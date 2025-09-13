Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers defiant message after Premiership winless slump continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers defiant message after Premiership winless slump continues

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin accepts fans' frustrations after the Dons were booed at full-time following a 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie - but delivered a defiant upbeat message.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin says his Aberdeen team will “achieve something great” this season despite a disastrous start to the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen sit rock bottom of the Premiership table after a 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie extended the winless start to the league campaign to four games.

Thelin’s struggling Reds have taken a meagre one point from a possible 12.

The goal-shy Dons are the only team in the SPFL’s four divisions yet to score a league goal this season.

Aberdeen's Stuart Armstrong looks dejected at full time after the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image SNS
Many Aberdeen supporters made their frustration clear when booing at full-time.

Thelin’s defiant message to fans

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May and is “100% confident” he will deliver success again this season.

He said: “We share the frustration of the fans and feel the same with how we have started the league.

“However, I think we are going to achieve something great this season.

“I am 100% convinced about that as this team will come up to speed.”

Aberdeen’s Premiership form crash continued despite Thelin handing debuts to three recent signings, and the return of Kevin Nisbet.

Aberdeen’s lack o rhythm

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson, midfielder Stuart Armstrong and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi all made their debuts.

There was also the starting return of striker Nisbet who signed a permanent deal at Pittodrie from Millwall on transfer deadline day.

Aberdeen's Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson on his debut and Livi's Ryan McGowan.
Thelin said: “It is a frustrating period just now with the rhythm of the team.

“We have to do much more as they (fans) are arriving in a lot of numbers to see the game.

“My job and the players’ job is to give them the spirit and the feeling from the team.

“Right now we don’t do that.

“We have to keep working really hard to get the rhythm of the team better and that is what we focus on right now.

“We take it step by step and try to work us out of these results.”

Aberdeen’s winless Premiership slump extends into last season as the Reds lost their final four league games of that campaign.

High expectations at Aberdeen

Thelin was backed by the Pittodrie board to oversee an expensive overhaul of the squad in the summer transfer window.

The Swede signed 13 players in a bid to build a squad that can cope with the demands of European league action and domestic commitments.

Abedeen's Jesper Karlsson (L) and Livingston's Daniel Finlayson in action.
Thelin said: “Expectations are really high at Aberdeen football club, as a manager and a player.

“We have really high expectations every season, to arrive in Europe and to try to win a trophy.

“Nothing has changed there as we tried to be strong in the direction of how we built the strong in the future for the long term.

“But right now our focus is on getting wins.

“When you see how much it means to our fans we have to give them more performance wise and also with results.”

Aberdeen came agonisingly close to grabbing a dramatic last gasp winner deep into time added on.

Close to netting dramatic late winner

Substitute Leighton Clarkson was denied in the 93rd minute when his low drive was blocked in front of an open goal.

Then a minute later substitute Marko Lazetic, a summer signing from Italian giants AC Milan, rattled the post with a 20 yard strike.

On loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson in action on his Aberdeen debut against Livingston at Pittodrie.
Thelin said: “It is difficult to see positive things right now because of the frustration everyone is sharing.

“There were not so many shots against us and we created big chances in the first half and then late in the game.

“When the rhythm is not really there you are mistiming.

“The only way to connect the team is to keep working, don’t stop and focus on starting winning games again.

“Right now we are not really there and that is why we have to do more.”

 

