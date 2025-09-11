EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Aberdeen loan star Jesper Karlsson, by former Swedish international who handed Bologna winger his debut

Aberdeen loan star Jesper Karlsson has yet to reach his full potential despite ripping up the Dutch top flight and landing a £10million move to Bologna.

And Dons boss Jimmy Thelin could help the winger rediscover, and exceed, the red hot form that prompted Italian Serie A club Bologna to sign Karlsson for an eight-figure fee.

That is the opinion of former Swedish international Hans Eklund who handed the winger a senior debut at 17-years-old with Falkenbergs FF in the Allsvenskan.

In Karlsson’s first full season under Eklund the left-sided winger netted seven times, form that prompted Elfsborg to sign the teen.

It was the first step on a meteoric career trajectory that took Karlsson to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in a £2m move before a £10m transfer to the Italian Serie A.

Karlsson’s career stalled at Bologna since his summer 2023 transfer.

That prompted Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin to reunite with the winger he managed at Elfsborg.

Karlsson can reach even higher levels

The Dons secured the winger, capped 14 times by Sweden, on a season-long loan late on transfer deadline day.

Eklund was blown away by Karlsson’s talent and had no hesitation promoting him from Falkenbergs FF’s youth academy to the senior side.

Such was the winger’s focus on reaching the highest level he would continually do extra training, despite being told by Eklund not to!

Eklund said: “Jesper was a young kid in the Falkenbergs youth team when I was the coach.

“I put him in to play in the top division in Sweden as he had that talent from the very beginning, that was clear.

“Jesper was such a good goalscorer who was a very exciting player and great at shooting.

“I don’t know what happened in Italy. Jesper he has a lot more potential than he has been showing the last couple of years.

“He has still to reach even higher levels as he is at a good age.

“It will be great for him to work with Jimmy Thelin again as he has had a good eye on Jesper.

“He knows that Thelin can bring out his potential.

“Jesper is absolutely a great player and when he is fit and playing continually he will be a man for the Swedish national team.”

Karlsson was born and raised in the town of Falkenberg, population around 28,000, on the Swedish west coast.

Extra solo training sessions as a teen

He initially played for IF Bojan Falkenberg before moving to another local town club, Falkenbergs FF at 14-years-old.

Eklund, 56, offered the winger his first pro-contract and then pitched him in for his senior debut in the Swedish top flight at 17.

He said: “It was a little bit tough for him at the beginning because he didn’t have first team experience.

“However, Jesper was not afraid and quickly got used to it.

“I put him in as a winger because he can challenge in one against ones.

“Jesper’s character is great and he really liked to train.

“He was always ready for a training session and also when we had free time he was out training by himself.

“Sometimes I would tell him to rest a little bit but then I heard he was out practising shooting with some other coaches.

“I liked that because it meant he wanted to do something with his football.

“From the beginning he was structured and knew about nutrition.

“He was very determined that he would be a good, successful football player.

“That was his goal from the beginning – to be a professional.

“I always thought he would go on to be a very good player as Jesper had so much potential.

“However when someone is young you never know how good that they will be as they have to put so much work in themselves.

“That is what Jesper did so I’m not surprised he has been a success.”

Eklund is currently head of coaching at the youth academy of Swedish second tier Helsingborgs.

In 2016 Karlsson secured a transfer from Eklund’s Falkenbergs FF to Elfsborg for around £400,000.

Winger’s rise to Italian Serie A

He would go on to work with Aberdeen boss Thelin who was appointed Elfsborg boss in 2018 having led Jönköpings Södra IF to the top flight.

During his three season spell at Elfsborg the winger made 88 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 16 assists.

Karlsson also broke into the Swedish national squad whilst under Thelin at Elfsborg.

In 2020 he secured a move to Dutch top flight AZ Alkmaar for around £2m and was a sensation during a three year spell at the club.

During the 2021-22 season Karlsson scored 21 goals and pitched in with 16 assists.

In the 2022-23 he played a key role in AZ Alkmaar’s journey to the Uefa Conference League semi-final.

Aberdeen loan star Karlsson started in the Conference League semi-final loss to eventual tournament winners West Ham.

Karlsson can make impact at Dons

In summer 2023 he secured a £10m move to Bologna.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio were also linked with the winger.

However, Karlsson made only 15 Serie A appearances for the club, before being sent on loan to Lecce in January this year.

Eklund said: “Jesper scored a lot of goals for me at Falkenbergs at a very young age.

“He was so talented and had so much potential which meant many big clubs were interested in him.

“Elfsborg was a good choice for Jesper at that stage as it is a big club, but not too big.

“Holland was great for Jesper and I thought Bologna would be the same.

“I don’t know what happened in Italy.

“Bologna had a good team and good record so I don’t know if it was the coach or the system.

“I am sure Jesper will play very well for Aberdeen.”