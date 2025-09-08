Boss Jimmy Thelin confident he has fixed Aberdeen’s Premiership goalscoring problems

Boss Jimmy Thelin is confident he has fixed Aberdeen’s goalscoring problem after a sensational climax to the summer transfer window.

Sitting rock bottom of the Premiership, Thelin’s Reds are the only team in the four SPFL divisions yet to register a point – or score a goal – this season.

In a bid to ignite the league campaign, Thelin secured two major signings on transfer deadline day with the capture of winger Jesper Karlsson and striker Kevin Nisbet.

In a major coup Karlsson, nicknamed “the Swedish Neymar” arrived on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A club Bologna.

Current Coppa Italia holders Bologna paid around £10million to sign Karlsson, 27, from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Thelin and the Pittodrie board also pushed through the permanent return of Scottish Cup-winning hero Nisbet on a three-year contract.

Three signing coups… in 24 hours

Aberdeen negotiated Millwall, who paid £3m for Nisbet in 2023, down to a bargain £250,000 fee.

Nisbet, 28, helped Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 and scored 14 goals during a loan spell at Pittodrie from Championship Millwall last season.

Thelin and the Dons’ hierarchy then delivered another major signing 24 hours after the window closed by landing Stuart Armstrong.

Scotland international midfielder Armstrong was secured on a two-year contract.

Armstrong, 33, was a free agent having left Championship Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Thelin is upbeat he has solved the goal drought.

He said: “We have zero points and zero goals, which is not the perfect situation for anyone.

“However, I have a strong belief that we will do better with goals, and we have to do better.

“Everyone is expecting that – myself, our supporters and the club.

“It is still early in the season and we have built a squad for different situations, that is what we do.

“I have a strong belief this squad will deliver good results this season.

“It is my responsibility to help my players achieve that.”

Thelin was given the financial backing by chairman Dave Cormack and the board to rebuild his squad in the summer transfer window.

Adding Euro experience to squad

He secured 13 signings in the bid to build a team strong enough to balance European league action with domestic commitments.

Aberdeen will compete in the Conference League, where they will face Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens, Strasbourg, AEK Larnaca, Noah and Sparta Prague.

Thelin named a 25-man squad for the Conference League – with new signings Karlsson, Nisbet and Armstrong included.

Karlsson and Armstrong both have a wealth of European experience which will be pivotal to the Dons’ Conference League campaign.

Winger Karlsson played a key role in Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s run to the Conference League semi-final in 2023.

He started in the semi loss to eventual winners West Ham.

Armstrong also made 32 appearances in Europe during his three years at Celtic before a £7m move to Southampton.

While at Parkhead, the midfielder played against Euro giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, before they make their Euro debuts for the Reds, they will focus on getting their Premiership campaign motoring.

Aberdeen host Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday, with Karlsson and Armstrong both set to make their debuts.

Thelin said: “With the squad we are always looking forward and trying to grow.

“Now, after this international break we have a home game against Livingston.

“And we need to show more on the pitch in that game.

“I need to use the time in the international break to support my players to find a way to get back to winning.

“It is my responsibility to do that.”