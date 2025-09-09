Willie Miller: What new signing Stuart Armstrong will bring to Aberdeen

Landing Scotland international Stuart Armstrong on a free is a major signing coup for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the club’s board.

The transfer deadline capture of Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson on loan and the permanent signing of Kevin Nisbet from Millwall ended the summer transfer window on a high.

However, the Dons delivered a further bonus by signing former Southampton and Celtic midfielder Armstrong on a two-year-deal.

It was another huge boost for Aberdeen as Armstrong brings a wealth of experience and quality.

Although 33, the midfielder still has so much to give.

Aberdeen’s forward areas needed refreshed and strengthened before the transfer window closed.

And the Dons delivered with their late triple signing spree.

Armstrong’s experience will be vital

Armstrong has racked up 51 caps for Scotland, won multiple league titles and trophies with Celtic and played in the Premier League with Southampton.

His experience will be vital because a lot of the players in the Aberdeen squad built by Thelin are young.

Project players and young players are fine as Aberdeen look to the future, but there needs to be a balance with experience.

Captain Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen bring experience – but the Dons needed more than that.

The arrival of Armstrong, Nisbet and Karlsson brings both an injection of experience, and ability.

Armstrong was a free agent, having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and has all the credentials to make a major impact at Aberdeen.

Creative midfielder who scores goals

He is a top quality player who brings creativity, experience and a goalscoring threat.

Aberdeen cannot expect the number nine to be the only scorer as goals have to be spread around the team.

Armstrong can certainly find the back of the net.

Players in the squad also get a lift when they see signings like Armstrong, Karlsson and Nisbet coming into the club.

Another key factor is the number of games Armstrong racked up in Europe during his time at Celtic.

He played in more than 30 European games for the Parkhead club with most of those appearances in the Champions League.

Armstrong went up against Euro giants like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Aberdeen will be able to call on that experience both on and off the park during the Conference League campaign.

Champions League experience

There are important issues in the dressing room when you go into European games.

You have to try to give the players who do not have much European experience the knowledge you have gained over the years at that level.

Armstrong definitely has that knowledge as he has faced the highest quality opposition on the European stage.

Aberdeen will face Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens, Strasbourg, AEK Larnaca, Noah and Sparta Prague in the Conference League.

It will be a tough European test against some top quality teams.

Being able to deal with it on the park is something Armstrong can help with.

However, he will also have a message off the park for the younger players to help them cope with these European games.

I’m sure Armstrong will underline how important it is to go into European games with discipline, organisation and confidence, and to never think the game is won or lost because at that level a moment of individual brilliance can turn a game.

Thelin backed in transfer window

It was a very positive end to the transfer window, much to the relief of Aberdeen fans due to the need for goals and creative players.

Manager Thelin was well backed by chairman Dave Cormack and the board during the summer transfer window.

Thelin signed 13 players during the window in a bid to build a squad who can balance European league football with domestic commitments.

After beginning the Premiership campaign with three straight losses, I’m sure there was concern among fans about the ability to balance Europe and domestic games.

However, the capture of Armstrong, Karlsson and Nisbet lifted the gloom which had descended over Pittodrie following recent poor results.