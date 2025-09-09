EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen fans sent ‘humble pie’ Kusini Yengi warning from Australia – as we take deep dive into striker and Livingston attacker brother Tete’s early days

A former coach and friend of Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi told The Press and Journal some Dons fans are going to end up “eating humble pie” when the under-fire summer signing “starts banging in the goals left, right and centre”.

The 26-year-old Australia forward, who was signed on a free transfer from English League One Portsmouth, has received some “harsh” reviews in his early period at Pittodrie – with boss Jimmy Thelin hooking the striker early in all four of his starts.

On transfer deadline day, Aberdeen re-signed Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall on a permanent deal, and with Marko Lazetic also getting up to speed, Yengi now faces strong competition for a starting place when Aberdeen host Livingston in the Premiership on Saturday.

The Lions’ visit has the potential to be of extra significance to Yengi and younger brother Tete, who plays upfront for Livi.

To mark the Yengi brothers’ potential meeting this weekend, the P&J spoke to two figures at one of their first clubs – Adelaide Comets – about the duo’s footballing back story.

‘Better things are to come, mark my words. He is a joy to watch’

Dimitri Panagis, 32 – who is currently a senior assistant coach with the National Premier League South Australia outfit in what is the second-tier of football Down Under – coached both players at under-18s and reserve team level, and remains close to the pair.

Before going into the past, Panagis started our interview by hitting out at what he thinks has been premature judgement of Kusini – who netted 13 times for Pompey two campaigns ago – at Aberdeen.

Panagis said: “Don’t get me wrong, he didn’t have the best game against Celtic.

“But I think the supporters were quite harsh on him very early.

“He’s a powerful centre-forward. He’s got flair, he’s got ability to go forward. I think it’s just going to take him time – but he’ll be the right signing.

“When he’s at his best, Kusini is a huge targetman. A direct forward with great trickery and ability to bring other players in.

“Once he gets in the rhythm and understands the manager’s philosophy and how he wants to play, he will not only be an asset for the team, but quite an opponent for the opposition. He draws a lot of defenders towards him.”

Panagis added: “He can take players on one-on-one, which is very surprising for a person of his size.

“So better things are to come, trust me. Mark my words.

“You haven’t seen the best of Kusini, and a lot of people will be eating some humble pie, because, when he starts banging in the goals left, right and centre, he is an absolute joy to watch.”

Another figure at Adelaide Comets who worked with both Yengis is the club’s long-time former technical director Kon Antoniou.

Antoniou concurs with Panagis “‘it’s just a matter of time” before Kusini catches fire for the Dons – and, crucially, thinks he will be unfazed by his difficult start.

“I’m confident in the boy. He’ll turn it,” Antoniou said.

“When you go to a bigger sort of club, if you don’t start well, you’re going to cop abuse.

“The thing is, he’s too mentally strong for that to affect him.

“He’ll put one at the back of the net and then it will start from there.”

Yengi brothers’ Adelaide Comets story

Both Kusini and brother Tete Yengi used semi-pro club Adelaide Comets as a stepping stone to the professional ranks of Australia’s A-League.

Panagis said: “I have been involved in the last eight years in the (Comets’) under-18s and reserves – that’s where I got to coach Kusini first, back in 2016, and then Tete, his younger brother, came across in 2017.

“There’s a two-year age gap, so when Kusini entered in 2016, he was in the under-18s, and then, in 2017, Kusini moved into the reserve team, and Tete came into the under-18s.

“Kusini then got signed by Adelaide United in 2018, so I had two years with him at the Comets.

“Tete signed with Newcastle Jets at the end of 2020. So I spent four years at the Adelaide Comets with Tete.”

‘They don’t stop. They push each other’

While both brothers ended up scoring and assisting for their Adelaide Comets’ sides, Panagis and Antoniou were both most impressed by the Yengis’ sheer mentality to make it as footballers, with the older Kusini leading the way.

“Kusini would, especially in Adelaide, he’d be getting up at six in the morning and he’d go out with his brother and they’d go to the local football pitch, which is called the Adelaide Shores,” Panagis revealed.

“They’d train for an hour.

“They’d then walk home, they’d have a shower, they’d get changed, they’d have their breakfast and then they’d go to school.

“From a young age not many people in Australia were doing this.

“Genetically, they are beasts. And just every day, though, they would constantly be driving themselves.

“Not only would they train with us down at the Adelaide Comets three times a week, but every day, they’d get up in the morning and they’d work on their finishing. They’d work on their dribbling.

“They’d work on the little one percent that can always make them better players.”

Panagis laughed: “I’d joke about it sometimes, trying to get them a McFlurry on the way home from McDonald’s, and Kusini goes: ‘No, I’m not putting that in my body!’

“I was like: ‘Okay, fair enough’.

“Very, very, very strict. They were destined for greatness.”

Antoniou added: “The dedication and their work ethic and how they went about football was completely different to the other players around them.

“They both have a unbelievable mindset in regards to giving it their best and working hard.

“Where they are isn’t just by luck. It’s clearly built from the hard work they’ve put in from outside.

“Even a couple years ago, they came back here for a holiday and they were in the gym and on the pitch pretty much every single day.

“They don’t stop those two boys and they push each other.”

Kusini and Tete Yengi: Huge BUT technical talents

While they are 6ft 2in and 6ft 5in, it is an unusual amount of skill to go with their size, evident as youngsters, which has also been the root of both players’ success, their former coaches reckon.

Antoniou said: “Their agility was unbelievable. Like you can’t have that much height and strength and build and still be technically good.

“They had good strength and good height, yet they were absolutely great on the ball as well.

“I know Kusini’s playing more so as a nine (now), but both of them were wingers.

“They were both very quick as well.”

Panagis added: “When Kusini was 16, 17, he wasn’t this huge, powerful beast.

“He’s really improved on his physical attributes.

“Always when he was young, he was brilliant at one-on-one dribbling. He was a very tricky player. He was very technical.

“But I think as he got older, he had to realise, obviously, that he had to use his size and his power to score more goals and threaten the opposition.

“Tete doesn’t use his physicality as much – which is quite funny, because Tete’s a little bit taller than Kusini!”

Why Kusini Yengi is role model for brother Tete… and other Adelaide players of African descent

In Adelaide, the Yengis, born to a South Sudanese father and English mother, had an interesting family dynamic.

Dad Ben rarely saw his sons’ matches, as he was working between South Sudan and Uganda to provide health and education services, with mum Emma the primary day-to-day parental force in the burgeoning footballers’ lives.

Ex-Comets’ coach and technical director Antoniou says they grew into “great kids”, while Panagis thinks Kusini inherited “strong leadership qualities because of the people who have been around him.”

Panagis retains a “real strong relationship” with new Don Kusini, phoning him regularly over in Aberdeen (and his brother), adding: “Whenever he comes back to Adelaide, he always comes over our house, we always have dinner with his current girlfriend now.”

In terms of the differences between the brothers’ personalities, Kusini is “a little bit louder” than the latter, according to Antoniou, whereas Tete – who has been starring for David Martindale’s Livingston since last year and scored 10 goals on the Lions’ route to promotion in 2024/25 – is “a little bit of an introvert”, at least on the surface.

Those back in Oz who know the close-knit Yengis, ahead of their potential Pittodrie meeting this weekend, think Tete has “always looked up to his big brother”, while in turn, “Kusini always looked after Tete”.

However, Kusini who has “broken barriers” in Adelaide, they say, going from grassroots football to a nine-cap Australia international has also served as an inspiration to many other players of African descent in his hometown.

“Kusini was one of the first African players to break through at Adelaide United,” Panagis said.

“Adelaide Comets are in the local National Premier League, so we can’t actually get promoted to the A-League. We’re semi-professional.

“There’s only one professional club in the state of Adelaide, which is Adelaide United. Then there’s three in Melbourne, there’s three in Sydney.

“So, there’s really only one pathway for a lot of the young Adelaide players to play in – to play professionally.

“Kusini made it in 2018, and back then, very rarely did Adelaide United sign youngsters from the semi-professional clubs. They liked to always get their players either through their own youth team, or they would go sign players through transfers.

“So Kusini was one of the first players that got to be selected at a local level from Adelaide United, but he was one of the first African boys as well.

“Kusini was very much a pioneer for a lot of the young African boys to come through.

“There’s now Nestory Irankunda, who’s currently playing for Watford, and you’ve got the Mohamed Touré (now of Randers), who’s now recently debuted for the Socceroos – for a lot of those Africans, but especially for Tete (not yet capped for Australia), Kusini’s always been the older brother that he’s looked up to.

“Kusini’s the one that gives advice for everyone. Kusini’s always been that person to lead the way, like a big brother for a lot of people.

“I think their relationship, though, would be at its strongest point now, purely for the fact that they’re both playing overseas, they’re both in foreign countries, and with not a lot of family over there.”