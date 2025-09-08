Boss Jimmy Thelin confident he has fixed Aberdeen’s Premiership goalscoring problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin confident he has fixed Aberdeen’s Premiership goalscoring problems

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the Pittodrie board delivered a blockbuster 24-hour signing spree at the end of the summer transfer window in a bid to kick-start the faltering Premiership campaign where the Dons are goalless.

By Sean Wallace
Jesper Karlsson in action for Italian Serie A side Bologna against Verona. Image: Shutterstock.
Boss Jimmy Thelin is confident he has fixed Aberdeen’s goalscoring problem after a sensational climax to the summer transfer window.

Sitting rock bottom of the Premiership, Thelin’s Reds are the only team in the four SPFL divisions yet to register a point – or score a goal – this season.

In a bid to ignite the league campaign, Thelin secured two major signings on transfer deadline day with the capture of winger Jesper Karlsson and striker Kevin Nisbet.

In a major coup Karlsson, nicknamed “the Swedish Neymar”  arrived on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A club Bologna.

Jesper Karlsson in action whilst on loan at Italian Serie A club Lecce last season.
Current Coppa Italia holders Bologna paid around £10million to sign Karlsson, 27, from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Thelin and the Pittodrie board also pushed through the permanent return of Scottish Cup-winning hero Nisbet on a three-year contract.

Three signing coups… in 24 hours

Aberdeen negotiated Millwall, who paid £3m for Nisbet in 2023, down to a bargain £250,000 fee.

Nisbet, 28, helped Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 and scored 14 goals during a loan spell at Pittodrie from Championship Millwall last season.

Thelin and the Dons’ hierarchy then delivered another major signing 24 hours after the window closed by landing Stuart Armstrong.

Stuart Armstrong during Armenia v. Scotland game.
Scotland international midfielder Armstrong was secured on a two-year contract.

Armstrong, 33, was a free agent having left Championship Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Thelin is upbeat he has solved the goal drought.

He said: “We have zero points and zero goals, which is not the perfect situation for anyone.

“However, I have a strong belief that we will do better with goals, and we have to do better.

“Everyone is expecting that – myself, our supporters and the club.

“It is still early in the season and we have built a squad for different situations, that is what we do.

“I have a strong belief this squad will deliver good results this season.

“It is my responsibility to help my players achieve that.”

Thelin was given the financial backing by chairman Dave Cormack and the board to rebuild his squad in the summer transfer window.

Adding Euro experience to squad

He secured 13 signings in the bid to build a team strong enough to balance European league action with domestic commitments.

Aberdeen will compete in the Conference League, where they will face Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens, Strasbourg, AEK Larnaca, Noah and Sparta Prague.

Thelin named a 25-man squad for the Conference League – with new signings Karlsson, Nisbet and Armstrong included.

Karlsson and Armstrong both have a wealth of European experience which will be pivotal to the Dons’ Conference League campaign.

Bologna's Jesper Karlsson in action for the Italian Serie A club.
Winger Karlsson played a key role in Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s run to the Conference League semi-final in 2023.

He started in the semi loss to eventual winners West Ham.

Armstrong also made 32 appearances in Europe during his three years at Celtic before a £7m move to Southampton.

While at Parkhead, the midfielder played against Euro giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Stuart Armstrong in action for Scotland against Ukraine.
However, before they make their Euro debuts for the Reds, they will focus on getting their Premiership campaign motoring.

Aberdeen host Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday, with Karlsson and Armstrong both set to make their debuts.

Thelin said: “With the squad we are always looking forward and trying to grow.

“Now, after this international break we have a home game against Livingston.

“And we need to show more on the pitch in that game.

“I need to use the time in the international break to support my players to find a way to get back to winning.

“It is my responsibility to do that.”

Conversation