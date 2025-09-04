WATCH: Aberdeen Conference League squad calls assessed after Tottenham loanee Alfie Dorrington’s surprise omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen Conference League squad calls assessed after Tottenham loanee Alfie Dorrington’s surprise omission

Ryan Cryle, Danny Law and Sean Wallace discuss Aberdeen's Conference League squad, including why there was no place for Alfie Dorrington, and Emmanuel Gyamfi excitement.

By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has named his squad for the Uefa Conference League campaign – and everyone is talking about Alfie Dorrington not being involved in this season’s European adventure. Watch our writers dicuss it.

The Tottenham Hotspur loan centre-back, 20 – who returned to the club during the transfer window after starting the Scottish Cup final victory over Celtic last season – has been omitted.

Although Dorrington was part of the Dons squad for the Europa League play-off tie with Romania’s FCSB, playing in both legs, it looks like his Continental campaign will end there.

Latvia captain Kristers Tobers, who has had an injury-wrecked 2025 so far, has been deemed fit enough and included ahead of Dorrington. 

The squad swap is the main talking point as our sports writer Ryan Cryle, Danny Law and Sean Wallace talk through Aberdeen’s Conference League cohort.

There is also chat about left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi’s place in the squad, after the summer signing finally made his debut in red, albeit for the B team, with an impressive Aberdeenshire Cup display against Highland League Buckie Thistle on Wednesday. 

Ryan, Danny and Sean also discuss the reasons behind other omissions, like striker Peter Ambrose, and a trio of new arrivals – Mitchel Frame, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and Kenan Bilalovic.

Conversation