Ester Sokler leaves Aberdeen for Serbia – as Jimmy Thelin outlines reason for striker’s exit

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler has been allowed to leave the club for a season-long loan at Serbia’s FK Radnicki 1923 as he seeks more game-time.

The 25-year-old, into the final 12 months of the three-year Dons deal he penned when he joined from NK Radomlje in his Slovenian homeland in 2023, had been expected to depart this week.

On Monday, as the Scottish transfer window closed, last term’s Scottish Cup-winning striker Kevin Nisbet returned to Aberdeen on a permanent deal from Millwall, while Kusini Yengi and Marko Lazetic also bolstered the Pittodrie forward options during the summer window.

While Sokler also had interest back in Slovenia, he has instead gone to the Serbian SuperLiga.

“Ester has been a top professional during our time at the club and always applied himself very well”, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin told the club website.

“At this point in his career it is important for him to be playing regularly and the opportunity at FK Radnicki will provide him with valuable experience in a different league and a new environment.

“We will monitor his progress and wish him all the best during his time in Serbia.”

Sokler has made 72 appearances for Aberdeen during his time at Pittodrie, scoring 12 goals, and picked up a Scottish Cup winner’s medal last term.

He netted the Dons’ late leveller in the 2-2 Europa League play-off draw with Romanian champions FCSB two Thursday’s ago.