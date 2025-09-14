Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara delivers contract talks update

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara insists he would be open to extending his contract but believes he needs to be playing regularly.

American Polvara is in the final year of his deal at Pittodrie but has had limited starts under boss Jimmy Thelin.

The 25-year-olds accepts there is safety in a new long-term contract – but he just wants to play at this stage in his career.

Polvara has started only four games under boss Jimmy Thelin since the Swede arrived at Pittodrie last summer.

He was ruled out for the first five months of last season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Polvara targeting regular game time

Two of Polvara’s starts have been this season – in the 3-0 Europa League play-off second leg loss to FCSB in Romania and a 1-0 loss to Falkirk.

Polvara was introduced as a second half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Asked if there had been any contract talks, Polvara said: “I’ve made it clear that I’m happy here.

“That I want to play as much as possible.

“The manager knows that, and right now, it’s been a bit of a unique start to the season for me playing in different positions.

“I’m trying to take that in my stride and see how I can impact in different ways.

“He’s emphasised that he wants me closer to goal, because he knows I can finish sometimes in training.

“So, yeah, we’ll see.”

Polvara played a key role when coming off the bench in turning around the Europa League play-off first round against FCSB at Pittodrie.

Polvara addresses his Dons future

He scored the opening goal as Aberdeen fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

That earned the midfielder a start in Bucharest.

However, he was substituted at half-time in Romania as boss Thelin reacted to the dismissal of full-back Alexander Jensen close to the break.

Polvara said: “I’ve made it clear that I just want to play, contribute as much as possible and keep improving.

“Right now, hopefully that’s the direction I’m going in.

“I’ve always understood it’s nice to have safety and longevity and all that, but I just want to play.

“And he’ll (Thelin) say that himself about some of the guys who have maybe gone on loan.

“They were at an age where you just want to be playing all the time.

“And right now, I do believe I can play here and keep contributing.

“I’ll keep working and doing whatever I can to deserve that.”

Aberdeen’s dismal start to the Premiership campaign continued at the weekend with a goalless stalemate against Livingston.

Polvara understands fans’ frustration

The Reds are rock bottom of the table having secured only one point from 12.

In their previous two league matches Aberdeen have faced newly promoted Livingston and Falkirk at home, and taken a single point.

The goal-shy Dons have also failed to score in the Premiership this season.

They are the only team in the four SPFL divisions yet to score in the league.

Many Aberdeen fans made their frustration vocal at full-time by booing the Dons.

Polvara said: “Everyone’s feeling the frustration, obviously the fans and rightfully so.

“We’re also frustrated.

“It’s a difficult one because you want to stay positive and build on the positives such as a clean sheet which is important.

“We need to develop a habit of keeping clean sheets to give ourselves a chance to go and win the games.

“Against Livingston we created decent chances.

“With a bit of composure, maybe a bit of luck, a couple of those fall and come out for you.

“It’s a bit of a head scratcher but it is a positive moving on from the last game (1-0 loss to Falkirk).

“We had a lot of pressure and on another day that (Marko Lazetic’s 94th minute shot) doesn’t hit the post.

“I’ve obviously been here before, and so have they, so we just got to find a way out of it.”