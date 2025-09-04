How three of Aberdeen’s new players performed in Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Buckie Thistle

Aberdeen fans were treated to some new faces as they watched a Dons XI book their place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final following a 4-2 win at Buckie Thistle on Wednesday.

Marko Lazetic scored twice while Dylan Lobban and Joseph Teasdale were also on the scoresheet as Stuart Duff’s Dons side secured a final meeting with Formartine United.

It proved to be a testing night for men in red as they raced into a three-goal lead at the break before withstanding Buckie’s second half comeback.

The Jags’ much-improved second half display provided a serious test for the young Dons before Teasdale ended home hopes by netting an 89th minute fourth goal for his side.

Emmanuel Gyamfi and Mitchel Frame both made their first appearances for the club following their moves from Schalke and Celtic respectively.

We take a look at three of the new Dons who featured at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

Marko Lazetic

One thing is for sure, the Serbian striker is not a man who lacks confidence.

His pace and movement, not to mention his considerable size, caused Buckie problems and he needed just five minutes to make his presence known.

A clever run in behind the Jags defence in the fifth minute ended with Lazetic being bundled over by Buckie defender Sam Morrison to win his side a penalty.

The signing from AC Milan took the spot kick himself, beating Euan Storrier with an audacious Panenka style penalty to put the Dons in front.

He did blot his copybook by earning himself a caution for foul on a Jags player but Lazetic was a real handful in his hour-long performance.

He showed good awareness to pick out Zak To for a chance which was deflected wide before a terrific run to meet a superb defence-splitting pass from Dons captain Dylan Lobban was expertly finished by the forward to make it 3-0.

Lazetic was replaced just after the hour mark by Tristan Stephen.

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Lazetic may have grabbed the headlines with his two goals at Victoria Park but Gyamfi was the standout performer in his first appearance for the club.

The German was injured when he arrived at the club from Schalke in the summer but the Dons have been patient with his recovery.

It looks like that patience will be worth the wait as Gyamfi strolled through his debut with a hugely impressive 45 minute outing against the Jags.

Deployed in the left back role, Gyamfi had all the attributes the Dons are looking for in a full back.

He was quick, good in the air, comfortable on the ball, read the game well, and made some terrific well-timed challenges.

The pick of the bunch was a superb tackle to stop Buckie’s Lyall Keir in his tracks as he threatened to break through the Aberdeen backline.

Gyamfi also likes to push forward and he threw in some neat stepovers and showed a willingness to cut onto his right foot if needed too.

It’s early days and we shouldn’t get carried away but Gyamfi, who was replaced at the interval by Noah McDonnell, looks an accomplished acquisition.

Mitchel Frame

With Gyamfi occupying the left back slot, Frame played in front of his fellow defender in midfield.

The duo linked up well, with one covering for the other and Frame was a constant threat down Aberdeen’s left.

His direct style and willingness to take players on, caused Buckie problems and Marcus Goodall was kept busy by the former Celtic defender for much of the evening.

Frame, who played the full 90 minutes, should have left Victoria Park with an assist to his name after a fine run and cross found Lazetic’s replacement Stephen in space in the second half but the striker failed to convert the chance.

Despite playing out of position it was a decent showing from Frame in difficult conditions.