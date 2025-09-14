Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara delivers contract talks update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara delivers contract talks update

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara is out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to talk to any interested club when the January transfer window opens.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in a 0-0 draw with Livingston.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in a 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara insists he would be open to extending his contract but believes he needs to be playing regularly.

American Polvara is in the final year of his deal at Pittodrie but has had limited starts under boss Jimmy Thelin.

The 25-year-olds accepts there is safety in a new long-term contract – but he just wants to play at this stage in his career.

Polvara has started only four games under boss Jimmy Thelin since the Swede arrived at Pittodrie last summer.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS

He was ruled out for the first five months of last season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Polvara targeting regular game time

Two of Polvara’s starts have been this season – in the 3-0 Europa League play-off second leg loss to FCSB in Romania and a 1-0 loss to Falkirk.

Polvara was introduced as a second half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB. Image: SNS.

Asked if there had been any contract talks, Polvara said: “I’ve made it clear that I’m happy here.

“That I want to play as much as possible.

“The manager knows that, and right now, it’s been a bit of a unique start to the season for me playing in different positions.

“I’m trying to take that in my stride and see how I can impact in different ways.

“He’s emphasised that he wants me closer to goal, because he knows I can finish sometimes in training.

“So, yeah, we’ll see.”

Polvara played a key role when coming off the bench in turning around the Europa League play-off first round against FCSB at Pittodrie.

Polvara addresses his Dons future

He scored the opening goal as Aberdeen fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

That earned the midfielder a start in Bucharest.

However, he was substituted at half-time in Romania as boss Thelin reacted to the dismissal of full-back Alexander Jensen close to the break.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and Ante Palaversa look dejected at full time after the 0-0 draw with Livingston.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara and Ante Palaversa look dejected at full time after the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Polvara said: “I’ve made it clear that I just want to play, contribute as much as possible and keep improving.

“Right now, hopefully that’s the direction I’m going in.

“I’ve always understood it’s nice to have safety and longevity and all that, but I just want to play.

“And he’ll (Thelin) say that himself about some of the guys who have maybe gone on loan.

“They were at an age where you just want to be playing all the time.

“And right now, I do believe I can play here and keep contributing.

“I’ll keep working and doing whatever I can to deserve that.”

Aberdeen’s dismal start to the Premiership campaign continued at the weekend with a goalless stalemate against Livingston.

Polvara understands fans’ frustration

The Reds are rock bottom of the table having secured only one point from 12.

In their previous two league matches Aberdeen have faced newly promoted Livingston and Falkirk at home, and taken a single point.

The goal-shy Dons have also failed to score in the Premiership this season.

They are the only team in the four SPFL divisions yet to score in the league.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Many Aberdeen fans made their frustration vocal at full-time by booing the Dons.

Polvara said: “Everyone’s feeling the frustration, obviously the fans and rightfully so.

“We’re also frustrated.

“It’s a difficult one because you want to stay positive and build on the positives such as a clean sheet which is important.

“We need to develop a habit of keeping clean sheets to give ourselves a chance to go and win the games.

“Against Livingston we created decent chances.

“With a bit of composure, maybe a bit of luck, a couple of those fall and come out for you.

“It’s a bit of a head scratcher but it is a positive moving on from the last game (1-0 loss to Falkirk).

“We had a lot of pressure and on another day that (Marko Lazetic’s 94th minute shot) doesn’t hit the post.

“I’ve obviously been here before, and so have they, so we just got to find a way out of it.”

 

