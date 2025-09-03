Stuart Armstrong on taking the long road to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Stuart Armstrong on taking the long road to Aberdeen

Scotland international on his 20-year journey to sign for the Dons.

By Paul Third
Stuart Armstrong.
Stuart Armstrong wants to show Aberdeen fans what they have missed after finally signing for the Dons.

The Scotland international midfielder, who was a free agent, became the 13th signing of the summer when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club on Tuesday.

For 33-year-old Armstrong, it has taken 20 years to sign on the dotted line with the Dons and he is eager to show what he can for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

He joked: “I played a few trial games back when I was 13 and never quite cut it, and I’ve been bitter ever since.

“So it’s nice to do the long way around and eventually make it through the gates.

New Aberdeen midfielder Stuart Armstrong started out at Dyce BC.

“I started playing football here when I was younger with Dyce Boys Club so it’s nice to go the long way around and come back, to make it full circle in a football sense.

“To come back to a familiar place in Scotland feels like a long time ago since I played football here.

“I enjoyed my time. So to get the opportunity to do that again is something that maybe I didn’t think would happen for me, but it has, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Armstrong feared days of playing in Europe were at an end

Armstrong, who has played for Southampton, Vancouver and most recently Sheffield Wednesday since leaving Celtic in 2018, had other offers.

But the midfielder, who has 51 caps for Scotland, believes the opportunity to return to Scottish football and play in Europe has made the Dons the right fit for him.

He told RedTV: “I’m excited to play in Europe again. When I left Celtic it was hard at the time because obviously you become accustomed to that.

“Playing in Europe and being away from that, you do miss that.

“Truth be told, I didn’t think I would experience Europe again so to have that opportunity is exciting. I’m looking forward to a different format.

“It’s a good footballing decision. It’s a chance to play football. Sometimes when you’ve had a bit of time out, you re-evaluate what it is you value, what you like, what you enjoy.

“I really miss playing competitive, challenging football. And the lure of playing in Europe as well is exciting, it’s fun.”

Armstrong hopes his experience can help Aberdeen

Armstrong will be among familiar faces following his arrival at Pittodrie having faced Dons captain Graeme Shinnie in the past.

He also knows Nicky Devlin and fellow new arrival Kevin Nisbet from the international squad, so he hopes he can lend his experience to help his younger team-mates.

He said: “Obviously I know the league, I know Aberdeen, I grew up here. (Cormack Park) is obviously all new for me, I’ve never seen this before, but I know the stadium well.

Stuart Armstrong, in action for Celtic against the Dons, will soon be lining up in a red shirt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“In a lot of respects, it is very familiar, but also it has that element of new and exciting and something I’ve not experienced before.

“In my older age I hope I can bring experience, hopefully a bit of creativity, effort, hard work and wanting to win.”

