul Third will respond between 10am and 11am on Thursday.

Conversation