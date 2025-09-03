Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League squad confirmed

Aberdeen’s squad for their upcoming Uefa Conference League games has been confirmed.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has been forced to leave out several first team players from his 25-man squad.

Jesper Karlsson, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet, who all joined the Dons earlier this week, have been included in the squad.

Among the players to miss out on selection for the squad are defender Alfie Dorrington and striker Peter Ambrose.

New signings Kenan Bilalovic, Kjarton Mar Kjartansson and Mitchel Frame have also been left out.

Youngsters Rodrigo Vitols, Ryan Duncan and Dylan Lobban are included in the squad.

The Dons begin their Conference League games with a home match against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 2.

They will then take on AEK Athens in Greece on October 23 before heading to Cyprus to meet AEK Larnaca on November 6.

That will be followed by home matches against FC Noah of Armenia on November 27 and French side Strasbourg on December 11.

The Dons will end the league phase on December 18 with an away match against Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic.

Aberdeen squad

Goalkeepers: Mitov, Suman, Vitols.

Defenders: Devlin, Knoester, Milne, Tobers, Jensen.

Midfielders: Shinnie, Nilsen, Aouchiche, Polvara, Clarkson, Milanovic, Armstrong, Palaversa, Molloy, Duncan, Lobban, Gyamfi, Keskinen.

Forwards: Yengi, Nisbet, Karlsson, Lazetic.