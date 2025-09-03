Ester Sokler leaves Aberdeen for Serbia – as Jimmy Thelin outlines reason for striker’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ester Sokler leaves Aberdeen for Serbia – as Jimmy Thelin outlines reason for striker’s exit

Aberdeen's Sokler, 25, has joined a FK Radnicki of Serbia on a season-long loan.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler at full time during the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match between Aberdeen and FCSB at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 21, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler has been allowed to leave the club for a season-long loan at Serbia’s FK Radnicki 1923 as he seeks more game-time.

The 25-year-old, into the final 12 months of the three-year Dons deal he penned when he joined from NK Radomlje in his Slovenian homeland in 2023, had been expected to depart this week. 

On Monday, as the Scottish transfer window closed, last term’s Scottish Cup-winning striker Kevin Nisbet returned to Aberdeen on a permanent deal from Millwall, while Kusini Yengi and Marko Lazetic also bolstered the Pittodrie forward options during the summer window.

While Sokler also had interest back in Slovenia, he has instead gone to the Serbian SuperLiga.

“Ester has been a top professional during our time at the club and always applied himself very well”, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin told the club website. 

“At this point in his career it is important for him to be playing regularly and the opportunity at FK Radnicki will provide him with valuable experience in a different league and a new environment.

“We will monitor his progress and wish him all the best during his time in Serbia.”

Sokler has made 72 appearances for Aberdeen during his time at Pittodrie, scoring 12 goals, and picked up a Scottish Cup winner’s medal last term.

He netted the Dons’ late leveller in the 2-2 Europa League play-off draw with Romanian champions FCSB two Thursday’s ago.

