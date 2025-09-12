Joe Harper: Are we already into a season-defining month for Aberdeen?

The season has just started but it already feels as this is shaping up to be a defining month for Aberdeen.

The Dons bid to get their campaign up and running against Livingston at Pittodrie.

We can argue the point whether the Dons were undercooked before they started the season at Hearts, but the Dons have played six competitive matches now and the transfer window has closed – so there should be no excuses now.

I said last week manager Jimmy Thelin had been backed to the hilt by his chairman Dave Cormack and the Dons board in the transfer market and it was time to repay that backing.

I stand by that but it’s important the players also repay the faith shown in them by their manager.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Dons and the red cards shown to Alexander Jenson in Bucharest and Nicky Devlin against Falkirk shaped the outcome of the games against FCSB in the Europa League playoff and in the league against the Bairns.

But, having had the international break to pause, reflect and draw a line under a frustrating August, it’s time to look ahead to a fresh start.

Dons must make most of home comforts

There is so much at stake this month and results in the next six games will go a long way to shaping the mood by the time the next international break rolls around in October.

Four of the games are at home which is a huge boost for the Dons and next week’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Motherwell presents Aberdeen with a huge opportunity to get back to Hampden for a semi-final.

Shakhtar Donetsk are due to visit Pittodrie in three weeks’ time for the opening game of the Conference League.

They are the toughest team the Dons will face in the league phase but what an opportunity to lay down a marker for Europe it would be if they can get a positive result against the club from Ukraine.

The world for the Red Army will feel a much happier place if Jimmy Thelin’s side beat the Steelmen to get to Hampden, get a result against Shakhtar, and get some wins on the board in the league.

Livi will be another big test for Aberdeen

The first step towards building some momentum is tomorrow against Livi.

We know what sort of test Lions boss Davie Martindale and his players will be for Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

They work hard, they are organised, they can play the physical game if required, but they also have a goal threat too.

Six goals in their opening four league matches show that.

But, despite a disappointing start to the league campaign there seems to be a fresh wave of optimism among Dons fans following the late flurry of activity at the end of the window last week.

The supporters are pleased to see Kevin Nisbet back while Stuart Armstrong’s experience will also be welcome.

But Jesper Karlsson is the man who has got the Aberdeen fans really excited to see in a red jersey.

Here’s hoping he can get off to a flyer by making an impact on his Dons debut.

Kevin Nisbet does not have to lead the line

There has been much debate about what is Jimmy Thelin’s strongest XI at Aberdeen this week.

I must admit I’m not sure I could name it either as there are so many players I’ve still to see in action.

But as a former Dons striker I’ll be fascinated by who the manager chooses to lead the line against Livingston.

I suspect Kevin Nisbet will get the nod but I wonder if that role is the best position for him at Pittodrie.

We saw Nisbet play as a number 10 at times last season and I do think that position suits him better given the way Thelin sets his team out.

The Dons boss likes to have a target man up top and that’s clearly not what Nisbet brings to the team.

I scored some long-range efforts but the majority of my goals were typical poacher’s efforts.

Nisbet does his best work around the edge of the box, much in the way Drew Jarvie did for me, and I wonder we might see Kusini Yengi or Marko Lazetic given the role on a regular basis with Nisbet feeding off them in the weeks ahead.