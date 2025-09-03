Marko Lazetic at the double as Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle to reach Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final

A Marko Lazetic double helped Aberdeen book their place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final with a 4-2 win against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Lazetic netted twice in the first half either side of a Dylan Lobban goal to put the Dons firmly in control by the break.

Sam Morrison’s header early in the second half reduced the arrears for the Jags before Darryl McHardy added a second for the home side to set-up a nervy finish.

But a superb chip from Joseph Teasdale in the 89th minute secured the Dons victory.

Dons coach Stuart Duff was delighted to see his young side come through a difficult second half to book their final meeting against Formartine United.

He said: “Credit to Buckie, they came out and showed what a good side they are by asking questions of our young defence in the second half.

“We gave ourselves a really good opportunity thanks to our first half performance where we were really clinical in the final third.

“We had more opportunities in the second half but this can be a difficult place to come to.

“It’s a great learning experience for our younger players. It’s good for them to go through that adversity and have that challenge and physicality of balls on top of them and in behind them.

“It’s a pleasing night but we will look at the goals we conceded as we need to work on that.”

Lazetic put Dons in control early

The Dons included four of their summer signings with Mitchel Frame and Emmanuel Gyamfi making their first appearances for the club. Lazetic and Nick Suman were also named in the starting line-up while Ryan Duncan was given a starting place.

The visitors opened the scoring following their first attack in the fifth minute.

Lazetic won the Dons a penalty after getting goalside of Morrison as he ran onto an Alfie Bavidge through ball before being bundled over.

The former AC Milan striker took the spot kick himself, coolly netting with a Panenka penalty to give the Dons the lead.

The Dons doubled their advantage in the 27th minute when a throw-in down the left found Ryan Duncan whose cross was not cleared and captain Dylan Lobban had time to fire low past Euan Storrier in the home goal.

In torrential rain conditions the Dons made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute as Lazetic grabbed his second of the game.

The quality of Lobban’s defence-splitting ball through was matched by the composure of the Serbian who raced clear before rounding Storrier with ease to roll the ball into the empty net.

Second half fightback from Buckie

Buckie fought back after the break and Sam Morrison rose to head home a corner at the back post in the 53rd minute.

The home side set-up a grandstand finish as they grabbed a second of the game 12 minutes from time when Darryl McHardy bundled the ball home from close range.

Buckie tried to force an equaliser to take the tie to penalties but the Dons broke away in the 89th minute as Teasdale ran clear on goal before lifting the ball over Storrier to make it 4-2 for the home side.