WATCH: Aberdeen Conference League squad calls assessed after Tottenham loanee Alfie Dorrington’s surprise omission

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has named his squad for the Uefa Conference League campaign – and everyone is talking about Alfie Dorrington not being involved in this season’s European adventure. Watch our writers dicuss it.

The Tottenham Hotspur loan centre-back, 20 – who returned to the club during the transfer window after starting the Scottish Cup final victory over Celtic last season – has been omitted.

Although Dorrington was part of the Dons squad for the Europa League play-off tie with Romania’s FCSB, playing in both legs, it looks like his Continental campaign will end there.

Latvia captain Kristers Tobers, who has had an injury-wrecked 2025 so far, has been deemed fit enough and included ahead of Dorrington.

The squad swap is the main talking point as our sports writer Ryan Cryle, Danny Law and Sean Wallace talk through Aberdeen’s Conference League cohort.

There is also chat about left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi’s place in the squad, after the summer signing finally made his debut in red, albeit for the B team, with an impressive Aberdeenshire Cup display against Highland League Buckie Thistle on Wednesday.

Ryan, Danny and Sean also discuss the reasons behind other omissions, like striker Peter Ambrose, and a trio of new arrivals – Mitchel Frame, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and Kenan Bilalovic.