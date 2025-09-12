Striker Kevin Nisbet reckons Aberdeen’s late summer transfer window signing spree can help make him an even more potent goal threat.

Scotland international Nisbet scored 14 goals and won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen while on loan from English Championship side Millwall last season.

The Dons pushed through a deal late on transfer deadline day to sign Nisbet on a three-year contract from Millwall for £250,000.

Nisbet says he first knew of the Dons’ interest when he heard chairman Dave Cormack had told fans before the Europa League play-off in Bucharest he was going to sign him.

However, Thelin and the Pittodrie board were not content with landing Nisbet – and added a two further signing coups within a 24-hour period.

Sweden international winger Jesper Karlsson, 27, was secured on a season-long loan from Bologna.

Italian Serie A Bologna splashed out £10million to secure Karlsson from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in summer 2023.

Nisbet confident ‘I will score goals’

The day after the transfer window closed Aberdeen also signed former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Scotland international Armstrong, 33, penned a two-year deal as a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Nisbet, Karlsson and Armstrong are all in line to feature against Livingston in the Premiership action at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The striker, 28, said: “I know Stuart from the Scotland squads and he is a top, quality player.

“He can add something a bit different in midfield as he will drive the ball forward, play one-twos, run in behind and he can score as well.

“With Jesper I have only seen him in training but he has got real quality.

“When you have that quality you don’t really need to do much as a striker.

“You don’t need to wander away from goal or anything as you know the ball is coming.

“So you just have to be in the right area.

“If I get myself in the right area I will score goals.”

Nisbet’s Aberdeen scoring targets?

Asked if he had set any scoring targets for this season, Nisbet replied: “I never set any targets if I’m honest.

“It is just get as many goals up until Christmas and then see where I am from there.

“It is looking good as there is a lot of competition in a lot of places so it is up to whoever is starting to go and grab that jersey.”

Nisbet had a year remaining on his Millwall contract.

He said he only became aware of Aberdeen’s interest in signing him when tuning in to watch his then former team-mates face FCSB in Bucharest.

Surprise at Cormack’s signing comments to supporters

The Dons lost 3-0 in the Europa League play-off second leg in Romania, to lose 5-2 on aggregate.

It was during the live coverage on BBC that a commentator said chairman Cormack had been telling Dons fans in Bucharest he would sign Nisbet.

Nisbet said: “It was quite late in the window and I think it was when Dave (Cormack) started telling people in Romania I was signing.

“I didn’t know anything about it!

“You know what Dave is like…when he says something he is a man of his word and by Monday it was done.

“It did catch me by surprise as I watching the game on BBC and heard that.

“I phoned my agent and he didn’t know anything about it but then it started gaining traction from there.

“I had a game first at Millwall so it was a case of play that first then we’ll see what happens.

“By Monday night I was an Aberdeen player.”

It is understood Aberdeen had been in regular dialogue with Millwall during the transfer window regarding Nisbet.

Personal terms never an issue

Millwall initially wanted around £1million for the striker but the Dons successfully negotiated the London club down to £250,000.

With the deal completed late on transfer deadline day, was there a concern it might not go through?

Nisbet replied: “You just never know when the clubs are in dialogue with each other about fees and stuff like that.

“I knew that personal terms wasn’t going to be an issue as I wanted to come back.

“As soon as it was agreed it was a case of get a flight up at 5.30pm and we managed to get it done on time.

“It is a great club to be at and I don’t think you realise how big it is until you actually play for them.

“After winning the Scottish Cup last season I wanted to come back on a long term deal and kick on to try to create more success.

“As soon as I knew Aberdeen were interested it was just a case of getting up and getting the paperwork done.

“Last season at Aberdeen went so well and I felt so comfortable and settled at the club.”

Nisbet will go straight into the squad to face Livingston as the Dons bid to kick-start a faltering Premiership campaign.

Kick-start Premiership campaign

Aberdeen sit bottom of the table having lost their opening three league fixtures.

They have also failed to score in those three Premiership matches.

Nisbet said: “I have watched a few of the games and I think the boys have played really well.

“It is just big moments that haven’t gone our way where we have missed chances or conceded goals.

“The crowd at Pittodrie really helps so will look forward to that against Livingston.”