Aberdeen have a ‘Rolls-Royce’ of a player in Stuart Armstrong, says Sheffield Wednesday podcaster

Aberdeen have a “Rolls-Royce” of a player on their hands in Stuart Armstrong.

The 51-cap Scotland international was the last arrival of the summer window at Pittodrie last week when the free agent put pen to paper on a two-year deal to return to Scottish football.

The 33-year-old moved to the Dons following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

James Mappin of the Wednesday ‘Til I Die podcast saw Armstrong’s stint at Hillsborough in the English Championship from January until May and says although the midfielder’s time at the club was brief, his class was evident.

Armstrong made just 11 appearances for the Owls but Mappin said: “I would have loved to have seen a lot more.

“He’s a very talented footballer, very calm. A bit of a Rolls-Royce in the middle of the park.

“In the limited games he had, you could see his experience shining through.

“For me, he’s very much just a one-game-a-week kind of player at this stage, but you can see his quality in the way that he gets on the ball.

“He is a very calm presence.”

Armstrong a case of what might have been

Circumstance curtailed Armstrong’s impact on his return to the UK following a six-month spell at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Due to the differing football calendar in the MLS and England, January deadline day signing Armstrong arrived at Sheffield Wednesday having not had a pre-season.

As a result he started only six of his 11 games for the Owls while his time with the club was also impacted by a calf injury.

For Mappin, Armstrong is a classic case of what might have been for this club.

He said: “Armstrong is a player I would have loved to have had a couple of years ago, if I’m being honest, or be able to see a lot more of.

“I don’t think he can play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday at all now, given his age and it’s frustrating we didn’t see a great deal of him as he picked up an injury.

“The other problem is that he was brought in to play alongside Barry Bannan and they both wanted to play a similar role.

“We needed something a little bit different, a striker and a centre half. Instead we brought in a midfielder and a winger, and we didn’t see the best of him.

“Looking at it now, Armstrong came to the club at the wrong time. The second half of the season was a poor one for us.

“We had things off the pitch that happened such as Southampton coming in for the gaffer (Danny Rohl) at that point.

“People say that people downed tools at that point and our season petered out.”

Armstrong was linked with Wednesday return

Armstrong was linked with a return to Hillsborough last month while Championship newcomers Wrexham were also reportedly keen on the former Southampton, Celtic and Dundee United playmaker.

However, Wednesday are in disarray with fans in dispute with chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri and protests taking place at games.

Whether the uncertainty at the club strengthened the Dons’ hand is unclear.

Mappin said: “It was a rumour. I don’t think it went any more than that.

“Nobody had seen him at Hillsborough or anything like that. I saw his name linked as well. There’s no smoke without fire, as they say.”

‘We are in the trenches’

With Armstrong in contention to make his debut for the Dons against Livingston on Saturday, the mood at the club he has left behind is very different to that of the Scottish Cup holders.

Mappin said: “We are in the trenches.

“There’s numerous protests that have been planned. I think there’s probably going to be a protest at every single game this season, whilst he’s still here.

“We’re in a real old mess. The squad has been decimated. We’ve made two signings.

“I think 13, 14 players have left, including the loans that have gone back, and two players have come in.

“My big worry is that the owner is going to run the football club into the ground, which is really sad. I am a season ticket holder but I won’t be getting a season ticket next season.

“I would feel very hypocritical when I am going on the podcast and talking about boycotting games to then go out and buy a season ticket for next season.

“It’s just really sad but it’s my club and that won’t change. You can change your wife and your girlfriend, but you can’t change your football club.”