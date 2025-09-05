Richard Gordon: An exciting end to transfer window but Aberdeen’s new signings must hit the ground running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: An exciting end to transfer window but Aberdeen’s new signings must hit the ground running

The P&J columnist believes Aberdeen's late dealings highlight the faith Dave Cormack has that Jimmy Thelin will get it right.

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong.
Scotland international Stuart Armstrong. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The Dons ended the transfer window with a bang, the announcement of the Kevin Nisbet deal followed quickly by the capture of Jesper Karlsson from Bologna, and then the stunning news that Stuart Armstrong had come home.

They were three much-needed signings!

Nisbet is a known quantity, an international striker who has proved himself over a long period now, but Jimmy Thelin will be hoping he gets the player who finished the last campaign strongly, rather than the one who toiled through much of the autumn and winter, netting just five times in 21 games during the first part of his loan spell.

Kevin should not require a settling-in period, he understands the demands of playing for Aberdeen, and knows a lot of his team-mates; there is every reason to anticipate his return will be a successful one.

The Karlsson deal is potentially even more exciting. The Swede has an excellent record both at club and international level, providing goals and assists aplenty, and although he was not as productive in Italy, his time previously in Sweden and The Netherlands makes for good reading.

Had he maintained that at Bologna and Lecce, he would not now be at Pittodrie. Jesper is at a good age, has plenty experience, and looks to have all the attributes needed to make a big impact in Scottish football.

With the window shut, it emerged late on Tuesday night that free agent Armstrong had also joined. A classy performer, Stuart could be an outstanding capture.

Jesper Karlsson in action whilst on loan at Italian Serie A club Lecce last season.
Jesper Karlsson in action for Lecce last season. Image: Shutterstock

He was the 13th new signing of the window, and so far, the Dons have had little return from those who joined previously. Some have yet to feature at all, some we have had just fleeting glimpses of. One or two have shown signs that they might be successful at the club, but will have to prove themselves in the coming months.

When the league finally settles down after all the early season interruptions, we might well see a very different Aberdeen line-up; hopefully a considerably more effective and potent one.

Another tough day at the office

The three latest arrivals came as a welcome boost after the latest league defeat.

Having seen plenty of Falkirk over the past couple of seasons, I had warned beforehand that it would be a tough 90 minutes for Aberdeen, and so it proved. Just like the game in Bucharest, the Dons had done fine in the first half, but fell apart after being reduced to ten men.

Again, Jimmy Thelin hooked his main striker at the interval – albeit it would have been hard to put up a case for the disappointing Kusini Yengi to remain on the pitch – and the visitors went on to dominate. The goal they scored was typical of the style John McGlynn has employed for the past two years, and Aberdeen could not cope with their swift passing football.

The loss was the Dons’ seventh successive Premiership defeat and further worsened what has been a depressing run stretching back over nine months now.

Five wins in 30 matches is an excruciating return, and had it not been for that glorious afternoon at Hampden in May, there would be more questions being asked of the manager.

Falkirk's Kyrell Wilson scores the winner against Aberdeen.
Falkirk’s Kyrell Wilson scores the winner against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Dave Cormack will not be happy with that record, but he has backed Jimmy unflinchingly over the summer, and the most recent deals should be a clear message to anyone questioning the Swede’s position.

Having failed previously to appoint the right man, the chairman is all in with Jimmy Thelin, and he will continue to offer his support for the foreseeable future, but that will ultimately depend on results, and they will have to improve.

Aberdeen have not won at Pittodrie since April 26, and the visit of Livingston next weekend will be a demanding afternoon.

Another frustrating 90 minutes will further damage hopes for the season, particularly with Hearts, Hibernian and Dundee United, not to mention Motherwell and St Mirren, all looking well-placed to contend in the coming months.

Jimmy Thelin will be hoping that his trio of signings hit the ground running and immediately improve his team. If they do, the early season malaise will quickly be forgotten.

