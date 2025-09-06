Birmingham midfielder ‘turned down Aberdeen and Hibernian’ to join Port Vale

Aberdeen reportedly missed out on a summer transfer window move for Birmingham attacking midfielder George Hall.

According to Football League World, the 21-year-old turned down the chance to join Aberdeen and Hibernian and opted to move to Port Vale on a three-year deal.

Hall, who has represented England at under-18 and under-19 level, scored two goals in 41 games for Birmingham and was the club’s young player of the season during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Birmingham City youth academy graduate netted three times in 22 games while on loan at Walsall last season.

He could make his Port Vale debut when they take on Leyton Orient in English League One today.

Before leaving Birmingham, Blues boss Chris Davies said: “Whichever club goes for George will make a good decision because he looks strong and fit – he’s got good quality.

“He can play at a good level, no doubt.”