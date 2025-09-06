Aberdeen FC Birmingham midfielder ‘turned down Aberdeen and Hibernian’ to join Port Vale The 21-year-old turned down the chance to move to Scotland by joining the Valiants on a three-year deal. By Danny Law September 6 2025, 7:23 am September 6 2025, 7:23 am Share Birmingham midfielder ‘turned down Aberdeen and Hibernian’ to join Port Vale Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6845051/birmingham-midfielder-aberdeen-hibernian/ Copy Link 0 comment George Hall during his time at Birmingham City. Image: Shutterstock. Aberdeen reportedly missed out on a summer transfer window move for Birmingham attacking midfielder George Hall. According to Football League World, the 21-year-old turned down the chance to join Aberdeen and Hibernian and opted to move to Port Vale on a three-year deal. Hall, who has represented England at under-18 and under-19 level, scored two goals in 41 games for Birmingham and was the club’s young player of the season during the 2022-23 campaign. George Hall in action for Birmingham City against Blackburn Rovers. Image: Shutterstock. The Birmingham City youth academy graduate netted three times in 22 games while on loan at Walsall last season. He could make his Port Vale debut when they take on Leyton Orient in English League One today. Before leaving Birmingham, Blues boss Chris Davies said: “Whichever club goes for George will make a good decision because he looks strong and fit – he’s got good quality. “He can play at a good level, no doubt.”
