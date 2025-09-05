Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines plan to prevent Conference League burnout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines plan to prevent Conference League burnout

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has a strategy to protect his rebuilt squad from Euro burnout to ensure the Dons can balance Uefa Conference League and domestic commitments.

By Sean Wallace
Adil Aouchiche looks dejected as Aberdeen fall 3-0 behind to FCSB in Bucharest. Image by Darrel Benns DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he has a strategy to avoid European burnout for both experienced veterans and rising young stars.

Thelin has named a 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference League, a campaign which will comprise six games up to mid-December.

The Dons kick-off their Conference League campaign with a home clash against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, October 2.

They then face away trips to AEK Athens (Greece), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) and Sparta Prague (Czech Republic).

Thelin’s side also play Strasbourg (France) and Noah (Armenia) at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in the second half of the defeat in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
During the 2023-24 Conference League groups, the Dons, managed by Barry Robson, struggled to cope with the demands of balancing Euro action with domestic commitments.

In 2023, Aberdeen won only one domestic fixture from eight immediately following a Euro match.

Thelin on getting ‘energy levels right’

Thelin is determined to avoid a repeat of scenario where the rigours of Euro competition derailed Premiership form.

He aims to achieve this by not overloading the oldest – and youngest – players in his Conference League squad.

Thelin said: “We need to get the energy levels right to compete in the Premiership on a Sunday after a European game.

“That is even if we are on a journey away from home and have to travel back.

“Sometimes, as a staff, you have to identify with a really young player ways that you don’t overload them.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester heading at goal against FCSB in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
“But you also have to give them a chance.

“Or if it’s someone who is maybe a little bit older and needs more recovery, this is the balance we have to find.

“The players themselves also have to grow and get this energy out every week.”

Thelin delivered European qualification, and the Scottish Cup, in his first season as Aberdeen manager.

Rebuilding squad for Euro campaign

However, the Dons failed to reach the Europa League having lost the play-off 5-2 to Romanian club FCSB.

There was the consolation of dropping into the league phase of the Conference League.

In a busy transfer window, Thelin signed 13 players in a bid to build a squad strong enough to cope with Europe and domestic commitments.

The summer window concluded with the transfer deadline return of Scottish Cup hero Kevin Nisbet on a £250,000 transfer from English Championship club Millwall.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet takes a selfie in front of the Red Shed after the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image by Shutterstock
Scotland international Nisbet, who scored 14 times on loan at Pittodrie last season, penned a three-year deal with the Dons.

A blockbuster deadline day concluded with the season-long loan capture of Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson from Bologna.

Italian Serie A club Bologna paid around £10million to sign Karlsson from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

A further signing coup was delivered 24 hours after the window closed when Aberdeen landed Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong on a two-year deal.

Armstrong, 33, was a free agent, having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Improving on the European stage

Aberdeen have qualified for Europe in three of the last five seasons.

Thelin is determined to deliver continental action every year – and thrive on that stage.

He said: “It is so important for the players to live European football, otherwise it’s impossible to be better at it.

“First of all, it is vital to put these demands on ourselves every year. We will try to be in Europe every season – not just this one.

“The more time you get exposed to this environment as a club, as a staff and as a player, you’re going to learn and grow with this, and also get the mental capacity to recover from a European game for the Premiership.”

