Watch: On-loan Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler inspires new club to dramatic 3-2 victory with goal on his debut

On-loan Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler has made an immediate impression at his new club Radnicki Kragujevac.

The 26-year-old inspired the Serbian Superliga club to a 3-2 victory against FK Radnik Surdalica on his debut.

Sokler’s side were 2-0 down at half-time but Surdulica were reduced to 10 men in first-half injury time when Sadick Abubakar was sent off.

Abubakar sparked angry scenes by kicking the ball powerfully into the opposition dugout and then appeared to raise his hands when some of the Surdulica substitutes entered the field of play to confront him.

The sending off turned the match in Radnicki Kragujevac’s favour with Sokler netting their opening goal in the 62nd minute by turning the ball home from close range.

They went on to claim the points thanks to a 96th-minute winner.

You can watch Sokler’s goal in the video below just before the 5-minute mark – and it’s worth hanging around for Radnicki Kragujevac’s late winner.