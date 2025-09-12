LIVE: Aberdeen pre-match press conference ahead of return against Livingston at Pittodrie

The media will be back at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park at 1.30pm on Friday as boss Jimmy Thelin and a player preview Saturday’s Premiership game at home to Livingston – with key updates right HERE.

We’ll be at the Dons training ground for the first presser following the return from the international break, and with Reds gaffer speaking for the first time since the conclusion of the transfer window, there will be more than Livi on the agenda.

In the final throes before the deadline (and afterwards), Aberdeen made the blockbuster triple signing of Kevin Nisbet, Jesper Karlsson and Stuart Armstrong (we might even get to interview one of them on Friday!). There is sure to be chat about why they have been brought to the club.

Meanwhile, another point of interest is the Dons’ confirmed squad for their Conference League group matches over the next few months, and specifically, the decision by Thelin to omit Alfie Dorrington from it, which fans would like clarity on.

However, Aberdeen – still pointless and goalless in the top-flight – DO need a victory at Pittodrie against the Lions to get their campaign up and running. Will Thelin give us an insight into how he plans to secure it?

Stay up to date on Aberdeen’s pre-Livingston presser with sports writer Ryan Cryle right here:

What is Aberdeen’s best starting XI now?

12.05pm: The ultimate deluge of transfer business at Aberdeen over the summer, including late in the window, means there are now two or three players fighting it out for most positions at Pittodrie.

Earlier this week, with supporters debating Jimmy Thelin’s options and strongest line-up on social media, myself, Paul Third and Sean Wallace had a go at picking the Dons’ best team. Will we see any of our XIs (in the video below) against Livingston tomorrow?

Some Dons exits

Noon: Of course, some players also left Pittodrie before/after the transfer window shut – youth academy graduate talent Fletcher Boyd on a permanent switch to English Premier League Aston Villa, while striker Ester Sokler – now behind Nisbet, Marko Lazetic and Yengi in the pecking order – has gone on loan to Radnicki in Serbia.

Aberdeen gaffer Thelin will no doubt talk about those moves, too.

Aberdeen’s new trio

11.55am: If I was a betting man, the very first question at the Aberdeen press conference this lunchtime will be aimed at getting Jimmy Thelin to talk about his late, late transfer window signings – Kevin Nisbet, Jesper Karlsson and Stuart Armstrong.

While the permanent return of Scottish Cup-winner Nisbet and the bonus-ball free agent acquisition of Scotland international Armstrong were met with positivity, there’s no question the fans have been most excited about Sweden international wideman Karlsson’s loan from Bologna.

Our sports desk have spent the 10-or-so-days since the close of the window getting the background on Karlsson, from his breakthrough in Scandinavia…

Why Alfie Dorrington could STILL play in Conference League for Aberdeen after Uefa rule change

10.30am: Last Tuesday, Aberdeen’s squad for the six-game Conference League league phase, starting at home to Shakhtar Donetsk early next month, was published on the Uefa website.

The headline news was the absence of Tottenham Hotspur loan central defender Alfie Dorrington from the European cohort – something I’ve written about at length here.

The most simple explanation for Dons boss Thelin’s call on Scottish Cup-winner Dorrington was, with only 17 non-Scots allowed in his squad, and a large amount of non-Scots to choose from, he is banking on the fitness of Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers with local lad Jack Milne as his right centre-half back-up.

Until the last few hours, Uefa’s rules stated the squads for the league phase were now locked in, with the only permitted changes in the goalkeeper berths if a club’s two “A” list keepers were both injured.

HOWEVER, Uefa have now announced “an amendment to the 2025/26 Uefa mens’ club competitions’ regulations to admit the temporary replacement of a maximum of one outfield player with long-term injury or illness during the league phase”.

So, should there be a recurrence of Tobers hamstring issues – which have dogged him during 2025 (although he is thought to be back fit and ready to go now) – Dorrington could yet be swapped in.

But new Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic and recently-acquired Icelandic centre-midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson also missed out on the squad, as did Scottish youngster Mitchel Frame, signed from Celtic, and it is only ONE outfield swap allowed…

Double brother showdown?

10.15am: One interesting potential facet of the Aberdeen v Livingston Premiership meeting you’re likely aware of by now is the possibility TWO pairs of brothers could face each other in the clash.

Graeme Shinnie v Andrew Shinnie has happened before, but there is also the chance – should they both be selected, and it’s not a given – Australian striker duo Kusini Yengi (Dons) and Tete Yengi (Livi) could meet.

What you may have missed is my deep-dive on the Yengi brothers’ early days at Adelaide Comets, published earlier this week in anticipation of their potential showdown.

The piece also features one of Kusini Yengi’s former coaches/good pals laying into Aberdeen fans over how quickly they’ve written the summer signing off following what has been a not-too-hot start in red.

Dimitri Panagis said: “You haven’t seen the best of Kusini, and a lot of people will be eating some humble pie, because, when he starts banging in the goals left, right and centre, he is an absolute joy to watch.”

Let’s start with Livi game…

10am: Normally I start my presser pre-amble with the “sexy” stuff – transfers and other tidbits which could come up at Cormack Park – rather than the game itself.

However, this time I’m going to start with the match – because it is one Aberdeen really have to win.

In Bucharest, following the Europa League play-off defeat to Romanians FCSB, defender Mats Knoester described the pre-international break visit from Falkirk that weekend as a “must-win”. Aberdeen lost, and as a result are rooted to the foot of the Premiership with no points and no goals from their three league games so far.

It’s early days, and they have played strong Hearts and Celtic sides, but Jimmy Thelin’s men really must, for morale (among the fanbase if anything) and with their late transfer window reinforcements, take all three points against David Martindale’s Lions.

Morning

9.45am: Hello. Good to have club football back isn’t it?

Stay tuned for all of the usual Aberdeen pre-match press conference scene-setting from me before lunchtime.

– Ryan