Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen academy prospect tracked by English clubs

Manchester City and Spurs keeping tabs on Dons midfielder Cooper Masson.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen midfielder Cooper Masson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen academy prospect Cooper Masson is the latest young Don to attract potential suitors from England after Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the teenager.

The 16-year-old central midfielder is on loan at Kelty Hearts and has contributed one assist in 10 appearances for the League One club this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, however, with both City and Spurs reportedly keeping tabs on the promising youngster.

Scotland under-17 international Masson is one of three young Dons playing for Kelty with defender Lewis Carrol and striker Joseph Teasdale also part of Thomas O’Ware’s squad as part of the club’s cooperation agreement with Aberdeen.

Masson, a product of the club’s youth academy, was captain of the under-16 side and also featured regularly for the under-18 season.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2024 when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

English clubs scouring Scotland for talent

Scottish football has become a popular market for clubs in England in recent years and the Dons are no exception.

Striker Fletcher Boyd, 17, joined Aston Villa’s academy in a reported £1million move earlier this month

Fletcher Boyd has joined Aston Villa. Image: SNS

Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We’re delighted Fletcher has joined us, he is a player our recruitment department have been monitoring for a while.

“He has good technical attributes and can play in a variety of attacking positions as well as in midfield.

“He also has experience of playing in Aberdeen’s first team, which is invaluable as a young player.

“We look forward to seeing how Fletcher develops over the coming seasons.”

Boyd’s departure follows that of winger Cammy Wilson after the 18 year-old was sold to Derby County in July.

Lewis Pirie, meanwhile, turned down a professional contract offer from the Dons in 2023 to join Leeds United. The Dons received an undisclosed sum in compensation.

