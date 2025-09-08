Insight into Aberdeen’s Mitchel Frame from ex-Celtic team-mate: ‘He’s the left-back you want next to you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insight into Aberdeen’s Mitchel Frame from ex-Celtic team-mate: ‘He’s the left-back you want next to you’

The Dons secured the Scotland under-19 full-back on a four-year deal - and here's what his ex-Hoops captain had to say on his qualities...

Mitchel Frame of Aberdeen during the Aberdeenshire Shield match between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen at Victoria Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans can expect left-back Mitchel Frame to cause opponents all sorts of problems while also knowing his first job is to defend, says his former team-mate.

Centre-half Mitchell Robertson, who is on loan from Celtic at League One side Inverness Caledonian Thistle, knows all about 19-year-old Frame, who recently joined the Dons from the Hoops on a four-year deal.

Frame has been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad ahead of their UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifier against Portugal tomorrow.

Dons fans got a glimpse of Frame in the 4-2 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win at Buckie Thistle last Wednesday.

The fact Frame was used in a more advanced role that night didn’t surprise his former Celtic B skipper mate-mate Robertson, who gave an insight into the all-action player.

He told The Press and Journal: “Mitchel is up and down the park in every game.

“As a left centre-back, he’s the left-back you want next to you.

“He has said himself that he’s an attacking full-back – but when he needs to defend, he can defend. He can last all game, so that’s brilliant for his team.

“In the Uefa Youth League, he played left-wing and he performed well.

“When you put him anywhere on that left-hand side, he can really hurt teams.

“He’s a good team player.”

Frame praised for taking Dons ‘leap’

Robertson praised Frame for opting to leave the Scottish champions for the “leap” of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen.

He said: “The next step for Mitch was to progress in his career and take that leap, so I could definitely understand why the Aberdeen move would appeal to him.

“Most boys when they get to that age don’t do it, but he has.

“Moving away from home is a big one for him and he’s going to be there for four years.

“I wanted to progress and make a name for himself, so I’m hoping he does that.”

Learning ‘two different sides of game’ in Lowland League and Uefa Youth League

Robertson and Frame have both built up experience of playing in the cut and thrust of the Lowland League, to the high demands of the Uefa Youth League, facing opponents of the same age from clubs such as Atlético Madrid and Lazio.

Frame also made his sole Celtic senior appearance in a Champions League win against Feyenoord in 2023.

Celtic's Mitchel Frame and Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida in action during a UEFA Champions League group stage match between Celtic and Feyenoord at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on December 13, 2023.
Aberdeen’s Mitchel Frame in action for Celtic against Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida in a Champions League group stage match in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Robertson added: “As a Celtic B player, you have the experience of playing regularly in the Lowland League to then stepping up for the Uefa Youth League. You’re up against top opposition.

“Then in the Lowland League, teams sit in and make it difficult for you and they’re physical.

“We’re still just young boys, so you’re learning two different sides of the game.

“That’s really beneficial at such a young age.”

Robertson ready for his ICT chance

Robertson’s loan period for the entire season at League One Inverness has been offering him plenty of game-time in cup competitions.

The centre-half has played in all three KDM Evolution Trophy wins for ICT and is pressing hard to get the nod in league encounters.

He said: “The gaffer Scott Kellacher is brilliant. He tells me to just be patient.

“If you keep doing everything you can do, your chance will come.

“Every time I get the chance to play in front of a crowd, whether it’s in front of the manager or Billy Mckay, I just try to impress.

“I do everything I can, including during the week, to prepare myself, so I’m ready to play.”

Fourth-placed Caley Thistle return to action in the league this Saturday when they visit Cove Rangers, who are bottom after the first five matches.

Conversation