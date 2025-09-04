Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why summer signing Kjartan Már Kjartansson has yet to make his competitive debut

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed why summer signing Kjartan Már Kjartansson has yet to make a competitive debut and been left out of European squads.

Midfielder Kjartansson was signed from Icelandic top-flight Stjarnan on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old impressed during pre-season friendlies against English Championship side Ipswich Town (3-1 loss) and Cove Rangers (2-0 win) but has yet to get competitive game time.

Kjartansson was initially in the squad list for the Europa League play-off but was withdrawn, with new signing Kenan Bilalovic replacing him on the eve of the first leg.

Aberdeen went on to lose the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

Thelin’s side subsequently dropped into the Conference League where they will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

The Icelandic under-21 international has also been left out of the the squad for the Conference League.

Teen midfielder’s ‘time will come’

Kjartansson is currently on international duty for Iceland’s Euro under-21 qualification matches against Faroe Islands and Estonia.

Thelin insists the teen was left out of the Euro squads because he needed to fill options in other positions.

However he has reassured the midfielder, who made almost 60 appearances in the Icelandic top flight for Stjarnan, that his “time will come”.

On Kjartansson being omitted from the Euro squads, Thelin said: “We had a situation within the squad and we needed options in other positions.

“This was the situation with FCSB which was an important game.

“If you see how Kjartan is behaving in training you can see he is a top player.

“He has done well in the training sessions.

“Kjartan understands his time will come.

“He has just come to Aberdeen and is going slowly into the team.

“He is doing better and better every week.”

The omission of Kjartansson is not the only tough call Thelin has had to make with the Conference League squad.

Tough Euro decisions for boss Thelin

A three further summer signings were also omitted – Alfie Dorrington, Kenan Bilalovic and Mitchel Frame.

Dorrington started the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic last season during a loan spell from Tottenham.

He returned to Pittodrie on a season-long loan from the Premier League giants in the summer window.

Dorrington started the 2-2 draw with FCSB in the Europa League play-off firs leg at Pittodrie.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 3-0 second leg loss in Romania.

Winger Bilalovic, a £550,000 signing from Swedish club IFK Värnamo, was also in the squad for the Europa League play-off – but has missed out for the Conference League.

Also omitted from the Conference League squad is left-back Frame who recently signed from Premiership champions Celtic.

The 19-year-old made his Celtic debut in a 2-1 Champions League win against Dutch giants Feyenoord in December 2023.

‘Someone has to be out of the squad’

Uefa’s homegrown rule states a squad competing in European competition must include a minimum of eight “locally trained” players in their squad list.

The criteria is split into two sub-categories by Uefa: club-trained and association-trained, with clubs required to have four of each.

The club-trained players must have been at a club for at least three seasons between the ages of 15 and 21.

Association-trained players must have been at another Scottish club for the same period – three years from 15 to 21.

Recent signing Stuart Armstrong, secured as a free agent after the transfer window closed, means the Scotland international goes into the “association trained” quota.

Aberdeen’s association trained quota is made up of Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Kevin Nisbet and Armstrong – meaning Frame misses out.

Thelin said: “We’re always going to try to think about the whole picture.

“We have four competitions.

“We have the two cups and then the league, of course, and then Europe.

“Everybody will play an important part, but maybe someone has to be out of the squad.

“We’re going to do what we think is best for that moment.

“It is important to also help the players individually in their careers.”