Debate: Has it been a good transfer window for Aberdeen?

Aberdeen left it late as they brought in two new players on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window on Monday.

Last season’s leading goalscorer Kevin Nisbet has returned on a three-year deal from Millwall while Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson will spend the season on loan at Pittodrie after reuniting with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

Karlsson, who plays for Bologna in Italy, spent three seasons with the Aberdeen boss at Elfsborg.

The window may have closed but the Dons’ transfer activity continued on Tuesday with the signing of Scotland international Stuart Armstrong, who put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club.

The new arrivals bring the number of signings at Pittodrie this summer to 13 but the big question is whether the Scottish Cup holders are a stronger force now than they were at the end of last season.

Key players from last season including player of the year Shayden Morris, Jamie McGrath and Pape Gueye are among the high-profile departures since the season ended.

With seven of the new arrivals yet to make their competitive debut for the Dons the jury is out on whether Thelin’s squad is ready for the added demands of UEFA Conference League football and the domestic game.

But with a big month ahead in the Premiership and Premier Sports Cup, the Dons, who have failed to score in four of their six games so far this season and sit bottom of the table with no points, will be looking to get their campaign up and running after the international break.

