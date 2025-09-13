Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers defiant message after Premiership winless slump continues

Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin says his Aberdeen team will “achieve something great” this season despite a disastrous start to the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen sit rock bottom of the Premiership table after a 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie extended the winless start to the league campaign to four games.

Thelin’s struggling Reds have taken a meagre one point from a possible 12.

The goal-shy Dons are the only team in the SPFL’s four divisions yet to score a league goal this season.

Many Aberdeen supporters made their frustration clear when booing at full-time.

Thelin’s defiant message to fans

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May and is “100% confident” he will deliver success again this season.

He said: “We share the frustration of the fans and feel the same with how we have started the league.

“However, I think we are going to achieve something great this season.

“I am 100% convinced about that as this team will come up to speed.”

Aberdeen’s Premiership form crash continued despite Thelin handing debuts to three recent signings, and the return of Kevin Nisbet.

Aberdeen’s lack o rhythm

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson, midfielder Stuart Armstrong and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi all made their debuts.

There was also the starting return of striker Nisbet who signed a permanent deal at Pittodrie from Millwall on transfer deadline day.

Thelin said: “It is a frustrating period just now with the rhythm of the team.

“We have to do much more as they (fans) are arriving in a lot of numbers to see the game.

“My job and the players’ job is to give them the spirit and the feeling from the team.

“Right now we don’t do that.

“We have to keep working really hard to get the rhythm of the team better and that is what we focus on right now.

“We take it step by step and try to work us out of these results.”

Aberdeen’s winless Premiership slump extends into last season as the Reds lost their final four league games of that campaign.

High expectations at Aberdeen

Thelin was backed by the Pittodrie board to oversee an expensive overhaul of the squad in the summer transfer window.

The Swede signed 13 players in a bid to build a squad that can cope with the demands of European league action and domestic commitments.

Thelin said: “Expectations are really high at Aberdeen football club, as a manager and a player.

“We have really high expectations every season, to arrive in Europe and to try to win a trophy.

“Nothing has changed there as we tried to be strong in the direction of how we built the strong in the future for the long term.

“But right now our focus is on getting wins.

“When you see how much it means to our fans we have to give them more performance wise and also with results.”

Aberdeen came agonisingly close to grabbing a dramatic last gasp winner deep into time added on.

Close to netting dramatic late winner

Substitute Leighton Clarkson was denied in the 93rd minute when his low drive was blocked in front of an open goal.

Then a minute later substitute Marko Lazetic, a summer signing from Italian giants AC Milan, rattled the post with a 20 yard strike.

Thelin said: “It is difficult to see positive things right now because of the frustration everyone is sharing.

“There were not so many shots against us and we created big chances in the first half and then late in the game.

“When the rhythm is not really there you are mistiming.

“The only way to connect the team is to keep working, don’t stop and focus on starting winning games again.

“Right now we are not really there and that is why we have to do more.”