Aberdeen fan view: Were late transfer dealings all part of the plan or emergency divergence from it?

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 0-0 draw against Livingston at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds the fans at full time after his side's draw with Livingston. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

On paper, Aberdeen’s final dealings before – and, indeed, after – the transfer deadline jumped off the page.

Jesper Karlsson comes with a showreel better than anyone to have played for Aberdeen in a very long time, while one can see the attraction in the combination of CV and local bona fides brought by Stuart Armstrong.

Driving Millwall down to a reportedly knockdown price to secure the return of last season’s top scorer seems to have been hard business.

But it is reasonable to ask whether these signings represent application of the plan or emergency divergence from it. Such spectacular activity taking place in September – with so many important games already played and so many bodies already in the building – suggests major dissatisfaction with what went before.

It had not gone unnoticed that the squad’s inflation had caused Alfie Dorrington to be shockingly added to the list of options deactivated for Europe, and Saturday was the first chance to see Jimmy Thelin attempt to pour the pint of his roster into the half-pint glass of a matchday selection.

Aberdeen’s Mats Knoester looks dejected at full time. Image: SNS. 

The upshot was four players bought for transfer fees, plus the hand-picked inhabitant of the number 9 shirt, failing to even make a nine-man bench despite being fit and available.

Fine if you are Chelsea. But bottom of the Scottish Premiership, having accumulated the grim total of nine shots on target in four league matches and converted none, it indicates unsustainably low return on investment for many of the assets procured.

It has all felt a little scattergun; Championship Manager, even. Sign the names first, then try to figure out what to actually do with them.

This squad is far short of finding its identity and purpose, and time is marching. It is too early in the season for it to feel this late.

