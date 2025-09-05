Joe Harper: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been backed to the hilt by the board

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has backed Jimmy Thelin to the hilt in the summer transfer window – now it’s time for the Dons boss to repay it.

It has been a remarkable few months since the Dons won the Scottish Cup, with the club delving into the transfer market to reshape the squad.

The wheeling and dealing at Pittodrie went right to the final minute of the 11pm deadline on Monday and has continued even after the window has closed.

It was certainly an eventful final few days for the club with Kevin Nisbet sealing a £250,000 return to the club on a three-year deal while Swedish winger Jesper Karlsson has got Dons fans excited after joining the club on a season-long loan from Bologna.

Their arrivals come as Shayden Morris has left for Luton Town while Fletcher Boyd’s move to Aston Villa will be ratified once the paperwork has been approved.

Scottish clubs have become targets for England

I’m sad to see Boyd in particular leave the club. I’m always disappointed when promising young Scottish talent leaves.

But it’s a sad fact of modern football that Scottish clubs are ripe for the picking by clubs in England due to the money on offer down south.

The reported £1 million means nothing to Villa but for the Dons that’s a lot of money.

The window may have closed on Monday in Scotland but the transfer activity has continued at Pittodrie.

Free agent Stuart Armstrong signed a two-year deal on Tuesday before Ester Sokler joined FK Radnicki of Serbia on loan for the season on Wednesday.

It’s all been a bit frantic and it’s clear clubs have been waiting for dominoes to fall so that one move can follow another.

But one thing is for sure – the manager has been backed by the club to reshape the team as he sees fit.

Deadline arrivals look good on paper

On paper these lads are all good additions, but the game isn’t played on paper as we know.

That’s why I’ll reserve judgement on whether it has been a good window for the Dons until I see all these new players in action.

Nisbet scored 14 goals last season in his loan from Millwall and having him back as an option is a good start.

I’m still not convinced he is a natural striker though.

He seems to do a lot of his work on the edge of the box and looks at his best when he has someone to play off, so I’m curious to see how the manager will fit him into his team.

Armstrong is no stranger to Scottish football either, but it has been a while since he last graced the Scottish Premiership so I’m also waiting to see how he performs.

His experience is certainly welcome though in what remains a very young squad overall.

Then there’s Karlsson. His highlight reels online looks tremendous, but he’s had a tough time of it since moving to Italy from AZ Alkmaar.

He has worked for Thelin before at Elfsborg and there is no doubt that has been a significant factor in the club landing a player of his calibre.

The manager has been backed to bring in his players. Now it’s up to them to prove themselves on the pitch where it matters.

Dorrington will be disappointed at missing out on Europe

The Dons squad for the Conference League has made for some interesting viewing.

The most surprising omission to me is Alfie Dorrington. The on-loan Spurs defender has been one of the better performers for the club when I’ve watched him this season.

It’s clear with Kristers Tobers returning to fitness that experience has come into Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s thinking with the selection for the squad.

Gavin Molloy’s versatility has helped him make the squad. Molloy is a central defender but has featured as a left back this season already.

Having someone who can cover more than one position helps a manager in these situations, especially when it comes to tough calls like leaving Dorrington or left back Mitchel Frame out of the squad.

It is clear Thelin feels he needs to have his experienced guys in the squad for the challenge which lies ahead in the Conference League.

I’m surprised as many as four new signings have missed out on the squad but it’s the daft rule from Uefa which has caused that rather than Thelin.

Experience will count in these tough league games though.

Gyamfi debut full of promise

It’s great to see Emmanuel Gyamfi has finally made his debut for the Dons after playing 45 minutes in the 4-2 win at Buckie Thistle in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday.

It’s been a long wait to see the German full back in action due to injury but the word from Victoria Park was that he was a standout for the young Dons.

Here’s hoping that continues to be the case when he features for the first team.