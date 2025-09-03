EXCLUSIVE: Sam Cosgrove reveals Aberdeen heart scare hell for first time, reflects on ‘Soul Eight’ Covid-19 saga and explains why he has moved to New Zealand

Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has spoken for the first time about his “toughest months” before his £2million move from the Reds to Birmingham City in 2021 – including a potentially career-ending heart scare.

The Englishman, who starred up top for the Dons between January 2018 and January 2021, scoring 47 times in 103 outings, was linked with multiple multi-million-pound transfers during three years at Pittodrie before eventually departing for the West Midlands.

However, in an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal, Cosgrove lifted the lid on the anguish of the months preceding his transfer down south – and how he thinks it stopped him reproducing his best Reds form at Birmingham, plus:

In the in-depth chat Sam also opens up on:

His view a “big deal” was made of the “Soul Eight” Covid-19 lockdown saga involving Aberdeen players

How he would love another stint at Aberdeen, but doesn’t think he’d suit Jimmy Thelin’s style

Picking a move to New Zealand’s Auckland FC amid Scottish Premiership interest this summer

‘I was potentially going to need heart surgery’

Cosgrove said: “I came into Birmingham after… many people probably don’t know because it’s never been made public… but after probably some of the toughest months in my life in terms of football.

“I fractured my knee in pre-season the season that I left, so kind of missed the whole of pre-season.

“And then within a couple of weeks (of the knee injury), I got told that I was potentially going to have to have heart surgery due to a bit of a defect in my heart.”

Cosgrove explained, while simultaneously trying to push his body back to full fitness, it was hard not to think of high-profile heart-problem horror stories like Fabrice Muamba – and the idea of potentially having to cut short his career.

Muamba was declared “in effect dead” for 78 minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Bolton Wanderers in 2012, and while the midfielder miraculously survived, he was forced to retire.

Cosgrove said: “Muamba and obviously (Christian) Eriksen as well – it’s those kind of things that kind of play on your mind.

“But for me, it was more just the fact of, you know, my having to retire, which was kind of tough to get my mind around.

“I’d gone from being on the verge of a multi-million-pound move (to Guingamp in France in July 2020) to people saying that I might actually have to give up football.”

Fortunately, Cosgrove was eventually given the all-clear by specialists.

“There was something abnormal within my heart echo, which suggested that I had a deformity in my heart, which could have been quite serious,” he said.

“It was kind of the most common cause that the cardiologists knew (for that abnormality in the heart echo).

“So it was a case of going under every test – and they actually just worked it out it was something benign and something that was just a bit of a strange anomaly within myself.”

‘Big deal’ of ‘Soul Eight’ saga also hit Cosgrove

Still, though, it was a stressful time for the striker – a dark period which only grew darker when Cosgrove and seven of his Aberdeen team-mates were outed for going to the city’s Soul Bar in contravention of the rules which allowed football to go on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident led to the Dons’ players getting a very public dressing down from Scotland’s then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her daily coronavirus briefing.

Chuckling ruefully, Cosgrove says: “I was on crutches at the time. I had a fractured knee, a heart problem and was getting hammered in the press by the First Minister of Scotland, so it was a bit of a shitty time.”

Reflecting over the “Soul Eight” saga now, Cosgrove is conflicted – he thinks the politician “made a big deal” of the players’ breach, but knows they should not have been out on the town.

Cosgrove said: “We know that we’re in the public eye. It was harmless from us, but it was sloppy.

“And yeah, we probably did let the club down and kind of let the league down due to the fact that we were getting special dispensation to play.

“But in our mind, we’d been locked up – in a two-bedroom flat on my own, in my case – and the time came that we could go out and just have a meal. Which it was initially.

“People are desperate to go out and just have a little bit of face-to-face and get back to normality.”

Cosgrove added: “Now looking back on the Covid situation, it was serious, but I think a lot of people felt quite isolated and vulnerable, and you almost can’t blame people for wanting to go out and just get back to a bit of normality.”

‘Very frustrating’ three years at Birmingham City

After the strain of the months prior to his move, Birmingham City turned into a “very frustrating” three years for Cosgrove.

He admits he only got “going” again during a third loan stint away from St Andrew’s, at Plymouth Argyle in 2022/23.

The centre-forward netted 12 times to help Plymouth win League One, before a two-year spell at Barnsley, which finished this summer.

Cosgrove said: “The Birmingham move came at a time when I probably wasn’t fit enough or ready enough. So I was kind of already on the back foot then.

“It was a very frustrating period. I had some tough loans where things just didn’t quite work out for me and I couldn’t get up to speed with the teams I was playing in.

“The Plymouth year was good. That was good to get myself going again. We won the league and got promoted, which was a very cool experience.

“The experience with Barnsley was quite good – I didn’t quite get the game-time I wanted, but in terms of kind of contributions in the time that I was on the pitch, it was pretty good. We did well in the play-offs at the end of the year.

“And then, yeah, last season at Barnsley was a bit of a write-off – I just kind of didn’t see eye to eye with certain people.

“So, yeah, up and down since I’ve left (Aberdeen).

“I’ve had some decent highs – getting promoted, getting into the play-offs – but then also some pretty frustrating periods as well.”

Aberdeen ‘special’ to Cosgrove

Understandably, break-out club Aberdeen “hold a pretty special place” for Cosgrove.

He said: “They took me into the club as kind of an unknown, gave me a chance, gave me opportunities, and I repaid them with goals and a bit of money at the end of the day.

“I’ll always be very, very grateful for the club, everyone involved, for giving me that chance.”

Cosgrove doesn’t need to think hard about his favourite Dons goal – the one to clinch his hat-trick in Europa League qualifying against Georgia’s Chikhura Sachkhere at Pittodrie in August 2019.

“The third goal against Chikhura in the Europa League, that was kind of a special one,” Cosgrove said.

“The cut inside and the (shot with the) outside of the boot.”

Cosgrove still watches Aberdeen regularly. Would he pull on the red shirt again if the offer ever came?

Cosgrove said: “Yeah, absolutely.

“I mean, it’s never been the case (there’s been an offer).

“I suppose the way that Aberdeen have gone, kind of the profile of the team has changed a bit now obviously under Jimmy Thelin and the previous managers.

“It’s a different style of football, so I don’t think I’d potentially suit the way they play.

“But he’s obviously won the Scottish Cup last year, so he’s doing something right.”

Cosgrove thought ‘what’s an extra 10,000 miles?’ before taking chance on Auckland FC ‘fresh start’

As it happens, Cosgrove DID have the chance to move back to the Scottish Premiership this summer. It is understood Aberdeen’s Premiership rivals Hibs were among suitors for the free agent north and south of the border.

However, he instead made the bold call to spread his footballing wings and sign for New Zealand’s Auckland FC.

“It was a shock at first. My agent said about New Zealand, and I thought: ‘Pfft, New Zealand – might be a hell of a long way to go.’” Cosgrove said.

“But the more that I looked into the club, the league, it was something that actually kind of appealed to me.

“So then it became a question of (New Zealand or) staying in the UK and almost stalling my career a little bit – because there was nothing on the table that was appetising for me.”

Cosgrove laughs, and says: “All the moves kind of involved me moving away from my home anyway, so what’s an extra 10,000 miles on top of that?”

The forward, whose Kintore-native partner Laura Welsh will remain in the UK for now, added: “This (Auckland) was something that excited me – mainly in a football aspect.

“The lifestyle aspect, I think that’s just an added bonus.

“I’ve never been down here. Never seen Australia, never seen New Zealand.

“When I spoke to people that had been over here and done travelling, they always spoke so highly of it.

“So, yeah, that did come into play – but it was, first and foremost, a footballing decision.

“I almost needed a little bit of a fresh start.”

SEVEN-hour flights to away games – but Cosgrove convinced he can make A-League impact

Having moved to a city 13-and-a-half hours ahead of the UK – a practical consideration which meant negotiations with A-League outfit Auckland and the striker progressed “quite slowly” – Cosgrove said it took him “two or three days” to get through the significant jet-lag.

There will be elements of professional and personal difference which take longer to adjust to.

Cosgrove said: “When an away game is on the east coast of Australia, they do a travel day two days before, train the day before and then obviously play the match.

“But then there’s a game against Perth, when that’s away, which is the other side of Australia – it’s about a seven-hour flight, so I think they travel a few days before that.

“Then you’ve got the time difference between Australia and New Zealand as well, so it does mess with you a little bit.”

The A-League season starts in October – with Cosgrove scoring a shoot-out penalty on his Auckland debut in an Australia Cup win against Sydney FC two weekends ago.

Auckland topped the A-League going into the end-of-season play-offs last term – in their inaugural year no less – and want to go a step further and claim Grand Final glory this season.

With a two-year deal (and the option of a third year), Cosgrove is optimistic his style of play will mesh well with his new team and league, and see him make an impact in his debut campaign.

He said: “In terms of the style of football, I mean, I think there’s a hell of a lot running over here – the boys seem incredibly fit.

“It’s less physical in terms of the aggression from what I’ve been told.

“Obviously if you can think back to my Aberdeen days, that’s hopefully something I can try and take advantage of, being that physical number nine.

“If I can bring that aspect to it and obviously work on my fitness and become a bit more of a runner as well, then hopefully I’ll fit in quite well.

“Auckland are a bit more of a kind of a direct side, compared to some sides that kind of overplay, so that’ll obviously suit myself a little bit more.

“From a personal point of view, my target is just to try to contribute to a positive season for the team. If I can score a few goals on the way as well, that’ll be an added bonus.”