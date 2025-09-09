Boss Jimmy Thelin admits pressure is on him to end Aberdeen’s Premiership slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin admits pressure is on him to end Aberdeen’s Premiership slump

Aberdeen sit rock bottom of the Premiership table with zero points and zero goals and boss Jimmy Thelin accepts the heat is on him to turn around the form.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits the pressure is on him to stop the losing Premiership slump.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s hierarchy bankrolled Thelin’s rebuild of the squad during the summer transfer window.

Thelin signed 13 players in a bid to construct a squad that can cope with balancing European league action with Premiership commitments.

However, the Reds have suffered a dismal start to the Premiership and are rock bottom of the table after three league fixtures.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and coach Christer Persson look dejected at full time after the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and coach Christer Persson look dejected at full time after the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin’s expensively assembled Dons are the only side in the four SPFL divisions yet to register a point or score a goal in league action this season.

Aberdeen’s Premiership losing streak is seven games as Thelin’s side suffered defeat in the final four league matches of the previous campaign.

No points, no goals and pressure on

Scottish Cup winning boss Thelin accepts the heat is on to kick-start the league season, starting against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Following a 1-0 league loss to Falkirk the Dons gaffer secured three signings to further bolster his squad.

Late on transfer deadline day winger Jesper Karlsson and Kevin Nisbet were secured.

Jesper Karlsson in action for Italian Serie A side Bologna against Verona. Image: Shutterstock.
Jesper Karlsson in action for Italian Serie A side Bologna against Verona. Image: Shutterstock.

Swedish international Karlsson, 27, arrived on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A Bologna.

Striker Nisbet signed on a three-year contract for a £250,000 fee from English Championship side Millwall.

Debuts for Karlsson and Armstrong

Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 33, was also signed as a free agent on a two-year deal on the day after the window closed.

All three are set to feature against Livingston as Thelin bids to turn around the Premiership slump.

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier between Scotland and Norway at Hampden Park, on November 19, 2023.
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier between Scotland and Norway at Hampden Park, on November 19, 2023. Image: SNS

The Dons boss said: “Of course you can feel the pressure when you have zero points and zero goals – but that pressure is on me.

“Now I have to support the players to find a way to win games.

“The pressure is on me to find a way to help the players make the right decisions.

“And also to make it simpler for them so we can start winning games.

Falkirk's Kyrell Wilson scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Falkirk's Kyrell Wilson scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“It’s more about how we behave as a team under pressure.

“And that’s why we need to be much better and I need to find a way to help my players to get there.

“It is also about some decision making and it is my job to help them be clearer and calmer in certain areas of the pitch.

“So that’s my responsibility to do that over the international break.”

Aberdeen’s losing start to the Premiership campaign continued with the reverse at Pittodrie to newly promoted Falkirk.

No European hangover for Dons

That loss came only three days after going down 3-0 to FCSB in the Europa League play-off in Bucharest, Romania.

The Dons failed to qualify for the Europa League as they lost 5-2 on aggregate to FCSB.

Asked if the demands of the Euro clash was a factor in the loss to Falkirk, Thelin said:  “Absolutely not.

“We started the game okay before the red card (to Nicky Devlin).

“However even if we are one man down, we should be able to find a way to take something out from this game and a keep clean sheet.

“We have work to do so that we can be calmer and better on the pitch.”

Aberdeen’s Premiership problems stretch way beyond this season, to November 2024.

Long-running Premiership problem

Of the last 31 league matches across the current campaign and last season the Reds have won only five.

Thelin accepts the optics of that run do not look good.

However after restructuring the squad during the summer transfer window, he is averse to viewing the poor Premiership form across two seasons as a whole.

But Thelin accepts Aberdeen supporters will look at the dismal league form stretching 10 months.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to his players during the 1-0 Premiership loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to his players during a 1-0 Premiership loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Dons have taken only 22 points from the last possible 93.

Asked about how bad the league form looks: “First of all I don’t like to mix two seasons.

“I understand your point and it’s a new group of players now and we have to work with these players and make them grow.

“For me if you win in one season and lose in one season,  it’s a new season.

“And that’s how we try to build now.”

Conversation