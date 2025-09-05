Richard Gordon: An exciting end to transfer window but Aberdeen’s new signings must hit the ground running

The Dons ended the transfer window with a bang, the announcement of the Kevin Nisbet deal followed quickly by the capture of Jesper Karlsson from Bologna, and then the stunning news that Stuart Armstrong had come home.

They were three much-needed signings!

Nisbet is a known quantity, an international striker who has proved himself over a long period now, but Jimmy Thelin will be hoping he gets the player who finished the last campaign strongly, rather than the one who toiled through much of the autumn and winter, netting just five times in 21 games during the first part of his loan spell.

Kevin should not require a settling-in period, he understands the demands of playing for Aberdeen, and knows a lot of his team-mates; there is every reason to anticipate his return will be a successful one.

The Karlsson deal is potentially even more exciting. The Swede has an excellent record both at club and international level, providing goals and assists aplenty, and although he was not as productive in Italy, his time previously in Sweden and The Netherlands makes for good reading.

Had he maintained that at Bologna and Lecce, he would not now be at Pittodrie. Jesper is at a good age, has plenty experience, and looks to have all the attributes needed to make a big impact in Scottish football.

With the window shut, it emerged late on Tuesday night that free agent Armstrong had also joined. A classy performer, Stuart could be an outstanding capture.

He was the 13th new signing of the window, and so far, the Dons have had little return from those who joined previously. Some have yet to feature at all, some we have had just fleeting glimpses of. One or two have shown signs that they might be successful at the club, but will have to prove themselves in the coming months.

When the league finally settles down after all the early season interruptions, we might well see a very different Aberdeen line-up; hopefully a considerably more effective and potent one.

Another tough day at the office

The three latest arrivals came as a welcome boost after the latest league defeat.

Having seen plenty of Falkirk over the past couple of seasons, I had warned beforehand that it would be a tough 90 minutes for Aberdeen, and so it proved. Just like the game in Bucharest, the Dons had done fine in the first half, but fell apart after being reduced to ten men.

Again, Jimmy Thelin hooked his main striker at the interval – albeit it would have been hard to put up a case for the disappointing Kusini Yengi to remain on the pitch – and the visitors went on to dominate. The goal they scored was typical of the style John McGlynn has employed for the past two years, and Aberdeen could not cope with their swift passing football.

The loss was the Dons’ seventh successive Premiership defeat and further worsened what has been a depressing run stretching back over nine months now.

Five wins in 30 matches is an excruciating return, and had it not been for that glorious afternoon at Hampden in May, there would be more questions being asked of the manager.

Dave Cormack will not be happy with that record, but he has backed Jimmy unflinchingly over the summer, and the most recent deals should be a clear message to anyone questioning the Swede’s position.

Having failed previously to appoint the right man, the chairman is all in with Jimmy Thelin, and he will continue to offer his support for the foreseeable future, but that will ultimately depend on results, and they will have to improve.

Aberdeen have not won at Pittodrie since April 26, and the visit of Livingston next weekend will be a demanding afternoon.

Another frustrating 90 minutes will further damage hopes for the season, particularly with Hearts, Hibernian and Dundee United, not to mention Motherwell and St Mirren, all looking well-placed to contend in the coming months.

Jimmy Thelin will be hoping that his trio of signings hit the ground running and immediately improve his team. If they do, the early season malaise will quickly be forgotten.