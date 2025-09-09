WATCH: What is Aberdeen’s strongest starting XI? We join fans’ debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

WATCH: What is Aberdeen’s strongest starting XI? We join fans’ debate

Alexander Jensen or Nicky Devlin? Kristers Tobers in? Topi Keskinen out? And who plays at centre-mid, no.10 and upfront? Our writers give their strongest Aberdeen line-up following the summer transfer window.

By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen fans are all discussing it, and now three of our writers put forward THEIR strongest starting Dons XIs following the close of the summer transfer window.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds return to action against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday – looking to belatedly get up and running in the Premiership.

In the final 24 hours of the summer window (and afterwards), Aberdeen signed Scotland internationals Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong, as well as Sweden winger Jesper Karlsson.

It means the Dons now have more depth across the park… but which starting line-up represents the strongest Reds XI?

Ryan Cryle, Paul Third and Sean Wallace sat down to give the reasoning of what they think is the strongest Aberdeen starting line-up for the matches to come.

Questions included Alexander Jensen or Nicky Devlin at right-back? Kristers Tobers in at centre-back? Topi Keskinen out on the wing? And who plays at centre-mid, no.10 and upfront?

Conversation