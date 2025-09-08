Agent claims he advised Aberdeen target to snub Dons for move to Belgian second tier

A football agent says he advised Hungary under-21 international Csanad Vilmos Denes to choose a move to the second tier of Belgium ahead of a proposed £1million switch to Aberdeen.

The Dons were linked with the winger during the transfer window and reportedly had an offer for the Zalaegerszegi attacker rejected.

The player’s agent Sowunmi Thomas claims the Dons returned with an improved offer, but he advised his client to choose Belgian Second Division outfit Kortrijk instead of making the move to Pittodrie.

Thomas said: “In the last few days, Scottish side Aberdeen also made a second offer and Denes could have gone there.

“But we agreed with him that it would be more beneficial for his development to transfer to a team that is fighting for promotion and plays with a distinctly attacking approach, where he would play every week, rather than try and work his way into the team in the top-flight of Scottish football.

“That is why he ultimately chose Kortrijk. We are grateful to Zalaegerszegi for allowing him to leave and giving him an excellent opportunity.”

Ujpest were previously linked with a move for the winger. who signed a contract extension to 2027 with his former club last month before making the move to Belgium a week ago.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal with KV Kortrjik.