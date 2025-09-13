New Aberdeen signings assessed as Premiership slump continues with 0-0 draw against Livingston

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin handed debuts to summer signings in a further reshuffle of a revamped squad in a 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.

There was a starting debut for on-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson following his arrival from the Italian Serie A club late on transfer deadline day.

Also handed a start was striker Kevin Nisbet who arrived on transfer deadline day in a £250,000 move from English Championship side Millwall.

It was a return to Pittodrie for Nisbet who won the Scottish Cup while on loan at Aberdeen last season.

German youth international left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi also made a long awaited debut when starting, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong came off the bench for a debut following his arrival 24 hours after the transfer window closed.

Despite the addition of the new signings it was not enough to prevent the Dons’ dismal start to the Premiership campaign continuing.

Aberdeen have taken only one point from the opening four league games – and failed to score in any of them.

We assess how the new signings performed in Saturday’s stalemate against Livingston.

Winger Jesper Karlsson

Karlsson’s debut underlined how much securing the Swedish international on a season long loan from Bologna is a signing coup.

The Swedish international winger oozed class and was at the heart of the majority of the Dons’ positive, attacking play.

There is a sense that Aberdeen were not operating on his high wavelength, yet.

But that will come as his team-mates grow to understand Karlsson’s intelligent passes, through-balls, runs and game vision.

The 27-year-old was a sensation during three seasons in Dutch football with top flight AZ Alkmaar.

That form led to Bologna to sign Karlsson in a £10million deal in 2023.

Having previously played under Jimmy Thelin at Elfsborg that connection was fundamental in securing the loan move.

Karlsson last played when starting a 1-0 Serie A loss to Lazio away on May 25 while on loan at Lecce.

Operating on the left wing Karlsson made his presence known within 90 seconds when he fired a vicious 25 yard shot inches over the bar.

On the half-hour mark the winger slammed a powerful 15-yard volley into the side-netting.

There was an air of anticipation amid the Red Army as Karlsson readied to take a free-kick 25 yards out in the 40th minute.

However he spurned the opportunity by blasting high over the bar.

Karlsson was substituted off after 72 minutes to an ovation.

An impressive debut saw the winger register four shots off target and five final third entries.

Karlsson had an 81% pass accuracy and five completed crosses and won three duels.

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi

Former Schalke left-back Gyamfi made his long awaited first team debut following his summer transfer window signing from the German Bundesliga 2 club.

Gyamfi delivered a solid debut to indicate he will be the long-term solution to the left-back conundrum.

The 21-year-old had been ruled out since suffering a hamstring injury during pre-season training following his arrival on a four-year contract.

The first glimpse for Dons fans of Gyamfi was when the full-back featured in the recent 4-2 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win against Highland League Buckie Thistle.

Left-back has been a problem for boss Thelin this season following the departure of Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry in the summer.

Thelin has played Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Alexander Jensen and Gavin Molloy in the left-back slot so far this campaign.

On his debut Gyamfi as defensively robust, tough in the tackle, tactically astute and carried a threat pushing forward.

An early indication of what that new look left-hand side in the Aberdeen team can be arrived in the 10th minute.

The ball looked to be going out of play for a Livingston throw-in around the halfway line.

Gyamfi sprinted at full pelt to slide in to collect the seemingly lost cause with a sliding interception where he scooped the ball with the inside of his foot.

He immediately sprang back up, scanned the pitch, and passed to the onrushing Karlsson to instigate an attacking move.

Soon after Gyamfi also underlined his physicality by outmuscling Lewis Smith to win a 50-50 ball, before driving upfield to again ignite an attacking phase of play.

The left-back also showed coolness under pressure.

Amid a congested box he volleyed a clearance on the turn to find Karlsson high up the left flank late in the second half to break up a Livingston attack.

It was a mark of Gyamfi’s defence performance that right-winger Smith, who he was directly up against, was substituted off at half-time.

Gyamfi was replaced in the 63rd minute and received an ovation from the Aberdeen supporters.

The left-back had an 88% passing completion rate, 13 touches in the opposition’s final third and made one key tackle.

The return of striker Kevin Nisbet

Scotland international striker Nisbet needs no introduction to Aberdeen fans following his successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Aberdeen pushed through a late deal to sign Nisbet from Millwall on transfer deadline day to secure a proven goalscorer.

The question is will the creativity of summer signings Karlsson and Adil Aouchiche deliver the ammunition to further enhance his goal threat?

Nisbet’s link-up play was solid and he offered a focal point up top for the Dons.

That attacking edge failed to materialise with the striker subbed off midway through the second half having mustered two shots at goal, both off target.

However Nisbet has already shown he can deliver goals for Thelin having netted 14 times on loan last season.

With the Dons failing to score in the opening four Premiership games – goals are an desperate necessity.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Aberdeen delivered a “bonus ball” signing of Scotland international Armstrong 24 hours after the transfer window had closed.

The former Celtic and Southampton midfielder was secured on a two-year deal as a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Armstrong has played more than 30 European games with Celtic including Champions League starts against Euro giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old last featured when starting 1-1 Championship draw with Portsmouth on April 26.

Armstrong was introduced in the 63rd minute for Gyamfi but picked up a booking soon after for a slack challenge.

He operated in a deep midfield role with a licence to roam forward.

Armstrong brought an energy and intent to the Dons as they pushed for a breakthrough and was willing to drive on with the ball at his feet.

In the 68th minute he beat two Livingston players but his decisive pass was blocked before it could reach its target.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 6, Knoester 7, Gyamfi 7 (Armstrong 63); Heltne Nilsen 6 (Palaversa 67), Shinnie 6; Keskinen 6, Aouchiche 6 (Clarkson 67), Karlsson 7 (Lazetic 72); Nisbet 6 (Polvara 72).

Subs not used: Suman, Bilalovic, Molloy, Milne, Lazetic

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): Prior 6;Finlayson 6, McGowan 7, Wilson 7, Montgomery 6; Pittman 6, Sylla 6; Smith 4 (Winter 46), Tait 6 (Susoho 72) Yengi 6 (McLennan 94); Muirhead 6 (May 80).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Carey, Robinson, Shinnie, Kabongolo

Referee: Nick Walsh

Man-of-the-match: Jesper Karlsson (Aberdeen)