Dylan Lobban reveals why going out on loan is vital for young players at Aberdeen

Aberdeen full back Dylan Lobban insists going out on loan has been the best thing that has happened to him.

The Dons have shifted their focus in the youth academy to exposing young players to competitive men’s football as soon as possible and Lobban believes his loan experiences have helped him mature at Pittodrie.

Lobban has had three loan spells in his career having split his time between Formartine United in the Highland League and League Two side Forfar in the 2023-24 season.

He then spent all of last season in League One with Cove Rangers, helping Cove reach the Championship playoff final.

With the majority of his younger team-mates now out on loan from the Dons, Lobban believes the experience gained will be invaluable.

He said: “I’ve been there and done that. Being on loan is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I’ve had a bad loan and I’ve had a really good loan. I’m sure some of them will experience that as well – good loans and bad loans.

“It’s really good for them, especially at that age. Getting to the men’s game really early and showing on the pitch and progressing each game is really good.”

Defensive switch is permanent

Lobban’s three loan spells have led to an evolution in his game as he has converted from the role of winger to full back.

The 20-year-old believes the defensive role is where his future lies.

He said: “I think each game I’ve played is a good chance to express myself which I think I’ve done.

“I’m really used to playing off the right and that’s my position now. That’s what I’m trying to show out there.

“Over the past year I’ve just gained that extra yard of pace and I think it does help me out on the right and I love it out there.

“I get a lot of the ball, and I can get up and down.”

Young Don relishing European test

Lobban is one of the few youngsters not to have been sent on loan this season.

When not leading his younger team-mates Lobban is working with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin and his team-mates at first team level.

He was part of the squad which faced FCSB in the Europa League playoff and has been named in Thelin’s squad for the upcoming league phase games in the Conference League.

The trip to Bucharest was the first time Lobban had experienced a European trip at first team level and he is hungry for more.

He said: “Result aside, the atmosphere in the stadium in Bucharest was amazing and obviously the travelling as well. You get that real feel of European football.

“The Conference League will be a really good experience. It’ll be brilliant travelling to a lot of different countries.

“We’ve not been given the easiest group work but there’s a really good squad so hopefully we can make something special out of it.”

Lobban targeting cup glory with the Dons

Lobban is captain of the B team and has guided his team-mates in their matches in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the KDM Evolution Trophy in the SPFL.

It’s a role he has embraced.

Lobban said: “Even in my first year at 18 I was given the captaincy quite early and it’s just been like that since. I do enjoy the responsibility of being captain.

“It’s a big task but I enjoy leading the players on especially when we win games like we have this season.”

Lobban will have the chance to lead his team to cup glory too this season after the Dons reached the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup thanks to a 4-2 win at Buckie Thistle on Wednesday.

He said: “In the end, we made it a bit too difficult for ourselves but the most important thing is progressing to the final.

“It’s good to be in another final.

“We’re really young, but we’re playing really good football. You can see that. We’re gelling together as a team more and more each time.

“It’s been a good run. As I said, hopefully we can be good in the final.”

Formartine United stand between Lobban and his team-mates getting their hands on the cup.

The young Dons captain said: “Formartine will be tough. We know they’re a very good side but it’s something to look forward to.

“I had a spell at North Lodge Park for six months and I really enjoyed it.

“I know what their team’s like, I know how they play, and it will be tough, but it’s about how we step up to it and we’re fully capable of doing that.”