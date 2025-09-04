Aberdeen explain decision to sell Fletcher Boyd to Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen explain decision to sell Fletcher Boyd to Aston Villa

Dons director of football Steven Gunn insists the club's hand was forced as Boyd heads to England to join Aston Villa.

By Paul Third
Fletcher Boyd. Image: SNS
Aberdeen insist they had to sell Fletcher Boyd now after the teenager made it clear he would not be extending his contract.

The 17-year-old, who has played 13 games for the Dons’ first team, will join Aston Villa’s academy for an undisclosed fee.

The move, which is expected to net the Dons £1 million, is pending approval from FIFA’s minor’s application process.

Dons director of football Steven Gunn says the club made the decision to cash in on Portsoy-born Boyd, who scored on his debut at Hibernian in May 2024, after the player had intimated little interest in extending his current deal.

Gunn said: “Fletcher is not one we had planned or wanted to sell at this time, but we’ve had to take this approach based on the circumstances we found ourselves in.

“It was made very clear to us that Fletcher wished to explore this opportunity and that signing any contract extension beyond the less than two years remaining on his current agreement was going to be very unlikely.

“Therefore, we felt that now was the optimal time to trade him to not only maximise our value in the short term, but also to ensure there is significant potential upside for AFC in the future should Fletcher develop the way we all hope he does.

“We have already explained publicly the huge challenges faced not only by Aberdeen, but almost all Scottish clubs in this area.

“We also explained the subsequent adjustments we’ve made to our transition phase strategy as a result.

“We will closely monitor the outcomes of those changes in the months and years ahead.”

