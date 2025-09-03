Marko Lazetic at the double as Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle to reach Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marko Lazetic at the double as Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle to reach Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final

Serbian striker scores twice as new Dons impress in semi-final win at Victoria Park.

By Paul Third
Mark Lazetic celebrates his second goal for Aberdeen at Buckie. Image: Duncan Brown
A Marko Lazetic double helped Aberdeen book their place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final with a 4-2 win against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Lazetic netted twice in the first half either side of a Dylan Lobban goal to put the Dons firmly in control by the break.

Sam Morrison’s header early in the second half reduced the arrears for the Jags before Darryl McHardy added a second for the home side to set-up a nervy finish.

But a superb chip from Joseph Teasdale in the 89th minute secured the Dons victory.

Dons coach Stuart Duff was delighted to see his young side come through a difficult second half to book their final meeting against Formartine United.

He said: “Credit to Buckie, they came out and showed what a good side they are by asking questions of our young defence in the second half.

“We gave ourselves a really good opportunity thanks to our first half performance where we were really clinical in the final third.

“We had more opportunities in the second half but this can be a difficult place to come to.

“It’s a great learning experience for our younger players. It’s good for them to go through that adversity and have that challenge and physicality of balls on top of them and in behind them.

“It’s a pleasing night but we will look at the goals we conceded as we need to work on that.”

Lazetic put Dons in control early

The Dons included four of their summer signings with Mitchel Frame and Emmanuel Gyamfi making their first appearances for the club. Lazetic and Nick Suman were also named in the starting line-up while Ryan Duncan was given a starting place.

The visitors opened the scoring following their first attack in the fifth minute.

Lazetic won the Dons a penalty after getting goalside of Morrison as he ran onto an Alfie Bavidge through ball before being bundled over.

The former AC Milan striker took the spot kick himself, coolly netting with a Panenka penalty to give the Dons the lead.

Alfie Stewart leads an attack for Aberdeen at Buckie. Image: Duncan Brown

The Dons doubled their advantage in the 27th minute when a throw-in down the left found Ryan Duncan whose cross was not cleared and captain Dylan Lobban had time to fire low past Euan Storrier in the home goal.

In torrential rain conditions the Dons made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute as Lazetic grabbed his second of the game.

The quality of Lobban’s defence-splitting ball through was matched by the composure of the Serbian who raced clear before rounding Storrier with ease to roll the ball into the empty net.

Second half fightback from Buckie

Buckie fought back after the break and Sam Morrison rose to head home a corner at the back post in the 53rd minute.

The home side set-up a grandstand finish as they grabbed a second of the game 12 minutes from time when Darryl McHardy bundled the ball home from close range.

Lyall Keir tries on the attack for Buckie Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown

Buckie tried to force an equaliser to take the tie to penalties but the Dons broke away in the 89th minute as Teasdale ran clear on goal before lifting the ball over Storrier to make it 4-2 for the home side.

