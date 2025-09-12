Revealed: Why Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin left Alfie Dorrington out of the Uefa Conference League squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Why Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin left Alfie Dorrington out of the Uefa Conference League squad

Boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on "tough decision" to leave out on-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington from the 25-man squad for the Conference League... and the Scottish Cup winner's reaction to the news.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen centre-back Alfie Dorrington in action.
Aberdeen centre-back Alfie Dorrington against Ipswich Town at Pittodrie. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed he broke the bombshell news to Alfie Dorrington that he was left out of the Conference League squad in a late-night phone call.

Thelin said it was a “tough decision” to omit the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back from his 25-man pool for the six European league fixtures.

The Reds gaffer insists the call on Dorrington was made in the best interests of the team and the 20-year-old accepts the reasons for missing out on the Conference League.

Dorrington won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen while on loan last season.

He returned to Pittodrie in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan from Europa League holders Tottenham.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington challenging FCSB's Daniel Birligea in the first leg of the sides' Europa League play-off tie, at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington challenging FCSB's Daniel Birligea in the first leg of the sides' Europa League play-off tie at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The centre-back started for the Reds in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie last month.

He also came off the bench in the 3-0 loss to FCSB in Bucharest.

However, England under-19 cap Dorrington was a high-profile, shock omission when Thelin named the maximum 17 non-Scots in his Euro squad.

Late-night call with Dorrington

Thelin opted to go for Kristers Tobers and Pittodrie youth academy graduate Jack Milne as his right-sided centre back options for the Conference League.

Latvia international Tobers has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury but Thelin says he was included in the Euro squad as he is now fit.

On loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington during a training session ahead of the league match against Livingston.
On-loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington during a training session ahead of the league match against Livingston. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I talked with Alfie as I called him straight after we made the decision.

“It was quite late in the night when I talked to him.

“It was a good conversation and of course he wants to be inside the squad but he accepts my decision.

“And Alfie has to focus on the right things to be strong enough to compete every week with the amount of games to build his body.

“And also to be consistent at every level.”

However, there could yet be a Euro lifeline for Dorrington due to a last-minute rule tweak from UEFA.

Uefa rule change offers lifeline

The new ruling allows teams to temporarily swap out an injured player for one not previously included in their 25-man squad for Conference League fixtures.

If a player is ruled out by long-term injury and will not feature by matchday six he can be replaced in the squad.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington in action during a pre-season friendly match against Ipswich Town.
Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington in action during a pre-season friendly match against Ipswich Town. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Everyone wants to be involved in Europe but they understand the demands for the club.

“I understand the experience of playing in Europe is good for the players but we also have to make some decisions.

“Of course some are disappointed but they understand and know they have to keep performing and keep going.

“There has been no problems as everyone is pushing and training very well.

“We also have the League Cup, the Scottish Cup and the Premiership.

“With the league the most important thing as you can show your quality over a long period and you want to be as high as possible there.”

Dorrington is highly rated within Tottenham and signed a contract extension with the Premier League club in January until summer 2029.

Why Dorrington was left out of squad

He made his first team debut in a 5-0 Premier League win against Southampton in December 2024.

Summer signings Kenan Bilalovic, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and Mitchel Frame have also been left out of the Conference League squad.

Alfie Dorrington of Aberdeen celebrates at the end of the match with the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Alfie Dorrington of Aberdeen celebrates with the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

On Dorrington’s omission, Thelin continued: “There are also some more out, who are really good players.

“We have four competitions and know that some of the players have certain capacity to compete in these amount of games.

“So we are thinking about sharing the responsibility there and also Tobers is back.

“Gavin (Molloy) has performed really well and there is strong competition.

“Also Gavin can play in two positions which helps balance the squad in Europe.

“It is tough decision and I try to do what’s best for the team and also take of individuals.”

Aberdeen, who face Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday, are languishing bottom of the Premiership table after three fixtures with zero points and no goals scored.

New signings set for Aberdeen debuts

Since a 1-0 loss to Falkirk, Thelin has bolstered the squad with three signing coups – winger Jesper Karlsson, striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Swedish international Karlsson, who Bologna paid £10m for in 2023, was secured on a season-long loan from the Italian Serie A club.

Nisbet, who netted 14 goals on loan from Millwall last season, was signed on a three-year deal from the English Championship club for £250,000.

On loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 12, 2025.
On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 12 2025. Image: SNS

Armstrong penned a two-year deal as a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday.

Thelin said: “We haven’t started this season with goal-scoring and we know Kevin’s qualities with positioning in the box and finishing.

“He already knows how we play and his role within the team.

“Jesper is a player who I had a long time ago who has qualities around the box, a good finisher and assist maker.

“Stuart is a good responsible football player in how he conducts himself.

“It is a long time since he played but Stuart has done well in the training sessions.

“They look ready and sharp.”

Milanovic in squad despite mammoth journey from New Zealand

Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic made his Australian senior debut when featuring in two wins against New Zealand this week.

He played in a 3-1 win in Auckland on Tuesday but will be in the squad to face Livingston despite the long-haul flight back to the Granite City.

Thelin said: “It was quite a long journey for Nicolas but he is in the squad.

“It was great for him to get his first cap.”

Conversation