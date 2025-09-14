Paul Third: Aberdeen need a win to relieve the mounting pressure

The questions are mounting and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin needs to find some answers as the Dons’ season continues to stutter along.

The Dons got off the mark at last on Saturday, but you will struggle to find a supporter celebrating a goalless draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.

Thelin watched as, not for the first time, his team struggled to break down a side which was content to soak up the pressure which came their way with ease.

A clean sheet and a first point on the board could be seen as progress but given the array of talent the manager has at his disposal there is an air of frustration hanging over Pittodrie right now.

Scottish Cup glory against Celtic in May papered over the cracks of a horrendous second half of last season but even with a whole team and more of new faces on board the same problems remain.

The Dons struggle to press home their advantage when they are on top in games due to the lack of a serious goal threat and clean sheets prove hard to come by.

That’s a lethal combination for any team.

League record makes for grim reading

The record now reads five wins in the last 31 league games – a statistic the Aberdeen manager bristles at.

Thelin can point to 28 of those games being from last season but the problem is Dons fans do not have short memories.

The pattern from November is continuing, we’re midway through September and pressure is mounting.

Aberdeen take a welcome break from league duty this weekend when Motherwell head to Pittodrie in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

The only competitive win so far this season came in the last round, a 3-0 victory at Morton, and with a return to Hampden on offer for the winners this weekend the stakes feel particularly high for the Dons at this early juncture.

Cup win can alleviate the pressure

The natives are growing restless and frustration is evident among the support, but it can quickly be turned around.

However, you do not need to look too far to see success, and time for that matter, are not given easily.

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou led Tottenham Hotspur to Europa League glory last season and earned his club the prize of qualification for the Champions League in the process.

But it was not enough to keep his job as a poor league campaign led to him being shown the door.

At Rangers, new Gers boss Russell Martin is already feeling the heat, and he has only been charge for 12 matches.

Thelin, by virtue of winning the cup, has credit in the bank and the backing of his board.

But he knows silverware is no guarantee of safety.

Nothing lasts forever and if the results continue then those restless souls among the Dons support will grow more vocal.

The Aberdeen manager may want to draw a line under the league form of last season and move on but he cannot have it both ways.

Without cup glory in May serious questions would be asked at this point.

Even with the Scottish Cup sitting in the Pittodrie boardroom, those concerns continue.

The murmurs of discontent will only intensify should the Dons come unstuck against the Steelmen this weekend.