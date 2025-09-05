Expert verdict on how AEK Athens Uefa sanctions – locking out Original 21 ultras – will affect atmosphere for Aberdeen visit

Aberdeen fans booked up for next month’s Conference League trip to Greece hoping to experience the full AEK Athens atmosphere may have been dealt a blow – with their rivals’ main ultras group locked out of the clash.

Uefa sanctions against the Greek Super League side will limit the home crowd for the Thursday, October 23, fixture – a development which could at least help Jimmy Thelin’s team bank some league phase points (and the added prize money which comes with them).

AEK have been punished by European football’s governing body due to an offensive banner directed at Anderlecht supporters in the Conference League play-off second leg in Athens, which the home side won 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate).

They have also been pulled up by Uefa for their fans using pyro and entering the pitch during the samegame.

As well as a financial hit of 56,000 euros, AEK will be forced to close North Stand sections 19, 21, 23 and 25 at the 32,500-seat Agia Sophia Stadium/OPAP Arena for the Aberdeen visit, bringing the home capacity down by around 5,000.

Section 21 houses the large “Original 21” AEK ultras group – who have frequently been involved in left-wing and anti-fascist political actions, both inside and outside of matches.

X’s The AEK Guy, a.k.a. 26-year-old Athens-based George, told The Press and Journal he considers Uefa’s stance “nonsense”.

But the good news – depending on your point of view – is he still expects raucous atmosphere for his team’s meeting with the Dons.

He said: “Original 21 is our main ultras group, though we also have an old school group in gate 44.

“Original is loud and very passionate.

“But so are the rest of the fans, and I am sure that those supporters will be spread out in other gates now just like they were (recently) against Aris Limassol.

“It won’t really affect the atmosphere, because all AEK fans are loud and passionate, even if they aren’t in Original 21.

“It is our first time here (in the Conference League), so our fans will be supporting and loud – but not the derby-type atmosphere it was against Anderlecht.”

Dons fans will be due at least 5% of the total ground capacity for their trip to Athens under European football rules – more than 1,500 tickets in this case – with the Red Army having already booked up flights and hotels for the trip.

George thinks those Dons fans will be drowned out inside AEK’s ground by the home support, adding: “Against Anderlecht I sat under their supporters, and any time they wanted to sing a chant, it just was not possible for them – and they have loud fans!

“Something like that will happen when we face each other.”

Uefa ‘nonsense’ is ‘against traditional football values’

Uefa sanctions also affected Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League group campaign in 2023, with Eintract Frankfurt supporters banned from the Pittodrie victory against the Bundesliga side as punishment for their fans’ behaviour earlier in the campaign.

After AEK’s multiple run-ins with European football chiefs, George, focusing on the pyro element, labelled the rules “nonsense”.

He said: “I personally do not understand why we are not allowed to light flares.

“If you see the match against Anderlecht, the atmosphere was beautiful, intense.

“It was not even that many flares.

“This is the second time this season in the UECL where we will play without our ultras – It is a shame and Uefa is trying to take a way from football fan culture for reasons I can not understand.

“However, despite me not agreeing with the UEFA regulations at all, and thinking that they are nonsense and against traditional football values, our fans must also be smarter.

“We get 20 warnings every match day by the club to not light any flares, but we still do it.”

What can travelling Aberdeen fans expect on AEK Athens away trip?

All this talk of febrile atmospheres may have some booked-up Dons fans concerned for the trip to Athens, but George insists “if the fans come looking to have a good time”, they will have one.

He added: “Athens is a great time for all travelling fans – many bars, cool neighbourhoods.

“Our stadium is great. The neighbourhood of our stadium is amazing as well.”

On the football front, however, George insists even a draw in the Conference League game with Aberdeen, at home, would spark “outrage” among the AEK support.

He said: “AEK and the fans of AEK respect Aberdeen – however, we know we are the favorites and we must win.

“We know Aberdeen is a historical team and even won the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Sir Alex Ferguson, but times have changed a lot since then.

“So we respect, and honour Aberdeen, but a loss or draw, especially in our home, would be cause for an outrage, especially with the higher-quality squad.

“We want to go very far in this competition.”