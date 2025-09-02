Aberdeen sign Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sign Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong explains why he signed a permanent deal with Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
Stuart Armstrong during Armenia v. Scotland game.
Stuart Armstrong. in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have completed the permanent signing of Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong on a two-year contract.

Armstrong’s arrival comes 24 hours after Dons boss Jimmy Thelin secured Bologna’s £10m winger Jesper Karlsson on loan and a permanent deal for striker Kevin Nisbet.

The addition of Armstrong, 33, brings Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s summer signing spree to 13 players.

Armstrong was a free-agent having left English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Capped 51 times by Scotland the midfielder won four Premiership; titles with Celtic.

Scotland’s Stuart Armstrong in action against Republic of Ireland.

He also racked up almost 150 games in the English Premier League with Southampton.

Dons boss Thelin reckons Armstrong can bring leadership to his side and also help with the development of rising young talent at Pittodrie.

Thelin on what Armstrong will bring

Aberdeen are set to compete in the UEFA Conference League and Armstrong has a wealth of Euro experience from his time at Celtic.

Thelin said: “We have been tracking Stuart for some time.

“And we are so pleased to be able to add a player of his talent and experience to our group,

“Stuart has had an impressive career at the top level of the game, and we hope he can act as another leader in our squad.

Stuart Armstrong in action for Scotland against Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock

“With such a busy schedule coming up, we want to drive competition in all areas of the park and bring different attributes to how we play.

“We also have several very talented young prospects and having a core of experienced players from Scotland to help them develop has always been part of our strategy.”

Armstrong attended Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen and Thelin has secured his return to the Granite City.

Why Armstrong signed for Aberdeen

Following a spell with Dundee United the midfielder moved to Celtic where he won eight trophies before a £7million move to Southampton in 2018.

Armstrong said: “These things always happen fast but I am delighted to be here.

“I’ve not been back to the city for a long time so it’s nice to come back full circle in a football sense which is nice.

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong battles Memphis Depay of Netherlands for possession.
Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong battles Memphis Depay of Netherlands for possession. Image: SNS

“It’s a good footballing decision for me to come here.

“It’s a chance for me to play competitive, challenging football and the lure of playing in Europe is exciting.

“I hope I can add something to the team and help us achieve something special together.”

