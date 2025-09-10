Sean Wallace: Did Jimmy Thelin deliver Aberdeen’s greatest ever 24 hours of transfer business?

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the Pittodrie board pulled off the greatest 24 hours of transfer business in the history of the club.

Having failed to reach the Europa League and with the Dons bottom of the Premiership supporters needed a boost, and hope, as the window entered deadline day.

Chairman Dave Cormack, Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida more than delivered with a sensational triple signing coup.

In the space of 24 potentially season transforming hours the Dons landed players that accrued £24million of transfer fees in their career – all for only £250,000!

With no goals and no points in the Premiership the Dons needed a proven scorer.

Having netted 14 goals last season whilst on loan at Pittodrie from Millwall, Scotland international Nisbet was the answer.

Millwall wanted a seven figure fee for the Scottish Cup winner, but the Dons successfully negotiated down to a bargain £250,000.

Thelin reunites with winger Karlsson

The capture of Nisbet alone would have constituted a solid deadline day for the Dons for many supporters.

However an hour after the window closed the Reds announced a coup with the season-long loan capture of Karlsson from Bologna.

Swedish international Karlsson was a sensation in the Dutch top flight with AZ Alkmaar before sealing a £10million move to the Italian Serie A club in 2023.

English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were linked with Karlsson before he transferred to AZ Alkmaar.

The winger had previously played under Thelin at Elfsborg in Sweden.

That connection allowed the Reds to complete arguably the signing of the summer in Scottish football.

Two major signings secured on deadline day but the window closing did not end Aberdeen’s ambitious signing spree.

Another signing coup for the Dons

Only 24 hours after the window shut Aberdeen confirmed the capture of former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

The Scotland international was secured as a free-agent having left English Championship Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Karlsson and Armstrong have played at the highest level domestically and also have significant European experience.

That will be fundamental to Aberdeen’s Conference League campaign.

Left-sided winger Karlsson was a key component of the AZ Alkmaar team that reached the Conference League semi-final in 2023.

European experience will be vital

The Swede started in the semi-final loss to eventual tournament winners West Ham.

During his time at Celtic, Armstrong played more than 30 European fixtures.

He played against Euro giants like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain.

During their careers Karlsson has commanded £14m in transfer fees, Armstrong £7m and Nisbet £3m.

That is a combined total of £24m in talent, taken to Pittodrie for only £250,000.

Aberdeen have delivered memorable transfers such as the signing of Charlie Nicholas from Arsenal in the New Year of 1988 for £400,000.

Also the capture of Hans Gilhaus from PSV Eindhoven for £650,000 in November 1989.

Dutch international Gilhaus had only recently won the Champions League (European Cup) with PSV before moving to Pittodrie.

There was also the arrival of legend Zoltan Varga in a £40,000 deal from Hertha Berlin in 1972.

Varga would go on to seal a move from Aberdeen to Ajax, to replace legend Johan Cruyff.

However, there has never been a 24 hour period where the Dons have made such an impact in the transfer market than September 1 to 2 this year.

Mark it on the calendar.

It could be the day that transformed a season that some Dons fans were becoming increasingly concerned about.