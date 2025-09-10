Jesper Karlsson aiming to fly high with Aberdeen

Jesper Karlsson hopes lightning can strike twice as he aims to hit the heights under Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen.

The Dons pulled off a major coup when they brought the Swedish international winger to Pittodrie on loan for the season from Italian Serie A side Bologna on deadline day.

For Karlsson, the move to Scotland is a chance to reunite with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, who he played under at Elfsborg, and the winger insists the Aberdeen manager was a major factor in his decision to move to Pittodrie.

Karlsson said: “He was a big factor (in moving to Aberdeen).

“I was young when he came in at Elfsborg, but I remember well his way of treating players.

“He made my career fly when it was the same situation that I didn’t play.

“Then he was a little bit harder on me and then I started to play.

“We had good times together in Sweden.

“I also talked to the other sport directors and everybody. I got a very nice and warm feeling. They want me here and that was for me important also in my situation.

“So, I feel like it was a win-win situation for both of us.”

‘I have a good relationship with the manager’

Karlsson had other options available but the chance to play regularly for a manager he trusts convinced him Pittodrie was the right place to be this season.

He told RedTV: “I think there were different kinds of plans, but it has been a period in Italy where I have not been playing so much with consistency.

“We had been talking a little bit throughout the whole window but I was with Jimmy before.

“I have a good relationship with him since I started in Sweden so this was a good choice for me and I’m very happy to be here.

“We have kept in contact also when I was in Holland and Italy. Sometimes he sends me a message.

“I’ve had a super time in Italy. I like it a lot and it’s on the highest level with a lot of good competition.

“There are so many good players and I fight to get my shirt. It’s hard of course.

“You need to work and maybe sometimes you need to have some luck. But I didn’t have this moment even if I felt like I had quality to be here.”

Karlsson among friends at Pittodrie

Thelin is not the only familiar face for Karlsson as he also played with midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen at Elfsborg.

The Swede has already experienced the demanding nature of the former Elfsborg captain since joining his new team-mates for training at Cormack Park.

He said: “Sivert is very passionate. I would say he is one of the guys you sometimes think ‘what is going on?’

“But it’s nice to see him again. In training he is always pushing and is a nice guy to have in the team. I admire these kind of players.

“Now he is like 33 but after training he was the last one to go inside. I think it’s good to have this kind of attitude in the team.”

Karlsson is not only renewing acquaintances following his loan move to the Dons.

He has also played with former Aberdeen players in Lewis Ferguson at Bologna and Ylber Ramadani during his loan at Lecce last season.

The 27-year-old has been well briefed on what to expect at Pittodrie by the former Dons midfielder at Bologna.

He said: “Lewis and I have played together for one and a half, two years so of course I spoke to him about Aberdeen.

“He knows that I know Jimmy and sometimes we joke about it. He is such an Aberdeen fan also.

“Every time Aberdeen won he was happy but it was nice also to hear from him about the city and the team.”

Karlsson eager to get going

Karlsson’s experience in European football will be important for the Dons who enter the Conference League next month.

The Swede was part of the AZ Alkmaar side which reached the semi-final of the tournament in 2023 and he is relishing the chance to compete again with the Dons.

He said: “I love this kind of competition. I’ve played in the Europa League and Conference League.

“I have good memories from many of these games from Holland. It’s a lot of games but it’s a nice thing to have as a player.

“I hope we can do well there. Yes, absolutely.”

Before Europe comes domestic matters with Aberdeen eager to get off the mark after three straight defeats to start their Premiership campaign.

Karlsson said: “I can’t wait until Livingston on Saturday to start with. It is just game by game so I just want to get started, play with the team and win some games.”