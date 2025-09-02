Aberdeen sign Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Aberdeen have completed the permanent signing of Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong on a two-year contract.

Armstrong’s arrival comes 24 hours after Dons boss Jimmy Thelin secured Bologna’s £10m winger Jesper Karlsson on loan and a permanent deal for striker Kevin Nisbet.

The addition of Armstrong, 33, brings Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s summer signing spree to 13 players.

Armstrong was a free-agent having left English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Capped 51 times by Scotland the midfielder won four Premiership; titles with Celtic.

He also racked up almost 150 games in the English Premier League with Southampton.

Dons boss Thelin reckons Armstrong can bring leadership to his side and also help with the development of rising young talent at Pittodrie.

Thelin on what Armstrong will bring

Aberdeen are set to compete in the UEFA Conference League and Armstrong has a wealth of Euro experience from his time at Celtic.

Thelin said: “We have been tracking Stuart for some time.

“And we are so pleased to be able to add a player of his talent and experience to our group,

“Stuart has had an impressive career at the top level of the game, and we hope he can act as another leader in our squad.

“With such a busy schedule coming up, we want to drive competition in all areas of the park and bring different attributes to how we play.

“We also have several very talented young prospects and having a core of experienced players from Scotland to help them develop has always been part of our strategy.”

Armstrong attended Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen and Thelin has secured his return to the Granite City.

Why Armstrong signed for Aberdeen

Following a spell with Dundee United the midfielder moved to Celtic where he won eight trophies before a £7million move to Southampton in 2018.

Armstrong said: “These things always happen fast but I am delighted to be here.

“I’ve not been back to the city for a long time so it’s nice to come back full circle in a football sense which is nice.

“It’s a good footballing decision for me to come here.

“It’s a chance for me to play competitive, challenging football and the lure of playing in Europe is exciting.

“I hope I can add something to the team and help us achieve something special together.”