Insight into Aberdeen’s Mitchel Frame from ex-Celtic team-mate: ‘He’s the left-back you want next to you’

Aberdeen fans can expect left-back Mitchel Frame to cause opponents all sorts of problems while also knowing his first job is to defend, says his former team-mate.

Centre-half Mitchell Robertson, who is on loan from Celtic at League One side Inverness Caledonian Thistle, knows all about 19-year-old Frame, who recently joined the Dons from the Hoops on a four-year deal.

Frame has been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad ahead of their UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifier against Portugal tomorrow.

Dons fans got a glimpse of Frame in the 4-2 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win at Buckie Thistle last Wednesday.

The fact Frame was used in a more advanced role that night didn’t surprise his former Celtic B skipper mate-mate Robertson, who gave an insight into the all-action player.

He told The Press and Journal: “Mitchel is up and down the park in every game.

“As a left centre-back, he’s the left-back you want next to you.

“He has said himself that he’s an attacking full-back – but when he needs to defend, he can defend. He can last all game, so that’s brilliant for his team.

“In the Uefa Youth League, he played left-wing and he performed well.

“When you put him anywhere on that left-hand side, he can really hurt teams.

“He’s a good team player.”

Frame praised for taking Dons ‘leap’

Robertson praised Frame for opting to leave the Scottish champions for the “leap” of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen.

He said: “The next step for Mitch was to progress in his career and take that leap, so I could definitely understand why the Aberdeen move would appeal to him.

“Most boys when they get to that age don’t do it, but he has.

“Moving away from home is a big one for him and he’s going to be there for four years.

“I wanted to progress and make a name for himself, so I’m hoping he does that.”

Learning ‘two different sides of game’ in Lowland League and Uefa Youth League

Robertson and Frame have both built up experience of playing in the cut and thrust of the Lowland League, to the high demands of the Uefa Youth League, facing opponents of the same age from clubs such as Atlético Madrid and Lazio.

Frame also made his sole Celtic senior appearance in a Champions League win against Feyenoord in 2023.

Robertson added: “As a Celtic B player, you have the experience of playing regularly in the Lowland League to then stepping up for the Uefa Youth League. You’re up against top opposition.

“Then in the Lowland League, teams sit in and make it difficult for you and they’re physical.

“We’re still just young boys, so you’re learning two different sides of the game.

“That’s really beneficial at such a young age.”

Robertson ready for his ICT chance

Robertson’s loan period for the entire season at League One Inverness has been offering him plenty of game-time in cup competitions.

The centre-half has played in all three KDM Evolution Trophy wins for ICT and is pressing hard to get the nod in league encounters.

He said: “The gaffer Scott Kellacher is brilliant. He tells me to just be patient.

“If you keep doing everything you can do, your chance will come.

“Every time I get the chance to play in front of a crowd, whether it’s in front of the manager or Billy Mckay, I just try to impress.

“I do everything I can, including during the week, to prepare myself, so I’m ready to play.”

Fourth-placed Caley Thistle return to action in the league this Saturday when they visit Cove Rangers, who are bottom after the first five matches.