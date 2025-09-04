Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why summer signing Kjartan Már Kjartansson has yet to make his competitive debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why summer signing Kjartan Már Kjartansson has yet to make his competitive debut

Icelandic midfielder was not named in Jimmy Thelin's squad for the Conference League and has yet to feature competitively for Aberdeen since his summer signing.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kjartan Kjartansson in action against Ipswich Town.
Aberdeen's Kjartan Kjartansson in action against Ipswich Town. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed why summer signing Kjartan Már Kjartansson has yet to make a competitive debut and been left out of European squads.

Midfielder Kjartansson was signed from Icelandic top-flight Stjarnan on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old impressed during pre-season friendlies against English Championship side Ipswich Town (3-1 loss) and Cove Rangers (2-0 win) but has yet to get competitive game time.

Kjartansson was initially in the squad list for the Europa League play-off but was withdrawn, with new signing Kenan Bilalovic replacing him on the eve of the first leg.

Kjartan Mar Kjartansson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Kjartan Mar Kjartansson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image by SNS

Aberdeen went on to lose the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

Thelin’s side subsequently dropped into the Conference League where they will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

The Icelandic under-21 international has also been left out of the the squad for the Conference League.

Teen midfielder’s ‘time will come’

Kjartansson is currently on international duty for Iceland’s Euro under-21 qualification matches against Faroe Islands and Estonia.

Thelin insists the teen was left out of the Euro squads because he needed to fill options in other positions.

Kjartan Már Kjartansson in action for Icelandic team Stjarnan.
Kjartan Már Kjartansson in action for Icelandic team Stjarnan. Image by Sævar Jónasson

However he has reassured the midfielder, who made almost 60 appearances in the Icelandic top flight for Stjarnan, that his “time will come”.

On Kjartansson being omitted from the Euro squads, Thelin said: “We had a situation within the squad and we needed options in other positions.

“This was the situation with FCSB which was an important game.

“If you see how Kjartan is behaving in training you can see he is a top player.

“He has done well in the training sessions.

“Kjartan understands his time will come.

“He has just come to Aberdeen and is going slowly into the team.

“He is doing better and better every week.”

The omission of Kjartansson is not the only tough call Thelin has had to make with the Conference League squad.

Tough Euro decisions for boss Thelin

A three further summer signings were also omitted – Alfie Dorrington, Kenan Bilalovic and Mitchel Frame.

Dorrington started the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic last season during a loan spell from Tottenham.

He returned to Pittodrie on a season-long loan from the Premier League giants in the summer window.

Dorrington started the 2-2 draw with FCSB in the Europa League play-off firs leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington challenging FCSB's Daniel Birligea in the first leg of the sides' Europa League play-off tie, at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington challenging FCSB’s Daniel Birligea in the first leg of the sides’ Europa League play-off tie, at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 3-0 second leg loss in Romania.

Winger Bilalovic, a £550,000 signing from Swedish club IFK Värnamo, was also in the squad for the Europa League play-off – but has missed out for the Conference League.

Also omitted from the Conference League squad is left-back Frame who recently signed from Premiership champions Celtic.

The 19-year-old made his Celtic debut in a 2-1 Champions League win against Dutch giants Feyenoord in December 2023.

‘Someone has to be out of the squad’

Uefa’s homegrown rule states a squad competing in European competition must include a minimum of eight “locally trained” players in their squad list.

The criteria is split into two sub-categories by Uefa: club-trained and association-trained, with clubs required to have four of each.

The club-trained players must have been at a club for at least three seasons between the ages of 15 and 21.

Association-trained players must have been at another Scottish club for the same period – three years from 15 to 21.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington and Jack Milne in action alongside Celtic's Paulo Bernardo during the Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, on May 24, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and Jack Milne in action alongside Celtic’s Paulo Bernardo during the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Recent signing Stuart Armstrong, secured as a free agent after the transfer window closed, means the Scotland international goes into the “association trained” quota.

Aberdeen’s association trained quota is made up of Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Kevin Nisbet and Armstrong – meaning Frame misses out.

Thelin said: “We’re always going to try to think about the whole picture.

“We have four competitions.

“We have the two cups and then the league, of course, and then Europe.

“Everybody will play an important part, but maybe someone has to be out of the squad.

“We’re going to do what we think is best for that moment.

“It is important to also help the players individually in their careers.”

