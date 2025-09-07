Dylan Lobban reveals why going out on loan is vital for young players at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Dylan Lobban reveals why going out on loan is vital for young players at Aberdeen

Dons B team captain points to his own loan experiences as being vital for his career progression at Pittodrie.

Dylan Lobban during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen full back Dylan Lobban insists going out on loan has been the best thing that has happened to him.

The Dons have shifted their focus in the youth academy to exposing young players to competitive men’s football as soon as possible and Lobban believes his loan experiences have helped him mature at Pittodrie.

Lobban has had three loan spells in his career having split his time between Formartine United in the Highland League and League Two side Forfar in the 2023-24 season.

He then spent all of last season in League One with Cove Rangers, helping Cove reach the Championship playoff final.

Dylan Lobban in action for Cove Rangers in the Championship Playoff final last season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With the majority of his younger team-mates now out on loan from the Dons, Lobban believes the experience gained will be invaluable.

He said: “I’ve been there and done that. Being on loan is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I’ve had a bad loan and I’ve had a really good loan. I’m sure some of them will experience that as well – good loans and bad loans.

“It’s really good for them, especially at that age. Getting to the men’s game really early and showing on the pitch and progressing each game is really good.”

Defensive switch is permanent

Lobban’s three loan spells have led to an evolution in his game as he has converted from the role of winger to full back.

The 20-year-old believes the defensive role is where his future lies.

He said: “I think each game I’ve played is a good chance to express myself which I think I’ve done.

“I’m really used to playing off the right and that’s my position now. That’s what I’m trying to show out there.

“Over the past year I’ve just gained that extra yard of pace and I think it does help me out on the right and I love it out there.

“I get a lot of the ball, and I can get up and down.”

Young Don relishing European test

Lobban is one of the few youngsters not to have been sent on loan this season.

When not leading his younger team-mates Lobban is working with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin and his team-mates at first team level.

He was part of the squad which faced FCSB in the Europa League playoff and has been named in Thelin’s squad for the upcoming league phase games in the Conference League.

The trip to Bucharest was the first time Lobban had experienced a European trip at first team level and he is hungry for more.

Aberdeen B team captain Dylan Lobban in action against Buckie Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown

He said: “Result aside, the atmosphere in the stadium in Bucharest was amazing and obviously the travelling as well. You get that real feel of European football.

“The Conference League will be a really good experience. It’ll be brilliant travelling to a lot of different countries.

“We’ve not been given the easiest group work but there’s a really good squad so hopefully we can make something special out of it.”

Lobban targeting cup glory with the Dons

Lobban is captain of the B team and has guided his team-mates in their matches in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the KDM Evolution Trophy in the SPFL.

It’s a role he has embraced.

Lobban said: “Even in my first year at 18 I was given the captaincy quite early and it’s just been like that since. I do enjoy the responsibility of being captain.

“It’s a big task but I enjoy leading the players on especially when we win games like we have this season.”

Lobban will have the chance to lead his team to cup glory too this season after the Dons reached the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup thanks to a 4-2 win at Buckie Thistle on Wednesday.

Dons B team captain Dylan Lobban. Imag: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “In the end, we made it a bit too difficult for ourselves but the most important thing is progressing to the final.

“It’s good to be in another final.

“We’re really young, but we’re playing really good football. You can see that. We’re gelling together as a team more and more each time.

“It’s been a good run. As I said, hopefully we can be good in the final.”

Formartine United stand between Lobban and his team-mates getting their hands on the cup.

The young Dons captain said: “Formartine will be tough. We know they’re a very good side but it’s something to look forward to.

“I had a spell at North Lodge Park for six months and I really enjoyed it.

“I know what their team’s like, I know how they play, and it will be tough, but it’s about how we step up to it and we’re fully capable of doing that.”

