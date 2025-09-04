Aberdeen explain decision to sell Fletcher Boyd to Aston Villa

Aberdeen insist they had to sell Fletcher Boyd now after the teenager made it clear he would not be extending his contract.

The 17-year-old, who has played 13 games for the Dons’ first team, will join Aston Villa’s academy for an undisclosed fee.

The move, which is expected to net the Dons £1 million, is pending approval from FIFA’s minor’s application process.

Dons director of football Steven Gunn says the club made the decision to cash in on Portsoy-born Boyd, who scored on his debut at Hibernian in May 2024, after the player had intimated little interest in extending his current deal.

Gunn said: “Fletcher is not one we had planned or wanted to sell at this time, but we’ve had to take this approach based on the circumstances we found ourselves in.

“It was made very clear to us that Fletcher wished to explore this opportunity and that signing any contract extension beyond the less than two years remaining on his current agreement was going to be very unlikely.

“Therefore, we felt that now was the optimal time to trade him to not only maximise our value in the short term, but also to ensure there is significant potential upside for AFC in the future should Fletcher develop the way we all hope he does.

“We have already explained publicly the huge challenges faced not only by Aberdeen, but almost all Scottish clubs in this area.

“We also explained the subsequent adjustments we’ve made to our transition phase strategy as a result.

“We will closely monitor the outcomes of those changes in the months and years ahead.”