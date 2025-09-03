Sean Wallace: Did signing Sweden’s Neymar save Aberdeen’s transfer window?

The deadline day capture of the winger dubbed “Sweden’s Neymar” saved Aberdeen’s summer transfer window and could ignite the season.

When adding the signing of Scottish Cup hero Kevin Nisbet the Reds now added both a creator and finisher to kick-start the campaign at Euro and domestic level.

However, the jigsaw is still not complete as Aberdeen still require a dynamic, box to box midfielder – a conundrum that was not solved in the transfer window.

Aberdeen and Thelin could yet raid the free-agent market to fill that hole in the squad.

In the aftermath of the 1-0 loss to Falkirk boss Thelin was honest in his assessment of a squad that despite 10 signings languished rock bottom of the Premiership.

With no points, and no goals, from the opening three league fixtures Thelin accepted his squad lacked an attacking edge and balance.

Despite 10 signings before transfer deadline day, the Dons were facing the disastrous prospect of exiting the window weaker than they entered it.

Winger cost almost £10million

It was telling that of the summer signings only one, Adil Aouchiche, started in the 3-0 Europa League play-off loss to FCSB in Romania, the biggest game of the season.

However, the capture of Karlsson and Nisbet transformed the window.

The late deal to land Swedish international Karlsson on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A club Bologna is a major coup for the Dons.

Capped 14 times he was rated as Sweden’s most exciting winger only two years ago when sealing a near £10m move to Bologna from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Unfortunately for the winger his career stalled at Bologna as he suffered a knee injury soon after his transfer that ruled him out for the opening months of the season.

With that early momentum lost he would make only 14 appearances in the Italian top flight.

Karlsson’s European experience

Reuniting with Thelin, who he played under at Swedish side Elfsborg, could be the catalyst to reignite the winger’s career momentum.

Karlsson could be key in the Uefa Conference League for Aberdeen as he has considerable experience in that tournament.

The winger played a pivotal role in AZ Alkmaar’s run to the Conference League semi-final in the 2022-23 season.

AZ Alkmaar progressed from the second qualifying round to the group stages, where they topped Group E.

Karlsson scored in the round of 16 win against Italian giants Lazio and also started against Anderlecht in the quarter-final.

The Dons loan winger also started against eventual winners West Ham in the semi-final with the Hammers winning 3-1 on aggregate.

Influenced by Brazilian stars

Such was his form at Elfsborg and AZ Alkmaar the winger was dubbed the “Swedish Neymar” as he brought the same dynamic attacking threat as the Brazilian star.

Karlsson has previously admitted: “I looked at Brazilians as models, from Ronaldinho to Robinho and Neymar.”

The loan addition of Karlsson will bring further ammunition for the attack – which is now bolstered by Nisbet’s arrival.

Landing Nisbet on a permanent from Millwall was the signing Aberdeen fans wanted, but they had to wait until the very end of the window.

Aberdeen successfully negotiated the Championship side down to £250,000, a bargain for a striker who scored 14 goals on loan at Pittodrie last season.

Now signed on a three-year contract Nisbet is more than capable of hitting the 20 goal plus mark this season for the Dons.

With Karlsson and Nisbet in the door the Dons’ summer transfer business can be deemed a success.

But landing a box-to-box midfielder would be the icing on the cake.