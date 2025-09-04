Alfie Bavidge: Caley Thistle loan return from Aberdeen ‘gives me fresh drive and purpose, nothing beats scoring goals’

Alfie Bavidge has a renewed sense of drive and purpose now he’s starting and scoring for Caley Thistle.

The 19-year-old forward is back on loan from Aberdeen this season, having had a successful spell last term in the Highlands, scoring six times in just nine games before injury struck.

Bavidge, son of former Caley Jags striker Martin, came through the Dons ranks, but has made just five appearances from the bench, all in season 2022/23.

Since then, he has had loan periods with Kelty Hearts, Ayr United and Inverness.

With the Dons weighing up the player’s next move this summer, he pressed for a return to the League One club, who have their eyes fixed on a return to next year’s Championship.

ICT spell ‘was one of my most enjoyable periods in my career’

After building up match fitness week by week, he’s started the last two games, scoring in the 2-0 win at Montrose, adding to his KDM Evolution Trophy brace against Elgin City last month.

And he explained that he’s revelling now he’s back firing, playing his part in attack alongside Billy Mckay.

He said: “There was a bit of a wait to find out where I would be this season, but I’m delighted to be back here.

“It came to a point where I said I wanted to play games and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I want to play as much as possible, and score as many goals as possible.

“That’s what gives me my drive, my purpose, when I get up in the mornings.

“I’m always looking forward to the next game. There’s no feeling like it.

“It has been good to get back in the team.

“I came here in the summer, on the back of last season, and I wanted to play every game and enjoy my football.

“That’s how it was last time, and it was one of my most enjoyable periods in my career so far.

“I want to just play as much football as possible, as any footballer does.”

‘We can never have an off-day’

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over morning leaders Alloa Athletic lifted ICT into fourth spot, three points behind new pacesetters Queen of the South.

Four wins from five fixtures has taken them there, only kept off top spot by the five-point deduction given for being in administration last year.

Despite that disadvantage, Inverness were installed as the early favourites to win League One and Bavidge says rivals raising their game in turn keeps the Highland team on their toes.

He said: “Even last season, I felt like we were often the team to beat, other teams wanted to beat us.

“It drives our standards higher – we can never have an off-day, because every team is going to be at it when they play us.

“We have a lot of experienced players here who drive us on, keeping our standards high every day in training.

“If anyone is slightly off it, we pick them up and keep them going.”

Consistency vital for title contention

And the forward says showing swift powers of recovery, like they did by beating Montrose after losing to Stenhousemuir, is going to be key to mounting a title bid.

He added: “League One is a competitive division, as it always is.

“Resilience is a big thing. Any team can beat any other.

“It’s going to take a lot of grit, and we know we will have some bad days along the way.

“It’s just about how you bounce back.

“Consistency is the key. The most consistent team ends up being the best, so we will try to put these factors together and see where that takes us.”

Can ICTFC maintain 100% cup start?

This Friday evening at the Sarens PSG Stadium, the Caley Jags switch their focus to their third KDM Evolution Trophy tie, this time against League Two’s third-placed side Stirling Albion.

After winning 4-1 against Elgin City, also of League Two, and Aberdeen’s B team, Inverness sit top of the 30-club league table in the competition.

Stirling beat Hibs B 3-1 after losing 3-0 against Dundee United B in this competition and one more ICT win will secure their place in round two, with three matches still to go.

However, Bavidge insists a strong showing will be needed to see off Alan Maybury’s Binos.

He said: “No game is going to be easy. Stirling will be gritty and resilient.

“We’re going to have to find a way to beat them. I’m sure we’ve got the ability in the changing room to put on a good performance and hopefully get the win.”

Kellacher: ‘Bavidge is big player’

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher, meanwhile, believes Bavidge is not yet at 100% sharpness, but feels he’s got a huge part to play for his team this term.

He said: “Alfie has still got a wee bit to go.

“He’s really pushing himself and working hard.

“Alfie’s a big player for us.

“When we get him to peak condition, he will be even better. He’s not far away.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we can get him right back up to top form.”