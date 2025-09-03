Stuart Armstrong on taking the long road to Aberdeen

Stuart Armstrong wants to show Aberdeen fans what they have missed after finally signing for the Dons.

The Scotland international midfielder, who was a free agent, became the 13th signing of the summer when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club on Tuesday.

For 33-year-old Armstrong, it has taken 20 years to sign on the dotted line with the Dons and he is eager to show what he can for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

He joked: “I played a few trial games back when I was 13 and never quite cut it, and I’ve been bitter ever since.

“So it’s nice to do the long way around and eventually make it through the gates.

“I started playing football here when I was younger with Dyce Boys Club so it’s nice to go the long way around and come back, to make it full circle in a football sense.

“To come back to a familiar place in Scotland feels like a long time ago since I played football here.

“I enjoyed my time. So to get the opportunity to do that again is something that maybe I didn’t think would happen for me, but it has, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Armstrong feared days of playing in Europe were at an end

Armstrong, who has played for Southampton, Vancouver and most recently Sheffield Wednesday since leaving Celtic in 2018, had other offers.

But the midfielder, who has 51 caps for Scotland, believes the opportunity to return to Scottish football and play in Europe has made the Dons the right fit for him.

He told RedTV: “I’m excited to play in Europe again. When I left Celtic it was hard at the time because obviously you become accustomed to that.

“Playing in Europe and being away from that, you do miss that.

“Truth be told, I didn’t think I would experience Europe again so to have that opportunity is exciting. I’m looking forward to a different format.

“It’s a good footballing decision. It’s a chance to play football. Sometimes when you’ve had a bit of time out, you re-evaluate what it is you value, what you like, what you enjoy.

“I really miss playing competitive, challenging football. And the lure of playing in Europe as well is exciting, it’s fun.”

Armstrong hopes his experience can help Aberdeen

Armstrong will be among familiar faces following his arrival at Pittodrie having faced Dons captain Graeme Shinnie in the past.

He also knows Nicky Devlin and fellow new arrival Kevin Nisbet from the international squad, so he hopes he can lend his experience to help his younger team-mates.

He said: “Obviously I know the league, I know Aberdeen, I grew up here. (Cormack Park) is obviously all new for me, I’ve never seen this before, but I know the stadium well.

“In a lot of respects, it is very familiar, but also it has that element of new and exciting and something I’ve not experienced before.

“In my older age I hope I can bring experience, hopefully a bit of creativity, effort, hard work and wanting to win.”