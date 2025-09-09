WATCH: What is Aberdeen’s strongest starting XI? We join fans’ debate

Aberdeen fans are all discussing it, and now three of our writers put forward THEIR strongest starting Dons XIs following the close of the summer transfer window.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds return to action against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday – looking to belatedly get up and running in the Premiership.

In the final 24 hours of the summer window (and afterwards), Aberdeen signed Scotland internationals Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong, as well as Sweden winger Jesper Karlsson.

It means the Dons now have more depth across the park… but which starting line-up represents the strongest Reds XI?

Ryan Cryle, Paul Third and Sean Wallace sat down to give the reasoning of what they think is the strongest Aberdeen starting line-up for the matches to come.

Questions included Alexander Jensen or Nicky Devlin at right-back? Kristers Tobers in at centre-back? Topi Keskinen out on the wing? And who plays at centre-mid, no.10 and upfront?