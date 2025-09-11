ANALYSIS: Aberdeen fans will be keen to hear Jimmy Thelin’s reasons behind Alfie Dorrington Conference League squad absence

On Friday, following the international break and ahead of Aberdeen against Livingston, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin should finally confirm his thinking behind omitting Tottenham Hotspur loan centre-back Alfie Dorrington from the upcoming Uefa Conference League adventure.

The 20-year-old, a Scottish Cup winner with Aberdeen in first stint with the Reds last term – and a cup final starter – was the headline absence for supporters as the Pittodrie club named the maximum 17 non-Scots in their European squad.

Right-sided centre-back options Kristers Tobers and local lad Jack Milne will instead battle it out for a slot in Thelin’s back four for the Continental competition.

The Dorrington call is certainly one which stirred up fans straight away – and I received public and private social media messages looking for the definitive “why” behind the imposing, technically-strong defender missing out.

Despite efforts to get an answer from the club, no such confirmation has yet been forthcoming.

Aberdeen Conference League squad leaves fans wondering about Alfie Dorrington…

As a result, in the empty space between the squad being revealed on the Uefa website, and the media finally getting access to the Dons gaffer this Friday, 10ish days later, it has been hard not to develop some sports journalistic “what if?” Spidey sensitivity about what’s gone on.

Agree or disagree with them, there are several “footballing” reasons Dorrington might have missed out – but what if it was a surprise recall from London? What if there’s been a serious, but hush-hush training ground injury? What if, with Tottenham set to receive fresh investment (I read about this on BBC), the Spurs hierarchy have decided they MUST have Dorrington back down the road? Could the press release be coming?

My colleague Paul Third combing through RedTV training footage from the earlier in the week, and finding a fleeting glimpse of Dorrington, has allayed some of my fears.

Dorrington is – or at least was on Monday or Tuesday – still an Aberdeen player.

So what are the “innocent” (not the best word, granted) reasons Thelin might have opted against including Dorrington in his Conference League contingent – ahead of the Pittodrie opener against Ukrainian nomads Shakthar Donetsk next month (and six subsequent Euro outings).

The argument for Kristers Tobers, as Jimmy Thelin shows Jack Milne faith

Look, Aberdeen’s transfer strategy, and drive to find rough diamonds in foreign markets, and then the limits on how many overseas players can then be squeezed into a European squad, have been well-publicised.

The most simple answer to the Dorrington question is, faced with including the younger and – despite his role in the cup win – less-experienced Englishman, or Latvia captain Kristers Tobers, 24, Thelin banked on the latter putting his injury-wrecked 2025 to bed.

Tobers cost Aberdeen a sizeable £600,000 investment, and he’s a permanent signing – one they will want to make a profit on – who looked to class act alongside Mats Knoester before his hamstring issues began.

Thelin’s selection probably confirms he still views a fit Tobers as a starter, with Milne – a “freebie” in the squad due to his homegrown status – deemed adequate back-up.

Milne, too, was part of the Aberdeen back-three for the Scottish Cup final victory over Celtic.

At the beginning of this season, with Thelin going back to his 4-2-3-1, Milne has started ALL six matches so far at centre-half, with Dorrington, bar a League Cup outing against Championship Morton, coming in when Knoester had a groin niggle for the Celtic league loss and then the first leg of the Europa League play-off at home to Romanian champions FCSB.

However, when a defensive calamity involving primarily Milne and left-back on the night, Gavin Molloy, then Dorrington, cost the Dons the opening goal, it was Dorrington who Thelin hooked at the break, not Milne.

Thelin has shown greater faith in north-east native Milne than Dorrington as part of his backline at present.

It is also worth pointing out, but in leaving out Dorrington, 20, from the European squad, as well as new boys, winger Kenan Bilalovic, 20, central midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, 19, and left-back Mitchel Frame, 19, Thelin has, more or less, left out the four youngest players at his disposal.

This is another argument the Reds manager is opting for experience (in age terms), telling his youngsters their time in Europe will come in the future – as another colleague Sean Wallace put it – and holding them in reserve for those tricky Sunday-after-Europe matches this term.

But permanent additions Bilalovic, Kjartansson and Frame are, contractually, Aberdeen players for years to come. Dorrington is not.

The centre-back helped Aberdeen land guaranteed European league phase football with cup glory last term, spoke about it in the Hampden media melee afterward, talked of his excitement about Europe again when re-signing on loan… and will now miss out on it.

It feels quite awkward.

What do Spurs think of Dorrington’s Aberdeen Euro squad omission?

You would imagine parent club Tottenham will be none too pleased about Dorrington’s situation, as the prospect of at least Conference League-level experience with the Dons this season was surely part of his return negotiations.

Unless, of course, it wasn’t – unless Spurs, with their own European football this season, didn’t want their young talent cup-tied in the competition…

I’m allowing myself to get back into social media theories again there, so let’s just see what Thelin will tell us before the must-win Premiership clash with Livi.